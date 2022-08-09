Read full article on original website
BEACH BITES: Hamburger Joe’s
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — At Hamburger Joe’s in North Myrtle Beach, doing it right means doing it with family and just a few ingredients. For more than 30 years, this Grand Strand staple keeps it simple — and it works. “We’ve just become, maybe not a household name but a family tradition when […]
The State Port Pilot
Anchor's away, and now it's back at Waterfront Park
The anchor at the Whittler’s Bench has found a new home after being kept in storage for several months. Fans of the Southport landmark won’t have to go far to see the anchor as its new location is only a few yards aways on the waterfront.
travelingmom.com
16 Best Things to Do in Surf City NC with the Whole Family
Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. Overwhelmed by planning a summer beach vacation for your large, multigen family? Start by choosing a destination like Surf City, a popular spot just north of Wilmington, North Carolina. There’s plenty to do, for the young and young at heart. You can save money too. Consider multiple beach rentals instead of a supersized and pricey house. Here’s a complete guide for planning your Surf City family beach trip.
WECT
Director, lead actress say all-Wilmington film “Remember Yesterday’ is something special
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After five years of work, the Wilmington-centric movie Remember Yesterday will have its’ premiere showings at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, at The Pointe 14 Cinemas, located near the intersection of Independence Boulevard and South 17th Street in Wilmington. Written and...
WilmingtonBiz
Galleria Property On Wrightsville Ave. Sold For $37.5M
Charlotte-based State Street Companies sold the former Galleria Shopping Center on Wrightsville Avenue for $37.5 million, according to a news release. The buyer of the 17-acre site, Haven at the Galleria LLC, is an affiliate of Johnson Development Associates (“JDA”) of Spartanburg, South Carolina, which also owns the Holiday Inn hotel at Wrightsville Beach, the release stated. The hotel sold for nearly $24 million, a transaction noted in property tax records as taking place in January 2021.
WECT
Michael Shannon’s ‘Eric Larue’ to film in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Michael Shannon and his project “Eric Larue” will be in Wilmington Aug. 9-16, per report. His directorial debut, Shannon and his crew will film in a variety of spots around town, including Elderhaus, St. Andrews-Covenant Presbyterian Church and New River Pottery. The film was...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The Children’s Museum of Wilmington holding ‘Young At Heart’ day for seniors next month
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Children’s Museum of Wilmington is reinforcing the saying “you’re only as old as you feel”. On September 12th, the museum is welcoming seniors in the community to enjoy a special day to explore and enjoy fun activities. The museum says...
foxwilmington.com
NC Coastal Land Trust buys 265 acres for protection
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Coastal Land Trust bought 265 acres across 1.1 miles of the Cape Fear River in Bladen County for protection. The area is in East Arcadia and north of Riegelwood. Per the trust, the area “hosts mature floodplain forest, upland hardwood ravines, and...
WECT
First Fruit Ministries receives donation to give fresh produce to people in need
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Produce Box raised $4,277 and gave it to First Fruit Ministries to provide fresh produce to people with little to no income. “Many families who rely on SNAP benefits can’t keep up with the rising food costs and rely on food pantries to supplement their weekly groceries,” said CEO Rick Stoker in a press release.
WECT
New Hanover County and Wilmington rescue staff conduct water rescue exercise at Riverside Park
CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County and Wilmington rescue staff are planning to take part in a rescue training exercise near Riverside Park in Castle Hayne on August 15 and 16. “This is a great opportunity for our team to come together and work in a real-world environment....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County events organized to wrap up Gullah Geechee Nation Appreciation Week
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – An event in Ocean Isle Beach put on to wrap up Gullah Geechee Nation Appreciation Week. There were spoken word performers, live music and musicians and food. The Leland Town Council proclaimed July 30 to August 6 Gullah Geechee Nation Week. The Goal...
foxwilmington.com
Wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands grows to over 1500 acres
PENDER CO., N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Forest Service and other agencies are responding to a wildfire at the Holly Shelter Game Lands on Wednesday, August 10. Officials from Pender County initially said at around 1 p.m. the fire was covering approximately 150 acres, but the Town of Holly Ridge then released an update at about 3 p.m. that the fire had grown to 1000 acres and that it’s expected to reach N.C. 50 to the west of the town. Crews on the scene told a WECT reporter that it had grown to over 1500 acres as of about 6 p.m. As of 9 p.m. on Wednesday, the fire is still around 1500 acres, but a spokesperson for the NC Forest Service said 14% has been contained.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
A Pender County church wraps up the summer with fellowship
Rocky Point, NC (WWAY)– A Pender County church is wrapping up the summer with fellowship of its members and its community. The St Matthews Missionary Baptist Church held a family fun day on Saturday to give the church and the Rocky Point Community a chance to enjoy what summer has to offer before kids head back to school, and summer ends.
WECT
Brunswick County holding free hazardous waste collection events
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - If you live or own property in Brunswick County, you can dispose of several types of hazardous waste for free at waste collection events on the third Thursday of every month. The county writes that the collections will run on August 18 and September 15...
coastalreview.org
Tiresome issue won’t stop Wrightsville Beach sand project
Some 300,000 tires that have broken free from a decades-old artificial reef are scattered along an area of seafloor tapped as the new sand borrow source for Wrightsville Beach. The tire debris field is not halting plans to pump material from the offshore site next spring onto the town’s ocean...
foxwilmington.com
9th annual ‘Community Back to School Festival’ announced
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County Schools announced that the 9th annual Community Back to School Festival would occur on Aug. 20 from noon-3 p.m. Per the release, school supplies and book bags will be distributed to students, as well as free food for those in attendance. Organized...
WECT
Construction to begin on living shoreline project at Soundside Park in Surf City
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City announced via press release that they are planning to create a living shoreline at a 200-foot stretch at Soundside Park. While the oysters will take some time to gather, the scaffolding construction will begin on August 15 and last for several days.
WECT
Brunswick Co. woman wins $146,052 in second-chance drawing
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The NC Education Lottery announced Aug. 4 that Lorie Turner of Ocean Isle Beach won $146,052 in a second-chance drawing. Per the release, Turner’s win took place during the July 27 drawing. Her entry was picked from more than 16.8 million entries. She will take...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington non-profit receives generous donation
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A non-profit created to help foster parents through support and resources helped families get ready for the upcoming school season. The Foster Pantry held a back-to-school event full of school supplies, clothes and even princesses and pirates. Kids were able to choose a back pack...
Onslow County nonprofit set to get brand new facility
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A nonprofit in Onslow County is getting a brand new facility to help serve families in the community even better than before. The number of kids in the county has grown to over 62,000 since 2010. As that number continues to grow, so does the need for space at One Place. […]
