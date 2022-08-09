Read full article on original website
Suspended Vincent police cannot be terminated, according to city attorney
VINCENT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Vincent City Attorney has ruled that the suspended Vincent Police Officers cannot be terminated. The decision comes after the Vincent City Council approved a resolution to pursue termination of the Chief of Police and Assistant Chief of Police after a text message allegedly sent by the Assistant Chief contained racist rhetoric.
Montevallo discusses proposed community center project
MONTEVALLO – The Montevallo City Council decided to move forward in the process of gathering community feedback regarding a potential facility project. On Monday, Aug. 8, the City Council voted to accept a proposal from the Dewayne Moore Foundation LLC to create a project management and business development oversight plan for a Montevallo community and recreation center.
Calhoun County Commission Recognizes Great Start to the School Year
Calhoun County, AL - The Calhoun County Commission held their regularly called meeting on August 11, 2022. Elected Official/Department Head Comments – No Comments. Jamarco Young, d/b/a Jays Mart (2nd reading)
County jails in need of corrections officers
In recent months, there have been billboards, television commercials, and social media ads recruiting corrections officers. Yet, staffing issues persist in prisons and in jails. "I think there's a lot of factors to play in that. I think there is a waning of interest in the criminal justice system. I...
Trussville denies Glendale Farms development
TRUSSVILLE -- The long-discussed Glendale Farms Preserve development in Trussville has been denied. The Trussville City Council on Aug. 9 denied the development by a 3-1 vote. Councilmembers Perry Cook, Jaime Melton Anderson and Ben Short voted against the development. Alan Taylor was the lone yes vote. Lisa Bright recused herself from the vote.
Saginaw Fire Department continues to grow, answer calls for community
ALABASTER – Since the department formed in 1983, the Saginaw Fire Department has seen a growth that helps continue to serve the community. “Beginning as a small volunteer department, we have now grown to encompass more emergency response capabilities,” Debra Payne said. “We continue to gain more volunteers ready to serve the community and continue to train for whatever the call may be.”
Shelby County Schools bring back staggered schedule
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - School starts back on August 11 for the Shelby County School System. The first day of school can be overwhelming. That’s why the Shelby County School System has brought back the staggered schedule. This schedule might be familiar to some as it was used...
RMC Board of Directors and Leadership Team Announced Strategic Exploration Process
Anniston, AL – The Health Care Authority of the City of Anniston (RMC) Board of Directors and leadership team announced today that they have launched a strategic exploration process to determine if a potential partner could help sustain and improve local access to high-quality, low-cost care close to home and support the long-term growth of Northeast Alabama.
Birmingham Water Works’ solution to customer billing problems? Bring back the old boss
The Birmingham Water Works Board has hired its former general manager as a consultant to fix persistent customer billing issues. On Tuesday, the Birmingham Water Works board approved a plan to bring in Macaroy Underwood of Underwood Financial Consultants, LLC, to conduct a detailed review and analysis of customer billing and collections from Jan. 1, 2022 through July 31, 2022.
Council discusses eyesore property, car thefts and pet waste
A resolution passed at the Aug. 9 by the Mountain Brook City Council will soon bring relief to residents who have dealt with a neighboring nuisance. The council passed the action requiring that the owner of the property at 751 Bentley Drive remove the structure that was severely damaged by a fallen tree. Several residents spoke during the meeting, citing that the dilapidated house is an eyesore that is a hazard and is negatively impacting their property value.
Brooks clears up mental health opt-in questions for Shelby County Schools
Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks sent out a letter on Thursday, Aug. 11 clarifying some questions regarding student mental health with the school system. Brooks began by expressing his gratitude for the people who have helped the school district navigate through the past few years then led into an opt-in form for mental health services that was sent out to parents that included school based guidance and counseling based a new legislative definition.
Coal company to pay $3.65 million, clean up abandoned mine on Black Warrior River
A federal judge in Birmingham has approved a lawsuit settlement that will force the Drummond Company to clean up a leaking coal mine site along the Black Warrior River and pay $3.65 million. Attorneys for Drummond and Black Warrior Riverkeeper agreed on the settlement earlier this year, more than five...
After Violent Night in Birmingham, 2008 Curfew Law Cited
After a particularly violent night in Birmingham with four homicides in under four hours, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin late Friday reminded residents the city has a 2008 curfew law in place for those under the age of 17. “We will continue to use every tool in our toolbox to protect...
Birmingham Council woman to street racers: 'The city doesn't owe you anything'
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The tire marks at the intersection of 2nd Avenue North and 8th Street in Birmingham indicate just how often street racing and stunting happens. Mayor Woodfin is calling for impounding of cars, suspension of licenses and even penalties for passengers, but some say what's needed right now is police presence.
Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility
An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
Boil Water Notice in Effect for Boligee, Alabama
According to a post from the City of Eutaw, Alabama's Facebook page, residents in the town of Boligee, including those along county road 76 and surrounding areas, are being given a notice to boil tap water before use. The post and notice came out just before 9 a.m. on Monday...
Calera to hold food drive August 20
CALERA – The Shelby County Democratic Party is sponsoring a collection of shelf-stable food items on Saturday, Aug. 20. The collection will be from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at George W. Roy Recreational Park in Calera and the items gathered will be delivered to Shelby Emergency Assistance. Suggested food items for...
Work begins on Phase 1 of Hwy 119 widening project
ALABASTER – Work officially began on phase one of the Hwy 119 widening project this week. The work is being conducted between Fulton Springs Road and Hwy 12 and part of a continued upgrade to the city’s major highway. The two-phase project will widen the road to include...
Army to spend $1.5 million to rename Fort Rucker
The price tag to rename 9 military bases will be about $21 million, according to the latest report from the Department of Defense naming commission. The commission released its report to Congress Monday outlining the proposed names for facilities that currently are named for people with ties to the Confederacy. Alabama’s Fort Rucker, named for Confederate officer and Birmingham business leader Edmund Winchester Rucker, is on the list. The Naming Commission has recommended Rucker be renamed for Chief Warrant Officer 4 Michal Novosel Sr., a Medal of Honor recipient and resident of Enterprise, Alabama. Novosel died in 2006.
Incarcerated man dies in Bibb Correctional Facility
An incarcerated man has died at Bibb Correctional Facility after being found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Cory Luke White, 38, who was serving a 20-year sentence at the Bibb County facility for theft of property charge originating in Lauderdale County, was found unresponsive in his cell by correctional staff on Aug. 9. of this week, according to a statement released by the ADOC.
