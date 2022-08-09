ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Gov. Kemp touts record year for economic development for Georgia

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is once again touting Georgia as the best state to do business in, highlighting a record year for economic development. A day after Stacey Abrams, who is running against the incumbent for the governor's seat, announced her economic plan, Kemp is chalking up the successful 2022 fiscal year as a political point to keep him in office.
Kemp pledges second round of tax refund checks as he seeks reelection

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday he will seek a second round of tax rebate checks to Georgia taxpayers and the return of a state property tax break. The state income tax refund checks would be worth $250-$500 to taxpayers, as they were earlier this year, and an average of $500 to homeowners according to the governor's office.
The 13WMAZ morning crew is growing by two!

MACON, Ga. — The morning crew is growing by two!. "My husband and I are expecting twins in January," morning anchor Katelyn Heck announced. She says they just found out Sunday they will have identical twin boys!. "I am 16 weeks right now and we can’t wait to meet...
