Coming soon: A concert and cookout in Braintree, Shakespeare in Carver, ballet in Hingham

By Patriot Ledger staff
 4 days ago
GinaMark to perform at Smith Beach in Braintree

BRAINTREE – A free concert and cookout will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11 at Smith Beach on Edgehill Road. Performing will be "GinaMark," with a wide range of songs from the 1950's through today, including pop, rock, country and blues. There will also be a free cookout with hot dogs, snacks and drinks. The event is sponsored by Mayor Charles Kokoros, the town's recreation department and the East Braintree Civic Association. For more information, call the recreation office at 781-794-8901.

Nemasket River Productions to perform Shakespeare

CARVER – Watch the Nemasket River Productions' performance of Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing" at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11; and at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13; and Sunday, Aug. 14; at Brewery44, 2 Montello St. This will be Nemasket River Productions' final show of 2022. $20. For tickets and more information, visit nemasketriverproductions.com.

'If they’re not forgotten, they’re not gone':For David McCullough, the South Shore became home

'A place to come enjoy':Brant Rock was a seaside retreat for city slickers

Leidig to perform in Wakefield Arboretum's Summer Garden Music series

MILTON – Enjoy a musical mashup from pianist Michael Leidig with Wakefield Arboretum's Summer Garden Music series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the Mary May Binney Wakefield Arboretum, 1465 Brush Hill Road. Leidig performs a blend of well-known blues, jazz, classical, rock and pop music. All ages are welcome. $10. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit wakefieldtrust.org or call 617-333-0924 ext. 22.

South Shore Ballet Theatre to host auditions, open houses

HINGHAM – The South Shore Ballet Theatre, a pre-professional ballet school, will host two auditions and open houses from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, and Tuesday, Aug. 30, at its studio, 45 Industrial Park Road. Prospective and returning students and their families are welcome to attend. The event will begin with a faculty meet-and-greet and includes an open ballet class, auditions for the Boys' Ballet Scholarship program and auditions for several roles in the school's annual production of "The Nutcracker." Photographer Brooke Trisolini will on site from 4 to 5:30 p.m., offering photo sessions for dancers. Free. For more information or to register, email ballet@southshoreballettheatre.com, visit SouthShoreBalletTheatre.com or call 781-312-7224.

South Shore Conservatory enrolling students

The South Shore Conservatory is enrolling students in its fall fall 2022 vocal and instrumental group classes and private lessons, ensemble programs, dance, and creative art therapies. Students of all ages and abilities are welcome. The fall semester begins Friday, Sept. 9. For more information about programs or to register for classes or lessons, visit sscmusic.org, call 781-749-7565 or visit the South Shore Conservatory's Facebook page.

