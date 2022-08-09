Read full article on original website
Eaton Register Herald
Gratis struggles with EMS needs
GRATIS — Gratis Village Council held its regular meeting Thursday, July 28, where members received updates on the status of local EMS, police department expenditures, and a new cleansing system for the village’s wastewater plant. Chief Joan Vance of Gratis EMS updated Council on the status of her...
Eaton Register Herald
Lewisburg fire department hires new employees
LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Village Council welcomed new members of the Lewisburg Fire Department and Emergency Unit during its meeting on Thursday, Aug. 4. Fire/EMS Chief BJ Sewert came to council with two recommendations for hiring new employees. The first was Jacob Isaacs. Isaacs was recently formally sworn in as...
Eaton Register Herald
Grand jury indictments
EATON — During a Monday, Aug. 1, session, a Preble County Jury issued the following indictments:. Michael Ray Burkhart, 10795 Hoel Road Camden, receiving stolen property; Ethan F. Flick. 198 Emerick Road. New Madison, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; Jeremy Kirk Hembree, 100 N. Main St., Eldorado, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them – OVI, driving under suspension and operating a motor vehicle or agricultural tractor without being in control of it; Larry Joe Harshbarger, 9 Savage Dr. Hamilton, burglary, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, petty theft, petty theft, resisting arrest, criminal trespass and obstructing official business.
Eaton Register Herald
Commissioners recognize ‘Child Support Awareness Month’
EATON — On Monday, Aug. 1, Preble County Commissioners declared August Child Support Awareness Month and presented a proclamation to Directors Sandra Green and Becky Sorrell and the staff of the Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA.) Commissioner Rachael Vonderhaar read aloud the proclamation, “Whereas we recognize the well-being of...
Eaton Register Herald
Derby Days returning this weekend
LEWISBURG — Back from a pandemic-related hiatus, Lewisburg’s Derby Days will kick off late summer and fall festival fun in Preble County this Thursday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 13. The three days of family fun begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday with a kiddie tractor pull, and...
Eaton Register Herald
Drugs seized during traffic stop
EATON — An Indiana woman was arrested late last month after a traffic stop led to the discovery of suspected methamphetamines. On Thursday, July 28, at approximately 4:45 p.m., a Preble County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle at U.S. 127 and Interstate 70 for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Mike Simpson.
Eaton Register Herald
News briefs
Effective Friday, Aug. 5, Brubaker Road at Brubaker Covered Bridge is closed for an as of yet undetermined period of time, beginning at Ohio 122 and ending at Aukerman Creek Road due to damage to the bridge incurred in a traffic crash. No traffic is permitted. Upcoming railroad crossing closure.
Eaton Register Herald
Lewisburg looking toward the future
LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Village Council met on Thursday, July 21, and discussed various topics and updates. Council approved an ordinance to accept a donation agreement involving a proposed gift of real estate from Betty J. McKinney. Mayor Marsha Jones noted, “I think that these buildings are important to preserve for our community, for the history and the potential of what we could do with them.”
Eaton Register Herald
Camden extends sidewalk project into 2023
CAMDEN — Camden Village Council met Thursday, Aug. 4, for its regularly scheduled meeting, during which a sidewalk replacement project was discussed. Councilwoman Debbie Hickman expressed her concerns during the old business segment of the meeting. “I want to talk about the sidewalk project. Since we voted to start...
Eaton Register Herald
‘It can, and will be repaired’
GRATIS — Residents near and far were saddened by the news of a semi driver getting his truck and trailer stuck inside, and severely damaging, the historic Brubaker Covered Bridge when he attempted to drive through it on Friday, Aug. 5. The 88-foot Brubaker Bridge was built in 1887...
Eaton Register Herald
Giving a gift of life
EATON — Life has not stood still in the years since Vincent Jones died of leukemia just days after the birth of his second son. On Saturday, July 30, the Eaton First Church of God hosted the seventh annual Vincent Jones Memorial Blood Drive in celebration of what Vincent’s widow Mindy Sue Jones-Vannatter has always called “the ripple effect” of sharing life with others.
Eaton Register Herald
Sale of Champions yields $35,000 in profits
EATON — The 172nd Preble County Fair Sale of Champions took place in the Expo Center on Friday, Aug. 5, with a spectacular turnout. The auction netted a combined total of nearly $35,000 with the highest individual animal sold going for the price of $4,500. Mike Dare kicked off...
Eaton Register Herald
Scenes from the Fair
EATON — The 172nd Preble County Fair kicked off Saturday, July 31, and was highlighted with several Jr. Fair and open class livestock shows. Saturday included competitions of all sorts, for competitors of all ages and ended with a bang at the traditional demolition derby. The day also brought several special visitors including U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to Preble County to check out the first day of the fair.
Eaton Register Herald
School safety grants awarded
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Wednesday announced more than 1,000 K-12 schools across Ohio will receive state assistance to pay for security upgrades that enhance the safety of students and staff. Among the schools awarded funding was Preble Shawnee Local Schools for Camden Elementary. The school is...
Eaton Register Herald
Commissioners meet with Palmer Energy for update
EATON — On Monday, Aug. 1, Preble County Commissioners heard from a representative from Palmer Energy regarding electric aggregation. Palmer representative Amy Hoffman explained to commissioners the progress made toward placing electric aggregation on the November ballot for certain townships in the county. Palmer Energy has been making its way to meeting with county and township officials about the advantages of going with aggregated electricity.
Eaton Register Herald
