Las Vegas, NV

3rd pedestrian dies after 4th crash on Las Vegas valley roads

By Ana Gutierrez
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are on the scene of the fourth crash involving a pedestrian on valley roads Tuesday morning.

A 50-year-old Las Vegas woman was pronounced dead after the crash near East Washington Avenue and Mt. Hood Street just before 8:30 a.m., according to police.

Witnesses at the scene told police the 31-year-old male driver of a purple Chrysler was headed east on Washington Ave. when it left the roadway and struck a curb.

The driver then proceeded to drive onto a sidewalk, striking several light poles and an electrical box before entering the intersection on Fairchild Street, police said.

The driver then continued through the intersection and back onto a sidewalk where the pedestrian was hit.

The driver involved was taken into custody, police said. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death mark’s the 88th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2022.

This is the third pedestrian to die on Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle:

  • The first crash happened at around 4 a.m. near Rainbow Boulevard and Palmyra Avenue, after which a pedestrian died.
  • The second crash happened just after 4:30 a.m. near Flamingo and Arville, leaving another pedestrian dead.
  • The third crash happened just before 8:20 a.m. near J Street and Washington Avenue, sending a pedestrian to the hospital in critical condition.

Comments / 4

Lisa Angela
4d ago

This will not get better until the police actually police our surface streets and pull over people who are speeding and driving recklessly. Las Vegas has the worst drivers!

