BOIL ADVISORY: Jones McGinty Water System rescinds its boil advisory for Old Bonita Road in Morehouse Parish

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 38-year-old James Prices Tomlinson of Ruston, La. Tomlinson was last seen in Ruston in the area of Highway 33 and Frazier Road on August 11, 2022. According to deputies, he is a White male, standing five feet and 10 inches, and weighing 170 […]

RUSTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO