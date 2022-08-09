Read full article on original website
We contacted every state patrol in the nation and learned 20 states don’t issue bodycams to vast majority of their troopers
ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol doesn’t issue body cameras to the vast majority of its troopers. 11Alive Investigates was the first to reveal that 20 state patrols nationwide have resisted body cameras and that most shootings take place outside the frame of troopers’ dash cameras. 11Alive...
Gov. Kemp touts record year for economic development for Georgia
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is once again touting Georgia as the best state to do business in, highlighting a record year for economic development. A day after Stacey Abrams, who is running against the incumbent for the governor's seat, announced her economic plan, Kemp is chalking up the successful 2022 fiscal year as a political point to keep him in office.
Kemp pledges second round of tax refund checks as he seeks reelection
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday he will seek a second round of tax rebate checks to Georgia taxpayers and the return of a state property tax break. The state income tax refund checks would be worth $250-$500 to taxpayers, as they were earlier this year, and an average of $500 to homeowners according to the governor's office.
New $250-$500 Georgia refund checks, $500 property tax break proposed by Kemp | What to know
ATLANTA — Seeking to make a splash in his reelection bid against Stacey Abrams, Gov. Brian Kemp announced dueling proposals to use Georgia's budget surplus to provide a second round of tax refund checks and restore a property tax break that hasn't been activated by the state legislature since 2008.
Central Georgia's top news stories for 8/12/22
The stadium in Jones County now includes a new safety measure: mental detectors. That starts with the scrimmage on Friday against Buford.
The 13WMAZ morning crew is growing by two!
MACON, Ga. — The morning crew is growing by two!. "My husband and I are expecting twins in January," morning anchor Katelyn Heck announced. She says they just found out Sunday they will have identical twin boys!. "I am 16 weeks right now and we can’t wait to meet...
