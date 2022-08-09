These less-common dessert options can cool you down as quickly as any basic vanilla cone. Frozen desserts will always be a fan favorite, but nothing makes them more desirable than a hot summer day. A refreshing dessert will always make your day better, whether you’re spending the day at the pool or you just need a break after work. But while the endless supply of different ice cream categories might seem like the perfect choice for cooling off, there are a few underrated competitors that could become your new favorite summer desserts. Northern Virginia may have an extensive array of ice cream parlors, but luckily, there is also a plethora of classic and eccentric popsicle, shaved ice, and frozen custard shops ready for your visit.

