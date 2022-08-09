Read full article on original website
Three Silver Spring Restaurants to be Part of Restaurant Week
Three downtown Silver Spring restaurants will participate in the DMV Summer Restaurant Week sponsored by the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington, which runs from August 15-21. All Set Restaurant & Bar at 8630 Fenton St., J. Hollinger’s Waterman’s Chophouse at 8606 Colesville Rd., and Matchbox at 919 Ellsworth Dr., will...
northernvirginiamag.com
These Eccentric Dessert Shops Have the Best Frozen Treats For Summer
These less-common dessert options can cool you down as quickly as any basic vanilla cone. Frozen desserts will always be a fan favorite, but nothing makes them more desirable than a hot summer day. A refreshing dessert will always make your day better, whether you’re spending the day at the pool or you just need a break after work. But while the endless supply of different ice cream categories might seem like the perfect choice for cooling off, there are a few underrated competitors that could become your new favorite summer desserts. Northern Virginia may have an extensive array of ice cream parlors, but luckily, there is also a plethora of classic and eccentric popsicle, shaved ice, and frozen custard shops ready for your visit.
mocoshow.com
Duck Donuts in Gaithersburg Has Closed Permanently
Duck Donuts has closed its Gaithersburg location after operating for just over five years. This morning we were informed by reader Emily Siok that the store was closed with everything (including store hours, etc.) removed form the door. While a direct link to the Gaithersburg store is still available on the Duck Donuts website, it no longer shows up in location searches within the website. A call to the Rockville location confirmed that the store has closed permanently.
mocoshow.com
Lone Oak and Carmen’s Team Up To Offer ‘TIPSY POPS’ Starting Friday at the Olney Brewery
Two local businesses have teamed up to create ‘TIPSY POPS’– a combination of popsicles made by Montgomery County frozen treat spot Carmen’s (Rockville/Olney) and alcoholic beverages (beers and seltzers) by Olney’s Lone Oak Brewery. The pops will be making their debut at Lone Oak Brewery on Friday, August 12th and will be available for customers 21 and up.
mocoshow.com
Remembering Shakey’s Pizza Parlor
Known for their pizza, mojo potatoes, and game rooms, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor is fondly remembered by many MoCo residents over the age of 30. The restaurant was popular with both children and adults as parents could drink pitchers of beer while the kids played Pac-Man or watched the chefs prepare pizza through their open kitchen. As the first franchise pizza chain in the United States, the company expanded to as many as 500 stores worldwide at the height of it’s popularity. Shakey’s had multiple locations in Montgomery County in the 70’s and 80’s, including in Gaithersburg on Bureau Dr. and in Rockville on the pike.
fox5dc.com
DC Summer Restaurant Week kicks off next week
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - D.C’s Summer Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday and runs through August 21. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that more than 160 restaurants will take part in the week devoted to showing off the district’s various dining options. "We are grateful to have so...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Miss Shirley’s Café releases specialty vegan menu in celebration of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month
In honor of Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month, Miss Shirley’s Cafe has released a specialty vegan menu to be served in their Roland Park, Inner Harbor, and Annapolis locations. The speciality menu features three sections: ‘Wake Up Your Tastebuds,’ which is a selection of starters, ‘Gluten-Free Griddle Cakes,’ and ‘House...
Not just crab cakes, but 'fab cakes,' from Pappas
It was so popular that it took seven years for Mr. Mark to finally put his family name on the place — Pappas.
NBC Washington
DC Restaurant Week Comes Back in August: Here's Where to Eat
Restaurant Week is a summer eating tradition almost on par with smashing piles of blue crab. A smorgasbord of restaurants will offer deals for multi-course brunches and lunches ($25) or dinners ($40-55). Some have menus with wine pairings, cocktail specials and to-go options. It’s back from Monday, Aug. 15 to...
WTOP
Georgetown bar reconsiders age limit policy
Clubhouse, the reboot of the former Church Hall bar and restaurant in Georgetown, appears to be getting pushback to its new “no-one-under-23” policy. Church Hall, which opened in 2018, became popular with the college-aged crowd. The owners wanted to pivot to a more upscale all-day operation with Clubhouse. The 23-and-over policy was intended to help with that.
thedcpost.com
Where to Eat Dim Sum in Washington DC: Top Five Spots
Whether you have been a long-time fan of Chinese cuisine or you are just stepping into this realm of delights by trying dim sum dishes, you have some great options in the nation’s capital. Check out our list of the best dim sum places in Washington DC. China Chilcano.
popville.com
Today’s Rental was chosen for the balcony and sculptures on the lawn, obviously
This rental is located at 301 G Street SW. The Craigslist ad says:. “$1,725 / 481ft2 – Modern Amenities, Laundry On Site, Walk In Closets (Southwest/Waterfront) With all utilities included Capital Park Tower makes living in a luxury Washington, DC, apartment community affordable. Contact our leasing office for details!
baltimorefishbowl.com
Video of the Week: History of Edmondson Village Shopping Center
As more Americans were able to afford cars in the 1940s, developers Joseph and Jacob Meyerhoff set out to create a shopping center that people could drive to. Built in 1947, the Edmondson Village Shopping Center was inspired by the architecture of Colonial Williamsburg. In this video, Baltimore Heritage executive...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County’s Alcohol Beverage Services to Temporarily Close Montrose Store for Conversion to Its Upgraded Brand of ‘Oak Barrel & Vine’
Montgomery County’s Department of Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS) will close its Montrose store by Saturday, Aug. 27, to complete a refurbishment and rebrand to its upgraded “Oak Barrel & Vine” retail line. The location may close sooner, depending on inventory. The upgraded store will reopen in late fall.
travelawaits.com
Top 7 Must-See Attractions At The Newly Renovated Air And Space Museum
The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., will partially reopen its flagship building on October 14th. The building’s reopened west end will give visitors access to eight new and renovated exhibitions, the planetarium, the museum store, and Mars Café. Since 2018, the museum has...
WTOP
Celebrate 50 years of Fort Dupont Park Summer Event Series in Southeast DC
For 50 years, it’s become a summer tradition in Southeast D.C. This weekend, you can once again enjoy the Fort Dupont Park Summer Event Series free and open to the public. “We are celebrating the 50th anniversary,” Kym Elder of the National Park Service told WTOP. “We’re extremely excited to be able to offer 50 years of free family entertainment in beautiful Fort Dupont Park. … We’re going to be having a party all summer long.”
mocoshow.com
Rio Lakefront Ranked #10 in National ‘Top 10 Retail Experiences’ List
Chain Store Age, one of the nation’s leading provider of retail news and analysis for retail headquarters executives across all sectors of the industry, has recently released part of its list of 2022’s ‘Top 10 Retail Experiences’ and MoCo’s very own Rio Lakefront came in at #10. CSA reports on and analyzes trends and strategies in all areas of store operations and store development, including technology, marketing, human resources, finance, store design & construction, facilities management and real estate. They are releasing the top 10 one at a time with only numbers 10 and 9 currently available, so it’s unknown if any other MoCo retail centers will be included on the list.
Georgetown Cupcake in DC shut down due to expired business license
Georgetown Cupcake, a popular cupcake shop in Washington, D.C., has been shut down by the district’s health department due to an “imminent health hazard to the public.”
bethesdamagazine.com
Drag Queen Story Hour resumes Saturday at Brookside Gardens
Drag Queen Story Hour will return Saturday morning to Brookside Gardens in Wheaton. Part of an international program, Drag Queen Story Hour brings performers into libraries, schools and bookstores to read stories to children. The event captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and provide queer...
Number One Sons to Close at the End of August
Pickle purveyors and farmers market regulars Number One Sons will close at the end of the month, according to an announcement on their website. Their last local appearances will be on Saturday, August 27th, at the Downtown Silver Spring Farmers Market, and Sunday, August 28th at the Takoma Park Farmers Market. Washingtonian reported yesterday that they will be closing after a decade in business.
