GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Work is starting soon for an ADA sidewalk project that requires temporary closure of part of 6th Ave. South and 8th Ave. South. The City of Great Falls says construction activity will have 6th Ave. South closed between 26th St. South and 28th St. South between Aug. 12 and Aug. 22.

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 15 HOURS AGO