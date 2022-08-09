Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Related
Hairstylists Name Purple Shampoo as Your ‘#1 Defense’ Against Dull Gray Hair—Here’s Why
Sometimes, gray hair can look dull and brassy. That's because our hair doesn't lose all of its pigment at once—it happens gradually and yellow is the last color to go, explains Jay Small, celebrity hairstylist and founder of gray hair-care line Arey. Luckily, using purple shampoo on gray hair is the perfect fix.
These Eyebrow-Shaping Hacks Will Make You Look Younger Instantly, According To Professional Makeup Artists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 23, 2022. Wrinkles commonly form around our eyes and on our foreheads as we age, but with the power of makeup, they can be de-emphasized. Instead, you can highlight the beauty of...
This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It on Sale
Click here to read the full article. You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found a mascara that actually outshines the false appearance. It’s Maybelline New York’s Lash Sensational Mascara, a drugstore product that’s garnered more...
Hair Stylists Explain The 3 Biggest No-No’s When It Comes To Coloring Hair
Hair dye has the power to transform your appearance this summer— for the better, or for worse. We checked in with professional hair stylists, experts and colorists for 3 common dye and color mistakes to avoid over 40 to prevent adding years onto your look. Read on for tips and suggestions from Gina Rivera, celebrity hair stylist and founder of Phenix Salon Suites, Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles, and Jean Will, hair expert and co-founder of NiaWigs Inc.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Pony Braid Is TikTok’s Favorite Summer Hairstyle
TikTok beauty trends are the very definition of hit or miss, but thankfully, the latest trending hairstyle on the social media app is a certified hit: the pony braid. It’s just what it sounds like—a braided ponytail. Los Angeles–based hairstylist Justine Marjan told Allure that the look has been trendy for years and has become popular “among influencers and on Pinterest as of late for its ease of styling and versatility with fashion.” TikTok users have put their spin on the style by adding middle or zigzag parts, colored hair extensions, beads, and more under the hashtag #ponybraid, which has over 774,000 views as of this publication. Though the braided hairstyle can be worn any time of year, it’s appealing for those hot summer days when you want your hair off your neck in a cute updo.
Refinery29
I Got The ‘Italian Bob’ & It’s My Favourite Haircut Ever
To say we're spoilt for choice when it comes to cool haircut trends would be an understatement. In the past few months, we've seen everything from the 'wolf cut' to 'bottleneck bangs', not to mention the 'octopus' haircut and invisible layers. But for all the buzzy coiffures out there, nothing endures like the bob haircut.
It’s Official: These Are The 5 Best Anti-Aging Serums—According to a Dermatologist
Click here to read the full article. Nobody can escape aging; it’s simply part of the wonderful cycle that is life. And with aging comes physical changes to the body, one example being your skin. It’s only natural for your skin to experience some or all of the following as time passes: wrinkles, fine lines, dullness, sagging, hyperpigmentation and lack of moisture. Again, this is normal. If you’re noticing these visible signs of aging, we’re not here to tell you these changes are bad and that you must fix them. Instead, we’d like to explain why your skin might look...
The 14 Best Travel Hair Dryers, Tested by Editors and Experts
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Packing for a vacation, whether it’s a weeklong international trip or a quick weekend jaunt, is never easy, especially when it comes time to consider the beauty products you want to bring along. We all want outfit options aplenty, which often means there’s no room for bulky hair styling tools like your trusty hair dryer, leaving us to manage with whatever option the hotel or Airbnb has provided — and usually damaging our hair in the process.
RELATED PEOPLE
thezoereport.com
I Tried Overtone’s Brown Conditioner On My Hair & I Have Thoughts
Like all good stories, the tale of my Overtone conditioner review begins in a precarious situation. Well, my hair was in a precarious situation — and by that I mean I put my hair in a precarious situation. Against all professional advice, I decided to dye my blonde balayage highlights back to brown at home, and it did not go well. I paid the price for my impatience with piece-y, watered-down “highlights” — if you can even call the blah patches of bronde at my ends “highlights.” Needless to say, it was not quite the deep, rich, raven-haired thing I was going for.
Body Foundations For Covering Tattoos and Weird Tan Lines
Makeup experts recommend using foundations made just for the body to quickly correct and conceal anything you might want to hide.
reviewed.com
The Best Tinted Moisturizers of 2022
Reviewed's mission is to help you buy the best stuff and get the most out of what you already own. Our team of product experts thoroughly vet every product we recommend to help you cut through the clutter and find what you need. Great for lighter coverage in the summer,...
Harper's Bazaar
5 holiday hair tips from a trichologist
Hands up if your hair feels the holiday blues, too. We've all returned home from a sunny break at some point with colour fade, a flaky scalp or frazzled ends to contend with. But it’s not only the heat that compromises the condition of our hair on holiday, there’s the chlorinated pools and water quality changes in the showers, too.
IN THIS ARTICLE
It’s My Hair and I’ll Relax It—Or Not—If I Want To
When I made the decision to finally give up hair relaxer, I was sitting in my bathroom, teary-eyed over a difficult breakup. I was in college, and my hair had been chemically altered since I was four years old. I had never seen my natural hair as it grew from my head and felt like that was an issue. The burning desire to get back to myself (and forget about him) ignited the flame of courage to finally start the transition. For me, going natural was a way to get back in touch with myself.
Dallas hairstylist breaks down the pros, cons and more of tape-in hair extensions
Dallas-based hairstylist Jayla Hamilton explains the pros and cons of getting tape-in hair extensions.
Comments / 0