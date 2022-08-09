Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WBTV
Cooler temps, lower humidity to make for a pleasant weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pleasant weekend is upon us with lower humidity and slim rain chances through Sunday afternoon. First Alert Monday: Morning showers/PM scattered storms. Below average temperatures through the week. After a cooler start this morning, plenty of sunshine is expected for the afternoon with high temperatures...
WBTV
Comfortable temperatures, humidity levels on tap for the weekend
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll transition today from the muggy conditions we’ve endured all summer to more comfortable temperatures and humidity levels as we head into the weekend. Much lower rain chances today. Going from muggy to marvelous. Temps hold below-average next week. Last night’s stormy cold front...
WBTV
A few showers linger into Friday, with a pleasant weekend ahead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A cold front will move into the region overnight into early Friday, with passing rain showers at times. Pleasant weather develops for the weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 80s in the piedmont, and 70s in the mountains. Scattered rain and storms happened Thursday...
High-tech eFoil boards trending on Lake Norman
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A new water sport is taking over Lake Norman and is stunning lake-goers with its hoverboard-like technique. High-flying, high-tech eFoil boards are carving things up from typical water sports like wake boarding and wake surfing because they don't require a boat or water scooter to be pulled.
WBTV
Silver Alert issued for missing Charlotte man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for a missing Charlotte man believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Charles “Chick” Bertel Anderson Jr. was last seen at his family’s home on Ryder Avenue in Charlotte. He is a 76-year-old white male standing about 5′9″...
WBTV
Rain could hamper Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium
Jason Myers talks about the possibility of rain and storms hampering the 2022 Panthers Fan Fest on Thursday night. App rewards you for checking out Charlotte area businesses. The idea is to get people to explore the city and try new areas. Carowinds opening ‘Aeronautical Landing’ as part of 50th...
secretcharlotte.co
A Guide To Our Favorite Apple Orchards 2 Hours Or Less From Charlotte
This month marks the beginning of apple picking season and we couldn’t be more excited. We’ve rounded up a list of 7 apple orchards that are opening this month and even better, they’re all 2 hours or less from Charlotte. 1. The Orchard at Altapass. One of...
All lanes of I-85 near Kings Mountain reopened after crash, officials say
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — All lanes of Interstate 85 in Kings Mountain have reopened following a crash, officials say. The incident occurred on I-85 near Battleground Road. You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to...
WBTV
Carowinds set to make ‘major announcements’ Thursday about 2023 season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carowinds is set to make some “major announcements” Thursday morning regarding the 2023 operating season. This comes after the theme park announced a few days ago that four rides in the Crossroads section of the park will close for good. Those rides - the...
WBTV
Why do gas prices vary throughout Charlotte?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gas prices started going down from their peak around mid-July, but you may also notice pretty big differences in price at gas stations around town. Even just within west Charlotte, prices are different at each station. On Thursday the 7-11 at Freedom Drive and Thrift Road was charging $4.14, but just a mile away at the Valero on Tuckaseegee Road. the price was $3.69.
fox46.com
Nearly 20 years later, Fort Mill’s ‘Carolina Reaper’ continues to spark TV interest
FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The world’s hottest pepper, grown in Fort Mill, continues to pique interest from people around the world. More peppers than ever before are now being shipped from Fort Mill to more than 95 countries. The Guinness Book of World Records says...
wccbcharlotte.com
Don’t Waste Your Money: Home Depot VS. Lowe’s
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Summer isn’t over, but fall is just around the corner. Many families are thinking about making improvements to their homes this time of year. Consumer Reporter, John Matarese breaks down which home improvement store will save you the most money on those fall projects.
WBTV
Carowinds opening ‘Aeronautica Landing,’ featuring 5 new attractions, as part of 50th anniversary season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Carowinds has some big things in store for its 50th anniversary season in 2023. According to the popular Carolinas theme park, at the center of the 50th-anniversary celebration will be Aeronautica Landing, “a tribute to the Carolinas’ spirit of invention, exploration and aviation, where guests can immerse themselves in the history and future of flight.”
WCNC
'We need more talent' | Nearly 20k jobs added in the Charlotte area in recent months
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the second quarter of 2022, 19,900 new jobs were created in the Charlotte region, according to the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance. "The problem remains that we need more talent. So there's still a lot of openings, and it's a good time to be looking for a job," Kelly O'Brien, the chief advocacy and strategy officer for the Alliance, said.
Tractor-trailer a total loss after massive fire at I-77 rest area
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A tractor-trailer was destroyed by a massive fire at a rest area along Interstate 77 in Iredell County early Thursday morning, officials said. The fire happened at the rest area on northbound I-77 just north of Statesville, the Ebenezer Fire Station confirmed. Firefighters said the truck was a total loss but the trailer was saved. The driver was able to escape and no one was hurt during the incident.
WBTV
Stranded passengers want to be reimbursed by airline for ‘nightmare’ trip back to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte passengers say they were stranded for days in the Dominican Republic after their American Airlines flight was canceled multiple times. AA782 from Punta Cana was supposed to be back to the Queen City on 4 p.m. on Aug. 7. Instead, that flight was changed to AA9603 and arrived on Aug. 9.
country1037fm.com
The Best Places To Get Breakfast In North Carolina
There is so much more to being named best breakfast than just your typical eggs, toast, and sausage. It takes a little more variety, flair, and character with the whole experience. The website, North Carolina Tripping did some statewide research and came up with places they consider to be the...
WBTV
5 best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - Furniture prices aren’t always easy on your wallet but used items could help you save a coin or two. Here are the five best secondhand furniture stores in Charlotte. At these stores you can either shop for unique goods or sell your own furniture. If...
WBTV
Group providing reduced gas prices at Charlotte station
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One gas station will be offering significantly lower prices for a short time in Charlotte as part of the True Cost of Washington Tour. The event, hosted by Americans for Prosperity-North Carolina, will offer gas prices as low as $2.38 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Shell Station at 4936 Albemarle Road.
Truck driver springs into action during raging fire in Statesville
Queen City News spoke exclusively with a truck driver who says he went door to door knocking on cab doors to get the drivers away from the fire.
