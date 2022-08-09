3rd pedestrian dies after 4th crash on Las Vegas valley roads

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are on the scene of the fourth crash involving a pedestrian on valley roads Tuesday morning.

A 50-year-old Las Vegas woman was pronounced dead after the crash near East Washington Avenue and Mt. Hood Street just before 8:30 a.m., according to police.

Witnesses at the scene told police the 31-year-old male driver of a purple Chrysler was headed east on Washington Ave. when it left the roadway and struck a curb.

The driver then proceeded to drive onto a sidewalk, striking several light poles and an electrical box before entering the intersection on Fairchild Street, police said.

The driver then continued through the intersection and back onto a sidewalk where the pedestrian was hit.

The driver involved was taken into custody, police said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death mark’s the 88th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2022.

This is the third pedestrian to die on Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle:

The first crash happened at around 4 a.m. near Rainbow Boulevard and Palmyra Avenue, after which a pedestrian died.

The second crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. near Flamingo and Arville, leaving another pedestrian dead.

The third crash happened just before 8:20 a.m. near J Street and Washington Avenue, sending a pedestrian to the hospital in critical condition.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.