Price, UT

etvnews.com

Elmo Town Council Shows Concern for Utility Service Fees

Mayor James Winn welcomed the council and guests to the Elmo Town Council meeting on Tuesday evening. The first item on the agenda was Deri Thatcher from the Emery High Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter. She requested a contribution from the town to help with the expenses to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis this fall. A donation of $100 was given to her.
ELMO, UT
etvnews.com

Green River City Council Discusses EMS Crisis

The Green River City Council met for its monthly meeting on Tuesday evening. The biggest concern discussed was Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Green River EMS is low on personnel and needs to hire qualified individuals as soon as possible. The city council will meet with the state EMS representative to discuss the city taking over the EMS from Emery County.
GREEN RIVER, UT
etvnews.com

Become a True Blue Partner with USU Eastern

USU Eastern is providing an opportunity to help spread Eagle pride throughout the community while also connecting with students through the True Blue program. Sofia Crompton stated that they are organizing a program, deemed True Blue Fridays, to encourage students to be more involved in the community. This program will also act to support local businesses.
PRICE, UT
etvnews.com

Little Cities of Hope: Overdose Awareness Can Save a Life

Knowing how to spot an overdose could help save a life. Educate yourself about opioid overdose and the signs, including small pinpoint pupils, faint heartbeat, blue/purple fingernails and lips, unable to be awakened, slow or shallow breathing, and gurgling or choking noises. Remember to always call 9-1-1. To learn how to administer naloxone and get a kit, visit naloxone.utah.gov/free-naloxone-resources.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
etvnews.com

Maverik Opens in Green River

Maverik has expanded once again, this time opening a location in Green River. The store opened its doors for customers on Tuesday and has been bustling ever since. The Emery County Business Chamber celebrated the opening of the business with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday afternoon. The ribbon cutting coincided with the store’s grand opening.
GREEN RIVER, UT
ABC4

Sunflower festivals in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Sunflower festival season is in full bloom here in Utah! The yearly event attracts attention from all over the Beehive State to see the unique, beautiful flowers. Here are some of the upcoming festivals you can attend: Rowley’s Red Barn Sunflower Festival (901 S 300 W St, Santaquin, UT 84655) DATES: August […]
SANTAQUIN, UT
ABC4

New mixed-use urban community, FrontRunner station to open in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A brand new mixed-use community with a FrontRunner Station is coming soon for residents in Utah County. The grand opening of the Vineyard FrontRunner Station debuted on Friday morning, with attendance and remarks by Governor Spencer Cox, Vineyard City Mayor Julie Fullmer and other local officials. The Vineyard stop is […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
deseret.com

History of the Manti Utah Temple

Standing on the southeast corner of the Manti Utah Temple site, Brigham Young told Warren S. Snow, “Here is the spot where the Prophet Moroni stood and dedicated this piece of land for a temple site, and that is the reason why the location is made here, and we can’t move it from this spot.”
KSLTV

Friday storm floods streets, homes around Utah

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Thunderstorms Friday brought rain and hail to Utah, causing water to build up and flow through streets and homes in communities around the state. In West Jordan, one neighborhood was left dealing with a muddy mess after water overflowed from a culvert, crashing across 6400 West and into a nearby neighborhood.
UTAH STATE
etvnews.com

Farmer’s Market Incentive Program Available Locally

The Carbon-Emery Farmers Market is one of the few markets in the state that requires all produce be grown in the local area. To increase access to local, nutritious foods, there are two programs available to the community. For those who have Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), it is easy to use those benefits at the market. When you bring your Horizon EBT Card to the assistance booth, you can withdraw any amount of funds in exchange for tokens.
EMERY, UT
etvnews.com

Kent Blaine McKell

Kent Blaine McKell, 74, our beloved spouse, father, grandfather, and friend passed away on August 8, 2022. Kent was born February 2, 1948 in Payson, Utah to Mark Allen McKell and Erma Powell McKell. He had an older sister Marilyn Moore who he adored and a younger brother Allen Glade McKell who he had many adventures with.
PAYSON, UT
etvnews.com

Summer Doesn’t Slow Down with Culture Connection

Culture Connection packed the Price City Peace Garden once again on Thursday evening as the Music in the Park series continued. This week, Suit Up, Soldier and Michael Barrow & The Tourists were both welcomed to the stage. Those that were in attendance were welcome to purchase delicious food from Ruben’s BBQ while enjoying the live entertainment.
PRICE, UT
etvnews.com

Jay Dee Tharp

Jay Dee Tharp, age 78, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on August 9, 2022. Jay was born on November 17, 1943 to Leo and Neva (Miller) Tharp. Jay spent his youth in East Carbon and graduated from East Carbon High School in 1962. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1963-1967. Jay found his perfect match in Dorthey Tallerico and they were married on September 5, 1968. He spent his career in government service and eventually retired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons in 1995. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, playing cards, making jerky and spending time with family.
PRICE, UT

