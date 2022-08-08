ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

KIMA TV

Tap and Draft, two Great Pyrenees mixes are up for adoption

These two affectionate pups were found in Toppenish by animal control about a month ago. To adopt them, go to Yakima Humane Society's website. Tap: https://yakimahumane.org/adopt/dogs/detail.html?id=50693439&fbclid=IwAR1YJk6d4T8cRmQrQ7A_8JLdJ-R0klgoEyQbTxCdHmusxmIjDDfkZaSJEjI. Draft: https://yakimahumane.org/adopt/dogs/detail.html?id=50693425&fbclid=IwAR3e1q33J6uSk0QCxX_IRffiPAq57dZXJfmPqq-rtvELubejEDy0McK7RTo.
TOPPENISH, WA
