Police looking for Pownal Stewart’s burglary suspect
Vermont State Police are looking for information about a burglary at the Stewart's Shops at 7594 Route 7 in Pownal. The burglary reportedly happened on August 12 around 1:45 a.m.
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Wilton
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Wilton Friday morning. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said they are not releasing the victim's identity until the next of kin is notified.
State Police Say Three Arrests Made in Connection With Multiple Larcenies
State Police say they've made three arrests in connection with multiple larcenies. Earlier this week, Troopers worked alongside Guilderland police to look into a case involving construction equipment that had been stolen. Police later found the equipment that had been taken in the area of State Route 43 in Sand Lake and took 41-year-old Kristopher Bradford, 33-year-old Natasha Ryan and 35-year-old John Tybush the second into custody. All three suspects were arraigned and released. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact State Police.
Man arrested accused of using fake identification during two traffic stops
TROY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man was arrested, charged with criminal impersonation and other charges, accused of giving State Police a forged out of state driver license to avoid a ticket. State Police say 27-year-old Christopher Turner was the operator following two incidents where he was stopped by...
Police search for suspect who crashed after Troy, Watervliet chase
Police are looking for a suspect who crashed in the area of 16th Street in Watervliet. Police tell NewsChannel 13 officers in Troy were pursuing a stolen vehicle into Watervliet when the crash happened. The suspect then ran away. NewsChannel 13 is told several agencies are searching for this suspect...
Guilderland Police Arrest 3 Accused of Stealing! Are These Items Yours?
Do you live or work in the Sand Lake area of Guilderland? Are you missing anything? Power tools, generator, ATV?. On Tuesday August 9th, there was a report of equipment stolen from a construction site in Guilderland. Soon after officers started their investigation it appears that many items had been stolen in addition to those reported. If you have been missing anything, police may have located your property. Here's what was taken and who is suspected of the crimes.
Albany man accused of fatally stabbing roommate
An Albany man who fatally stabbed his roommate early Friday morning on Clinton Street has been arrested, according to the Albany Police Department.
Albany man allegedly hands police fake ID
An Albany man, who has allegedly given police a forged license several times to get out of tickets, was nabbed for the same crime on Monday.
Fulton County man allegedly impersonates deputy
A 62-year-old man was arrested by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday after a complaint that he falsely identified himself as an employee of the Sheriff's Office.
Tuesday night shooting and shots fired in Schenectady
At around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 600 block of Congress Street after it was reported that a man had been shot. The 21-year-old man had been shot in his upper thigh. He was transported to Albany Medical Center. His injuries were reportedly not life-threatening. Just about an...
Greenwich man charged for false crime report
State Police arrested Kenneth Straight on Thursday for a false crime report that he made back in March. He is being charged with three misdemeanors.
3 arrested after NYSP find stolen equipment in Sand Lake
Three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing construction equipment and other items. New York State Police said they found the stolen equipment on a property in Sand Lake and are looking for the owners of the other items that appear to be stolen.
Tree removal employee killed in Halfmoon
HALFMOON – A tree removal company employee has died in Saratoga County. The sheriff’s department will only say that a 38-year-old man was killed. The man died in the town of Halfmoon. The circumstances of his death are under investigation, but officials say foul play is not suspected.
Schenectady PD investigate Congress Street shooting
A man was shot in Schenectady Tuesday night, police said. He sustained a gunshot wound to the torso.
Gloversville duo charged with felony drug possession
State police arrested two men on felony drug possession charges in Gloversville. Police charged 34-year-old Irving McNeil-Smith from the Bronx with three criminal possession charges and one tampering with evidence charge. They charged 41-year-old Charles Newton with two possession charges. They were arrested after a traffic stop.
Police investigating death of Johnstown boy
New York State Police are investigating the death of a 7-year-old Johnstown boy. The boy has been identified as Hunter Degroat.
State Police Looking Into Death of Seven-Year-Old Boy in Fulton County
State Police are still looking into the circumstances that led to the death of a seven-year-old boy in Fulton County. Troopers say they responded to a home in Johnstown Tuesday afternoon and found Hunter Degroat unresponsive. The child was rushed to Nathan Littauer Hospital but could not be saved. Police say they'll release more information on this case as they become available.
Amsterdam man arrested for allegedly stealing car
An Amsterdam man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle parked at a school. The Amsterdam Police Department said Nakia Christian, 44, was arrested on August 8.
State Police arrest two for felony drug possession in Gloversville
GLOVERSVILLE, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested two men for felony drug possession in the City of Gloversville. At approximately 1:52 a.m. on Aug. 4, troopers stopped Irving McNeil-Smith, 34, of the Bronx on Main St. in Gloversville for a speeding violation. Charles Newton, 41, of Gloversville was a passenger in the vehicle. Both men were found to be in possession of drugs.
Nassau woman accused of hiding man wanted for bail-jumping
A woman from Nassau is arrested, accused of hiding a man wanted on bail-jumping in her home. Krystal Burl, 38, is charged with hindering prosecution. State police say she knew 43-year-old Andrew Gibson was wanted by police, but still let him stay. Gibson was charged with bail-jumping after he didn’t...
