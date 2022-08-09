EATON — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office hosted National Night Out with officers at the Preble County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Aug. 2. “This is the first time we’ve taken part in National Night Out,” Sheriff Mike Simpson said. “Obviously it runs during the fair each year; we were approached and asked if we would set up down here. So, the goal is to really just interact with the residents and the fair goers, let them meet the Sheriff’s Office and those who are serving them. It’s the residents we are serving — that’s kind of what we’re after here.”

