Tips on vacation planning if you have a dog

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – When you are planning your summer getaway don’t forget to plan where your pet will be staying while you’re on vacation.

Some people may want to board them in a kennel or pet hotel. It’s important to first do your research. “Ask them for references, and call those people.” Lee Chambers, Dakin Humane Society

Once you find a place, like the Good Dog Spot in Chicopee, ask about what your dog will be doing for activities throughout the day.

“You want to make sure your dog always has an activity chosen when staying somewhere. Here, we offer activity packages or daycare if your dog is eligible for our daycare setting. You just want to make sure your dog is always active and in a routine while away from home.” Haylie Wawrzonek, Reservation Specialist at The Good Dog Spot

It’s also important to remember any medications your pet might need while you’re away. “You want to ask them are you comfortable giving meds in my absence?” Lee Chambers, Dakin Humane Society



“We do any kind of medications here whether it’s needle-wise, pill-wise, always bring that. Be safe, be honest about your dog, and make sure they are safe, especially in the summer heat.” Haylie Wawrzonek, Reservation Specialist at The Good Dog Spot

In addition to medications, whoever is taking care of your pet should have all their medical and behavioral history available as well as emergency contact information.

