ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

State Police Say Three Arrests Made in Connection With Multiple Larcenies

State Police say they've made three arrests in connection with multiple larcenies. Earlier this week, Troopers worked alongside Guilderland police to look into a case involving construction equipment that had been stolen. Police later found the equipment that had been taken in the area of State Route 43 in Sand Lake and took 41-year-old Kristopher Bradford, 33-year-old Natasha Ryan and 35-year-old John Tybush the second into custody. All three suspects were arraigned and released. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact State Police.
SAND LAKE, NY
WRGB

Man arrested accused of using fake identification during two traffic stops

TROY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany man was arrested, charged with criminal impersonation and other charges, accused of giving State Police a forged out of state driver license to avoid a ticket. State Police say 27-year-old Christopher Turner was the operator following two incidents where he was stopped by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Troy, NY
WNYT

Police search for suspect who crashed after Troy, Watervliet chase

Police are looking for a suspect who crashed in the area of 16th Street in Watervliet. Police tell NewsChannel 13 officers in Troy were pursuing a stolen vehicle into Watervliet when the crash happened. The suspect then ran away. NewsChannel 13 is told several agencies are searching for this suspect...
WATERVLIET, NY
Q 105.7

Guilderland Police Arrest 3 Accused of Stealing! Are These Items Yours?

Do you live or work in the Sand Lake area of Guilderland? Are you missing anything? Power tools, generator, ATV?. On Tuesday August 9th, there was a report of equipment stolen from a construction site in Guilderland. Soon after officers started their investigation it appears that many items had been stolen in addition to those reported. If you have been missing anything, police may have located your property. Here's what was taken and who is suspected of the crimes.
GUILDERLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
WNYT

Tuesday night shooting and shots fired in Schenectady

At around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 600 block of Congress Street after it was reported that a man had been shot. The 21-year-old man had been shot in his upper thigh. He was transported to Albany Medical Center. His injuries were reportedly not life-threatening. Just about an...
SCHENECTADY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNYT

Tree removal employee killed in Halfmoon

HALFMOON – A tree removal company employee has died in Saratoga County. The sheriff’s department will only say that a 38-year-old man was killed. The man died in the town of Halfmoon. The circumstances of his death are under investigation, but officials say foul play is not suspected.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Gloversville duo charged with felony drug possession

State police arrested two men on felony drug possession charges in Gloversville. Police charged 34-year-old Irving McNeil-Smith from the Bronx with three criminal possession charges and one tampering with evidence charge. They charged 41-year-old Charles Newton with two possession charges. They were arrested after a traffic stop.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
iheart.com

State Police Looking Into Death of Seven-Year-Old Boy in Fulton County

State Police are still looking into the circumstances that led to the death of a seven-year-old boy in Fulton County. Troopers say they responded to a home in Johnstown Tuesday afternoon and found Hunter Degroat unresponsive. The child was rushed to Nathan Littauer Hospital but could not be saved. Police say they'll release more information on this case as they become available.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WRGB

State Police arrest two for felony drug possession in Gloversville

GLOVERSVILLE, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police have arrested two men for felony drug possession in the City of Gloversville. At approximately 1:52 a.m. on Aug. 4, troopers stopped Irving McNeil-Smith, 34, of the Bronx on Main St. in Gloversville for a speeding violation. Charles Newton, 41, of Gloversville was a passenger in the vehicle. Both men were found to be in possession of drugs.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WNYT

Nassau woman accused of hiding man wanted for bail-jumping

A woman from Nassau is arrested, accused of hiding a man wanted on bail-jumping in her home. Krystal Burl, 38, is charged with hindering prosecution. State police say she knew 43-year-old Andrew Gibson was wanted by police, but still let him stay. Gibson was charged with bail-jumping after he didn’t...
NASSAU, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy