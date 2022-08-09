Read full article on original website
Related
etvnews.com
Elmo Town Council Shows Concern for Utility Service Fees
Mayor James Winn welcomed the council and guests to the Elmo Town Council meeting on Tuesday evening. The first item on the agenda was Deri Thatcher from the Emery High Future Farmers of America (FFA) Chapter. She requested a contribution from the town to help with the expenses to attend the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis this fall. A donation of $100 was given to her.
School lunch no longer free for Utah students
As most kids get ready to head back to class next week, parents are being reminded that school lunches will no longer be free for students whose families don't apply for assistance.
etvnews.com
Green River City Council Discusses EMS Crisis
The Green River City Council met for its monthly meeting on Tuesday evening. The biggest concern discussed was Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Green River EMS is low on personnel and needs to hire qualified individuals as soon as possible. The city council will meet with the state EMS representative to discuss the city taking over the EMS from Emery County.
etvnews.com
Become a True Blue Partner with USU Eastern
USU Eastern is providing an opportunity to help spread Eagle pride throughout the community while also connecting with students through the True Blue program. Sofia Crompton stated that they are organizing a program, deemed True Blue Fridays, to encourage students to be more involved in the community. This program will also act to support local businesses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
etvnews.com
Little Cities of Hope: Overdose Awareness Can Save a Life
Knowing how to spot an overdose could help save a life. Educate yourself about opioid overdose and the signs, including small pinpoint pupils, faint heartbeat, blue/purple fingernails and lips, unable to be awakened, slow or shallow breathing, and gurgling or choking noises. Remember to always call 9-1-1. To learn how to administer naloxone and get a kit, visit naloxone.utah.gov/free-naloxone-resources.
etvnews.com
Maverik Opens in Green River
Maverik has expanded once again, this time opening a location in Green River. The store opened its doors for customers on Tuesday and has been bustling ever since. The Emery County Business Chamber celebrated the opening of the business with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday afternoon. The ribbon cutting coincided with the store’s grand opening.
Couple celebrates opening their fourth tire shop located in Payson
Josh and Abby Hamilton held an opening ceremony Wednesday afternoon for the opening of their brand-new Big O Tires shop in Payson. The Payson location, 921 S. Turf Farm Road, is the fourth Big O Tires shop owned by the Hamilton family. The couple also owns shops in Spanish Fork, Santaquin and Nephi.
Sunflower festivals in Utah
UTAH (ABC4) – Sunflower festival season is in full bloom here in Utah! The yearly event attracts attention from all over the Beehive State to see the unique, beautiful flowers. Here are some of the upcoming festivals you can attend: Rowley’s Red Barn Sunflower Festival (901 S 300 W St, Santaquin, UT 84655) DATES: August […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
New mixed-use urban community, FrontRunner station to open in Utah County
UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A brand new mixed-use community with a FrontRunner Station is coming soon for residents in Utah County. The grand opening of the Vineyard FrontRunner Station debuted on Friday morning, with attendance and remarks by Governor Spencer Cox, Vineyard City Mayor Julie Fullmer and other local officials. The Vineyard stop is […]
deseret.com
History of the Manti Utah Temple
Standing on the southeast corner of the Manti Utah Temple site, Brigham Young told Warren S. Snow, “Here is the spot where the Prophet Moroni stood and dedicated this piece of land for a temple site, and that is the reason why the location is made here, and we can’t move it from this spot.”
KSLTV
Friday storm floods streets, homes around Utah
WEST JORDAN, Utah — Thunderstorms Friday brought rain and hail to Utah, causing water to build up and flow through streets and homes in communities around the state. In West Jordan, one neighborhood was left dealing with a muddy mess after water overflowed from a culvert, crashing across 6400 West and into a nearby neighborhood.
Wasatch County’s development plans expected to bring 30,000 new residents to area in coming years
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah – In the past few years, Heber City and Wasatch County have established development plans for the areas north of Heber City and around the Jordanelle Reservoir. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
etvnews.com
Farmer’s Market Incentive Program Available Locally
The Carbon-Emery Farmers Market is one of the few markets in the state that requires all produce be grown in the local area. To increase access to local, nutritious foods, there are two programs available to the community. For those who have Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), it is easy to use those benefits at the market. When you bring your Horizon EBT Card to the assistance booth, you can withdraw any amount of funds in exchange for tokens.
kslnewsradio.com
‘So no one else gets hurt:’ Utah Democratic Party pushes for Davis suspension
SALT LAKE CITY — A group of more than 50 members of the Utah Democratic Party wants to force party leaders to vote on whether to suspend Sen. Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City, from party responsibilities and functions, following sexual harassment allegations made against him. The woman who spearheaded...
etvnews.com
Kent Blaine McKell
Kent Blaine McKell, 74, our beloved spouse, father, grandfather, and friend passed away on August 8, 2022. Kent was born February 2, 1948 in Payson, Utah to Mark Allen McKell and Erma Powell McKell. He had an older sister Marilyn Moore who he adored and a younger brother Allen Glade McKell who he had many adventures with.
etvnews.com
Summer Doesn’t Slow Down with Culture Connection
Culture Connection packed the Price City Peace Garden once again on Thursday evening as the Music in the Park series continued. This week, Suit Up, Soldier and Michael Barrow & The Tourists were both welcomed to the stage. Those that were in attendance were welcome to purchase delicious food from Ruben’s BBQ while enjoying the live entertainment.
etvnews.com
Jay Dee Tharp
Jay Dee Tharp, age 78, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on August 9, 2022. Jay was born on November 17, 1943 to Leo and Neva (Miller) Tharp. Jay spent his youth in East Carbon and graduated from East Carbon High School in 1962. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1963-1967. Jay found his perfect match in Dorthey Tallerico and they were married on September 5, 1968. He spent his career in government service and eventually retired from the Federal Bureau of Prisons in 1995. He enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, playing cards, making jerky and spending time with family.
ksl.com
Utah couple shot in back by tribal game officer had no weapons, law enforcement says
FORT DUCHESNE, Uintah County — No weapons were found in the area where a tribal fish and wildlife officer shot two people in the back last month, according to the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office. On July 17, a man and woman were shot by a Ute Tribe Fish and...
New video, documents shed light on 2 people shot by officer on Ute Tribe land
FOX 13 News has obtained body-worn camera video from a sheriff’s deputy who responded to the scene where a Ute Tribe Fish and Wildlife officer shot a man and a woman who were on a UTV.
kjzz.com
PETA wants cruelty charges for man accused of starting fire by trying to burn spider
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — An animal rights group wants the man accused of trying to burn a spider in Springville to face animal cruelty charges. People For The Ethical Treatment of Animals, also known as PETA sent a letter to Utah County Attorney David Leavitt on Tuesday. The letter...
Comments / 0