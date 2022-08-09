Read full article on original website
cilfm.com
Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry to take leave of absence; Councilwoman Harvey to become Mayor Pro Tempore
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) — Days after the unexpected death of his wife, Terri, Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry announced Friday he would be taking a leave of absence until further notice. Councilwoman Carolin Harvey will become Mayor Pro Tempore and take over mayoral duties until Henry’s return to city hall....
KFVS12
Historic building in Cape Girardeau finishes renovation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape River Heritage Museum has completed its year-long renovation. “We’ve got a new floor, new ceiling, new walls, new lights, everything...this is brand new,” Volunteer, Jerry Ford says. The money used for this project came directly from the community. “We’ve seen an increase,...
kbsi23.com
St. Nicholas Brewing Company MDH welcomed into Carbondale Chamber of Commerce
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – It’s the only active brewery inside a general aviation American airport and one of only three in the world: St. Nicholas Brewing Company MDH. General Manager Abby Ancell said it took about four years for her vision of a brewery inside an airport to take shape, but the company’s third location opened in May 2022.
mymoinfo.com
New Company in Farmington is Now Hiring
(Farmington) A new call center company is now hiring and holding job fairs at the Farmington Centene Center. City Administrator Greg Beavers is happy to welcome Communications Solutions L.L.C. The new company is located in the building formerly occupied by StarTek, another call center company in Farmington which closed July...
KFVS12
Family-friendly fundraising event to be held along banks of Mississippi River
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri and the Knights of Columbus Council #1111 will be holding a family-friendly fundraising event along the banks of the Mississippi River. The event, Mississippi Mingle, will be held on Saturday, August 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the...
semoball.com
Passion for the pitch: The city of Perryville has become a soccer haven
Over the course of the past three or so decades, a wave of enthusiasm for the sport of soccer has slowly overtaken the small city of Perryville. Longtime Perryville High School boy’s and girl’s soccer coach Jerry Fulton recalls the days of youth leagues and tournaments being played on the “not level, up and downhill” pitches at the town’s City Park, but the town took its love for the sport to another level two decades ago when the Bank of Missouri Soccer Complex was constructed.
KFVS12
Food costs continue to rise
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Department of Labor reports food prices jumped 13.1 percent in July, the biggest one-year increase since March of 1979. We asked customers at Food Giant in Sikeston what they think of the increase in food costs. “Everything you buy right now, you have to think...
wpsdlocal6.com
Carbondale Mayor taking leave of absence following sudden death of wife
CARBONDALE, IL — Carbondale Mayor John "Mike" Henry announced Friday morning he will be taking a leave of absence until further notice after the unexpected death of his wife, 66-year-old Theresa "Terri" Henry. According to the City of Carbondale, Councilwoman Carolin Harvey will assume the role of "Mayor Pro...
westkentuckystar.com
Construction on pace at newest southern IL casino, resort
Construction on southern Illinois' latest casino is making steady progress at Walker's Bluff between Herrin and Carbondale. Ground was broken last December for the casino, 116-room hotel, restaurants and events center. This week, crews began nearing completion on the framing for the new hotel, began work on the parking lot and hope to complete construction on the new water tower.
wfcnnews.com
Paula Abdul to guest star "follies event" at Benton Civic Center
FRANKLIN COUNTY - Singer-songwriter Paula Abdul will be guest starring at an event tomorrow in Benton. According to Benton Mayor Fred Kondritz, Abdul will be participating in a local talent showcase, or "follies event" at the Benton Civic Center tomorrow night. The event will also be attended by reality TV...
wpsdlocal6.com
Weeklong road closure announced in Carbondale, Illinois
CARBONDALE, IL — The city of Carbondale, Illinois, says West Oak Street will be closed at the intersection with North Illinois Avenue for about seven to 10 days, starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday. City leaders say the closure will allow a contractor to reconstruct the intersection as part of...
chicagostarmedia.com
Carbondale City Council approves final development plan for Neurorestorative
CARBONDALE — A final amended unit development plan for Neurorestorative Assisted Living Facility at 1300 E. Walnut St. received unanimous approval during the regular city council meeting Tuesday evening. The facility will have three units with 17 beds each and parking for each unit. The plan includes landscaping to...
section618.com
Benton’s Stilley competes on national stage
WHITTINGTON — After an impressive freshman season, Benton’s River Stilley had a summer to remember. Stilley qualified for the US Junior Amateur by finishing in the top three at a qualifier in Owensboro, Kentucky. River and his family made the trek across country to Bandon, Oregon, where he...
wsiu.org
Carbondale mayor's wife found dead in home
The Illinois State police are conducting an investigation into the death of Carbondale mayor John "Mike" Henry's wife. Theresa Henry was found dead in her home by her husband on Tuesday, and Carbondale police responded to the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for August 12th and the ISP is working with the Jackson County coroner's office in the investigation.
kbsi23.com
ISP investigating death of Carbondale mayor’s wife
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the death of a southern Illinois mayor’s wife. According to Illinois State Police, 66-year-old Theresa Henry, wife of Carbondale Mayor John Henry was found dead in the evening hours of August 9.
wjpf.com
Illinois State Police investigating the death of Terri Henry, wife of Carbondale Mayor Mike Henry
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – Illinois State Police say they’re investigating the death of Theresa “Terri” Henry, the wife of Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry. The 66-year-old real estate agent was found dead in the couple’s home Tuesday night. Police say Mike Henry returned...
Illinois Sheriff Issues Warning About A Cannibal Spaghetti Cook
In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's really difficult sometimes to figure out if something we're being told is fact or fiction. I'm not necessarily referring to politics, either. There's a lot of BS floating around about all sorts of things, and sometimes people fall for it.
KFVS12
Charleston man wanted in connection with Sikeston murder investigation
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Sikeston woman. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Demarcus Phillip Turner, of Charleston, Mo., is wanted in connection with the murder of Sh’Tyana Ingram. They say Turner should be considered...
wfcnnews.com
Southern Illinois gas stations raided by IL Dept. of Revenue
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS - WFCN News is working to learn more after several gas stations throughout Southern Illinois were recently raided by the Illinois Department of Revenue in an apparent investigation. WFCN received reports of gas stations raided in three local communities on Wednesday. Those reports came from one station in...
KFVS12
Man accused of shooting into Mississippi River arrested
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A report of shots fired sends Cape Giradeau Police officers to the banks of the Mississippi River on Thursday evening, August 11. Officers were called just before 6:15 p.m. to Cape Rock Park, off of East Cape Rock Drive, to a report of a man firing a handgun into the river.
