Olivia Newton-John 'wasn't walking anymore' and 'had full-time care' weeks before death, says 'Grease' costar Didi Conn
Didi Conn said on "Good Morning America" that she will remember how Olivia Newton-John had a "big heart who just cared so much for everybody."
John Travolta, Julianne Hough, Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John After Her Death
Olivia Newton-John passed away on August 8, her husband, John Easterling, shared on her Facebook page on Monday. She was 73 years old. Newton-John was a celebrated actor and singer-songwriter, best know for her role as Sandy Olsson in the 1978 movie-musical Grease. Her ballad from the movie, “Hopelessly Devoted to You” secured a nomination for best original song at the 1978 Academy Awards, and found a resurgence on TikTok last year. She was a four-time Grammy Award winner with a musical career that spanned five decades. Later in her life, she spoke openly about her battles with breast cancer, and created the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.
Olivia Newton-John Covered The Hell Out Of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” In 1976
But the late Olivia Newton-John sure did a helluva job with her cover of Dolly’s iconic song “Jolene” back in 1976, when she included her version as the second and final single from her seventh studio album Come On Over. Sadly, Olivia passed away this morning at...
John Travolta reacts to 'Grease' co-star Olivia Newton-John's death
John Travolta paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John on Monday. The actress died earlier Monday morning following a battle with cancer.
'Grease' Cast Members Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John After Her Death: 'One of the Kindest' Souls
Cast members from the 1978 musical film Grease are mourning the loss of their late costar Olivia Newton-John, who died Monday at age 73. Newton-John's death was announced by her husband, John Easterling, via her official Instagram page. He noted that the late star "passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California," where she was "surrounded by family and friends."
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
Hoda Kotb Reportedly Being Forced out for MSNBC Replacement, But Here's the Truth
Morning shows gossip is a staple of tabloids, even if there is plenty of evidence disproving their headlines. Today Show anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are the frequent targets lately, with constant rumors about a "rift" between the two. A more recent National Enquirer story claimed Guthrie was trying to push Kotb from the show and get her replaced with MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace.
John Travolta Shares Sweet Tribute To Late ‘Grease’ Co-Star Olivia Newton-John: “You Made All Of Our Lives So Much Better”
John Travolta took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to his late Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John, who passed away this morning. Her family confirmed to TMZ this afternoon that she had passed away peacefully at her Southern California ranch at the age of 73, after a decades-long battle with breast cancer. Of course, her iconic role as Sandy in Grease alongside John Travolta in 1978 catapulted her to superstardom and put her on the map, with a number of hit songs […] The post John Travolta Shares Sweet Tribute To Late ‘Grease’ Co-Star Olivia Newton-John: “You Made All Of Our Lives So Much Better” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Olivia Newton-John Dies: ‘Grease’ Star & Hitmaking ‘Physical’ Singer Was 73
Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John, the hitmaking and multiple-Grammy-winning “Physical” and “I Honestly Love You” singer who went on to star in the beloved film musical Grease and later Xanadu, died today at her Southern California ranch, according to her official Facebook page. She was 73. No cause of death was given, but Newton-John had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. She later recovered but the cancer recurred in 2013 and had metastasized to her lower back within four years. Olivia Newton-John’s Career In Photos & Music Videos A UK native who was raised in Australia, Newton-John began her career...
Grease co-star John Travolta leads celebrity tributes to legend Olivia Newton-John after she dies aged 73
JOHN Travolta has shared a heartfelt tribute to his Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John following her death aged 73. The 68-year-old said they would be "together again soon" as he praised the legendary actress. Olivia - who played iconic character Sandra Dee in the 1978 film - died following a 30-year...
Olivia Newton-John Dies at 73
Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73. It was confirmed that the Australian actress and singer passed away on Monday on her Instagram account, with a post written by her husband John Easterling stating: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”More from WWDOlivia Newton-John Through the YearsInside Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio's RelationshipTravis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. Concert The post...
Olivia Newton-John dead at 73: From 'Grease' to 'Xanadu,' a timeline of the music icon's career highlights
Olivia Newton-John, the Grammy-winning singer who led a successful decades-long career, passed away on Monday at her southern California ranch at age 73. "Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," her husband John Easterling wrote on Instagram. "We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time."
