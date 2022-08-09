EATON — During a Monday, Aug. 1, session, a Preble County Jury issued the following indictments:. Michael Ray Burkhart, 10795 Hoel Road Camden, receiving stolen property; Ethan F. Flick. 198 Emerick Road. New Madison, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; Jeremy Kirk Hembree, 100 N. Main St., Eldorado, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination of them – OVI, driving under suspension and operating a motor vehicle or agricultural tractor without being in control of it; Larry Joe Harshbarger, 9 Savage Dr. Hamilton, burglary, trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present, petty theft, petty theft, resisting arrest, criminal trespass and obstructing official business.

PREBLE COUNTY, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO