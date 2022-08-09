Read full article on original website
R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dies at 71, Bassist for Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin
Bass guitarist and vocalist Michael Henderson, who was best known for playing with Miles Davis in the early 1970s, and was an iconic R&B singer, songwriter, and producer, has died. He was 71. The news was announced Tuesday on his Facebook page and Twitter account. Henderson died at his home...
Lamont Dozier obituary
Member of the trio who wrote and produced songs that built the Motown legend and helped define popular music in the 1960s
Motown Legend Lamont Dozier Dies at 81
Lamont Dozier, an all-time great pop hitmaker who supplied endless classics to Motown in the 1960s with the production team Holland-Dozier-Holland, has died, his son Lamont Dozier, Jr., said on social media. No cause of death was given. Dozier was 81. Born in Detroit in 1941, Dozier was raised by...
Otis Redding Wasn't First to 'Try a Little Tenderness'
Few songs are so strongly identified with soul singer Otis Redding as “Try a Little Tenderness.” Though everyone from Three Dog Night and Tom Jones to Michael Bublé and Chris Brown have attempted to put their own stamp on it, no one has been able to improve on Redding’s definitive performance.
Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'
Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77
William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
Lamont Dozier: the Motown master craftsman who created miracles under pressure
As one third of a legendary songwriting and production partnership, Dozier produced a slew of indelible hits that expressed the joy and frustration of a whole generation
Tom Petty Said It Was ‘Embarrassing’ to Be Friends With George Harrison and Bob Dylan
Tom Petty considered Bob Dylan and George Harrison close friends. He explained why he also found their friendship a bit embarrassing.
7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
George Harrison Didn’t Know Why Elvis Presley Didn’t Make More Music Like He Used To
George Harrison wondered why one of his biggest idols, Elvis Presley didn't make music like he did in his early career. Elvis wanted to, though.
Lamont Dozier: An appreciation of a song craftsman who wrote hits with heart and soul
The composer who helped write numerous classics of the Motown catalog, including 'Where Did Our Love Go?', 'Reflections,' 'Baby Love' and others died on Monday at 81.
soultracks.com
Soul legend William Bell to release new music
The lead single entitled "One Day Closer To Home" will be released near the end of August 2022 followed by a full length album in September, both on the Wilbe Records imprint. The song, which serves as the title track for the album, is about true freedom and going home in every sense of the word. It's a "back to basics" formula musically with great lyrics, melody and ultimately a superb vocal performance by Bell. Whether it's labeled Soul, Blues or Americana, this is a definitive lesson in song craftsmanship.
Tom Petty Being a ‘Beatles Freak’ Irritated His Producer
Tom Petty wanted to be a musician after hearing The Beatles. He put their influence in his music, but his producer wasn't a fan of it.
Lionel Richie: A life written in song
This story was originally broadcast May 15, 2022. For Lionel Richie, who was recently awarded the Library of Congress' Gershwin Prize for lifetime achievement, performing comes naturally. Visiting the Library in Washington, D.C., correspondent Kelefa Sanneh said, "It's so cool to be in this building. They got all these writers up here: Aristotle, Hugo, Richie!" "I like the way that sounds," Richie laughed. "Although you must admit, now, I mean, this is slightly overwhelming.""You're here not as a tourist – you're being inducted?""I keep thinking of Tuskegee, Alabama," Richie said. "That's where it started."Born in Tuskegee in 1949, Richie has been a...
Pattie Boyd Said Beatles Manager Brian Epstein Made the Band More Sophisticated
Brian Epstein managed The Beatles for most of their time as a band. He also taught them to be more sophisticated outside of their music career.
James Brown Charted Over 90 Songs on the Billboard Hot 100, But the ‘Godfather of Soul’ Never Had a No. 1 Hit
James Brown is a legendary musician and despite over 90 songs on the Billboard Hot 100, the Godfather of Soul never hit the coveted no. 1 slot.
Jeff Pilson Confirms Foreigner Is Readying New Music
Foreigner bassist Jeff Pilson reported that the band had recently recorded new music with Kelly Hansen, the group's vocalist since 2005. In a new interview, Dokken and Dio alumnus Pilson – who joined Foreigner the same year as Hansen – told WPDH’s Tigman that, while Mick Jones’ group has an impressive legacy, they didn’t want to live off that alone.
Top 10 Jeff Porcaro Rock Songs Without Toto
Even though drummer Jeff Porcaro is best known for his drum work with Toto, he was already a member of Sonny and Cher's band as a teenager. Porcaro continued working as a first-call sideman even after rising to chart-topping, Grammy-winning fame with his band. An implausible number of superstars sought...
George Harrison Started Writing The Traveling Wilburys’ ‘End of the Line’ Like a Bob Dylan Song
George Harrison said he started writing The Traveling Wilburys' 'End of the Line' like a Bob Dylan song. However, it morphed into something else.
1 Monkees Song Was Originally a Hit by The Hollies
The Hollies influenced The Monkees' songs. The Monkees even covered one of The Hollies' hits on their self-titled debut album.
