ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Tips on vacation planning if you have a dog

By Taylor Knight
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nyNJC_0hAZ8If200

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – When you are planning your summer getaway don’t forget to plan where your pet will be staying while you’re on vacation.

Some people may want to board them in a kennel or pet hotel. It’s important to first do your research. “Ask them for references, and call those people.” Lee Chambers, Dakin Humane Society

20 homeless Kentucky cats arrive in Massachusetts

Once you find a place, like the Good Dog Spot in Chicopee, ask about what your dog will be doing for activities throughout the day.

“You want to make sure your dog always has an activity chosen when staying somewhere. Here, we offer activity packages or daycare if your dog is eligible for our daycare setting. You just want to make sure your dog is always active and in a routine while away from home.” Haylie Wawrzonek, Reservation Specialist at The Good Dog Spot

It’s also important to remember any medications your pet might need while you’re away. “You want to ask them are you comfortable giving meds in my absence?” Lee Chambers, Dakin Humane Society

“We do any kind of medications here whether it’s needle-wise, pill-wise, always bring that. Be safe, be honest about your dog, and make sure they are safe, especially in the summer heat.” Haylie Wawrzonek, Reservation Specialist at The Good Dog Spot

In addition to medications, whoever is taking care of your pet should have all their medical and behavioral history available as well as emergency contact information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWLP 22News

Pet of the Week: Meet Max!

(Mass Appeal) – It’s time for Mass Appeal’s pet of the week. We’re introducing you to Max! Lee Chambers is here from Dakin Humane Society. Max is a sweet, scruffy little bundle. He loves to go for walks, play with toys, and nap on his dog bed or on the couch with his family. His family described him as a super loving dog who really likes going for car rides – he even knows the word “ride”! They also said that he is house trained and happy to meet new people. Max has no experience with cats or other dogs.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
State
Massachusetts State
Chicopee, MA
Pets & Animals
City
Chicopee, MA
Chicopee, MA
Lifestyle
Journal Inquirer

Victim in Enfield homicide was ‘a good person’

ENFIELD — Before dinner was served at Enfield Loaves & Fishes on Wednesday evening, people who have been seeing Christopher Kennedy at the soup kitchen for the past few years held a moment of silence and said a prayer for him. Kennedy, a 55-year-old homeless person, was found dead...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Chambers
FUN 107

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Vacation Planning#Reservation Specialist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
WUPE

Classic Cars, Fireworks & Music This Saturday In Cheshire!

Are you ready for a great night of awesome eats, cool music, beautiful rides, and beautiful weather for a fireworks display? Luckily for you, Berkshire County residents, this Saturday night in Cheshire, you'll have all that and more!. It's another Cruz Nite and Fireworks show! Always a great time for...
CHESHIRE, MA
Boston

Infestation of invasive spotted lanternfly found in Springfield

State officials are urging the public to be on the lookout for the sap-feeding insect. An infestation of the invasive spotted lanternfly has been found in Springfield, prompting state officials to urge the public to lookout for, and report, any sightings of the sap-feeding insect. The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural...
WWLP

WWLP

28K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy