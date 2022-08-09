ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Hamburger Joe’s

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach, doing it right means doing it with family and just a few ingredients. For more than 30 years, this Grand Strand staple keeps it simple — and it works. “We’ve just become, maybe not a household name but a family tradition when […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The State Port Pilot

Anchor's away, and now it's back at Waterfront Park

The anchor at the Whittler’s Bench has found a new home after being kept in storage for several months. Fans of the Southport landmark won’t have to go far to see the anchor as its new location is only a few yards aways on the waterfront.
SOUTHPORT, NC
travelingmom.com

16 Best Things to Do in Surf City NC with the Whole Family

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Overwhelmed by planning a summer beach vacation for your large, multigen family? Start by choosing a destination like Surf City, a popular spot just north of Wilmington, North Carolina. There’s plenty to do, for the young and young at heart. You can save money too. Consider multiple beach rentals instead of a supersized and pricey house. Here’s a complete guide for planning your Surf City family beach trip.
SURF CITY, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Galleria Property On Wrightsville Ave. Sold For $37.5M

Charlotte-based State Street Companies sold the former Galleria Shopping Center on Wrightsville Avenue for $37.5 million, according to a news release. The buyer of the 17-acre site, Haven at the Galleria LLC, is an affiliate of Johnson Development Associates (“JDA”) of Spartanburg, South Carolina, which also owns the Holiday Inn hotel at Wrightsville Beach, the release stated. The hotel sold for nearly $24 million, a transaction noted in property tax records as taking place in January 2021.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Michael Shannon’s ‘Eric Larue’ to film in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Michael Shannon and his project “Eric Larue” will be in Wilmington Aug. 9-16, per report. His directorial debut, Shannon and his crew will film in a variety of spots around town, including Elderhaus, St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church and New River Pottery. The film was...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

NC Coastal Land Trust buys 265 acres for protection

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust bought 265 acres across 1.1 miles of the Cape Fear River in Bladen County for protection. The area is in East Arcadia and north of Riegelwood. Per the trust, the area “hosts mature floodplain forest, upland hardwood ravines, and...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands grows to over 1500 acres

PENDER CO., N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Forest Service and other agencies are responding to a wildfire at the Holly Shelter Game Lands on Wednesday, August 10. Officials from Pender County initially said at around 1 p.m. the fire was covering approximately 150 acres, but the Town of Holly Ridge then released an update at about 3 p.m. that the fire had grown to 1000 acres and that it’s expected to reach N.C. 50 to the west of the town. Crews on the scene told a WECT reporter that it had grown to over 1500 acres as of about 6 p.m. As of 9 p.m. on Wednesday, the fire is still around 1500 acres, but a spokesperson for the NC Forest Service said 14% has been contained.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

A Pender County church wraps up the summer with fellowship

Rocky Point, NC (WWAY)– A Pender County church is wrapping up the summer with fellowship of its members and its community. The St Matthews Missionary Baptist Church held a family fun day on Saturday to give the church and the Rocky Point Community a chance to enjoy what summer has to offer before kids head back to school, and summer ends.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
coastalreview.org

Tiresome issue won’t stop Wrightsville Beach sand project

Some 300,000 tires that have broken free from a decades-old artificial reef are scattered along an area of seafloor tapped as the new sand borrow source for Wrightsville Beach. The tire debris field is not halting plans to pump material from the offshore site next spring onto the town’s ocean...
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC
foxwilmington.com

9th annual ‘Community Back to School Festival’ announced

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County Schools announced that the 9th annual Community Back to School Festival would occur on Aug. 20 from noon-3 p.m. Per the release, school supplies and book bags will be distributed to students, as well as free food for those in attendance. Organized...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Brunswick Co. woman wins $146,052 in second-chance drawing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Education Lottery announced Aug. 4 that Lorie Turner of Ocean Isle Beach won $146,052 in a second-chance drawing. Per the release, Turner’s win took place during the July 27 drawing. Her entry was picked from more than 16.8 million entries. She will take...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington non-profit receives generous donation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A non-profit created to help foster parents through support and resources helped families get ready for the upcoming school season. The Foster Pantry held a back-to-school event full of school supplies, clothes and even princesses and pirates. Kids were able to choose a back pack...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Onslow County nonprofit set to get brand new facility

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A nonprofit in Onslow County is getting a brand new facility to help serve families in the community even better than before.  The number of kids in the county has grown to over 62,000 since 2010. As that number continues to grow, so does the need for space at One Place. […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

