TikTok beauty trends are the very definition of hit or miss, but thankfully, the latest trending hairstyle on the social media app is a certified hit: the pony braid. It’s just what it sounds like—a braided ponytail. Los Angeles–based hairstylist Justine Marjan told Allure that the look has been trendy for years and has become popular “among influencers and on Pinterest as of late for its ease of styling and versatility with fashion.” TikTok users have put their spin on the style by adding middle or zigzag parts, colored hair extensions, beads, and more under the hashtag #ponybraid, which has over 774,000 views as of this publication. Though the braided hairstyle can be worn any time of year, it’s appealing for those hot summer days when you want your hair off your neck in a cute updo.

