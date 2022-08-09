ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Valle, TX

Del Valle ISD kicks off new school year

By Candy Rodriguez
 4 days ago

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — On Tuesday, Del Valle Independent School District students kicked off the 2022-23 school year. Some started the new school year in a new school.

KXAN got the chance to chat one-on-one with Del Valle ISD Superintendent Annette Tielle about upcoming school year challenges, staffing shortages and how the district is ensuring students are able to compete for the jobs major companies like Tesla are bringing to the area.

Del Valle ISD will release students early on Fridays for the upcoming school year

Tuesday on KXAN News at 4 p.m., hear the rest of the interview where Tielle discusses how the new Friday early release schedule will impact students and staff.

