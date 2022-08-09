This story was originally broadcast May 15, 2022. For Lionel Richie, who was recently awarded the Library of Congress' Gershwin Prize for lifetime achievement, performing comes naturally. Visiting the Library in Washington, D.C., correspondent Kelefa Sanneh said, "It's so cool to be in this building. They got all these writers up here: Aristotle, Hugo, Richie!" "I like the way that sounds," Richie laughed. "Although you must admit, now, I mean, this is slightly overwhelming.""You're here not as a tourist – you're being inducted?""I keep thinking of Tuskegee, Alabama," Richie said. "That's where it started."Born in Tuskegee in 1949, Richie has been a...

