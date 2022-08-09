ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Motown Legend Lamont Dozier Dies at 81

Lamont Dozier, an all-time great pop hitmaker who supplied endless classics to Motown in the 1960s with the production team Holland-Dozier-Holland, has died, his son Lamont Dozier, Jr., said on social media. No cause of death was given. Dozier was 81. Born in Detroit in 1941, Dozier was raised by...
ENTERTAINMENT
Frank Mastropolo

Otis Redding Wasn't First to 'Try a Little Tenderness'

Few songs are so strongly identified with soul singer Otis Redding as “Try a Little Tenderness.” Though everyone from Three Dog Night and Tom Jones to Michael Bublé and Chris Brown have attempted to put their own stamp on it, no one has been able to improve on Redding’s definitive performance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Scottsdale, AZ
Entertainment
City
Scottsdale, AZ
State
Arizona State
Daily Mail

Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'

Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rolling Stone

William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77

William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Linda Ronstadt
Person
Lamont Dozier
Person
Eddie Holland
Person
Berry Gordy
Person
Smokey Robinson
Person
Diana Ross
Person
James Taylor
Person
Gerry Goffin
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
Carole King
Person
Aretha Franklin
Person
Brian Wilson
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Mick Hucknall
Person
Brian Holland
Person
Freda Payne
Person
Stevie Wonder
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s

The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
THEATER & DANCE
soultracks.com

Soul legend William Bell to release new music

The lead single entitled "One Day Closer To Home" will be released near the end of August 2022 followed by a full length album in September, both on the Wilbe Records imprint. The song, which serves as the title track for the album, is about true freedom and going home in every sense of the word. It's a "back to basics" formula musically with great lyrics, melody and ultimately a superb vocal performance by Bell. Whether it's labeled Soul, Blues or Americana, this is a definitive lesson in song craftsmanship.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Death#Entertain#White Music#Soul Music#Royalties
CBS San Francisco

Lionel Richie: A life written in song

This story was originally broadcast May 15, 2022. For Lionel Richie, who was recently awarded the Library of Congress' Gershwin Prize for lifetime achievement, performing comes naturally. Visiting the Library in Washington, D.C., correspondent Kelefa Sanneh said, "It's so cool to be in this building. They got all these writers up here: Aristotle, Hugo, Richie!" "I like the way that sounds," Richie laughed. "Although you must admit, now, I mean, this is slightly overwhelming.""You're here not as a tourist – you're being inducted?""I keep thinking of Tuskegee, Alabama," Richie said. "That's where it started."Born in Tuskegee in 1949, Richie has been a...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ultimate Classic Rock

Jeff Pilson Confirms Foreigner Is Readying New Music

Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson reported that the band had recently recorded new music with Kelly Hansen, the group's vocalist since 2005. In a new interview, Dokken and Dio alumnus Pilson – who joined Foreigner the same year as Hansen – told WPDH’s Tigman that, while Mick Jones’ group has an impressive legacy, they didn’t want to live off that alone.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Jeff Porcaro Rock Songs Without Toto

Even though drummer Jeff Porcaro is best known for his drum work with Toto, he was already a member of Sonny and Cher's band as a teenager. Porcaro continued working as a first-call sideman even after rising to chart-topping, Grammy-winning fame with his band. An implausible number of superstars sought...
MUSIC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
62K+
Followers
66K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy