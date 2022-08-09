Read full article on original website
Eaton Register Herald
Lewisburg looking toward the future
LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Village Council met on Thursday, July 21, and discussed various topics and updates. Council approved an ordinance to accept a donation agreement involving a proposed gift of real estate from Betty J. McKinney. Mayor Marsha Jones noted, “I think that these buildings are important to preserve for our community, for the history and the potential of what we could do with them.”
Eaton Register Herald
Sale of Champions yields $35,000 in profits
EATON — The 172nd Preble County Fair Sale of Champions took place in the Expo Center on Friday, Aug. 5, with a spectacular turnout. The auction netted a combined total of nearly $35,000 with the highest individual animal sold going for the price of $4,500. Mike Dare kicked off...
Eaton Register Herald
Derby Days returning this weekend
LEWISBURG — Back from a pandemic-related hiatus, Lewisburg’s Derby Days will kick off late summer and fall festival fun in Preble County this Thursday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 13. The three days of family fun begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday with a kiddie tractor pull, and...
Eaton Register Herald
Commissioners recognize ‘Child Support Awareness Month’
EATON — On Monday, Aug. 1, Preble County Commissioners declared August Child Support Awareness Month and presented a proclamation to Directors Sandra Green and Becky Sorrell and the staff of the Child Support Enforcement Agency (CSEA.) Commissioner Rachael Vonderhaar read aloud the proclamation, “Whereas we recognize the well-being of...
Daily Advocate
Fair hosting “Sensory Friendly” afternoon Aug. 23
DARKE COUNTY — The Darke County Fair announced a list of Sensory Friendly rides. In light of last year’s controversy regarding the Sensory Friendly event at the Great Darke County Fair, The Darke County Agricultural Society President, Doug Martin issued a list of rides that will be available during this year’s Sensory Friendly Afternoon on Tuesday, Aug. 23 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Eaton Register Herald
School safety grants awarded
COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Wednesday announced more than 1,000 K-12 schools across Ohio will receive state assistance to pay for security upgrades that enhance the safety of students and staff. Among the schools awarded funding was Preble Shawnee Local Schools for Camden Elementary. The school is...
Eaton Register Herald
Lewisburg fire department hires new employees
LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Village Council welcomed new members of the Lewisburg Fire Department and Emergency Unit during its meeting on Thursday, Aug. 4. Fire/EMS Chief BJ Sewert came to council with two recommendations for hiring new employees. The first was Jacob Isaacs. Isaacs was recently formally sworn in as...
City of Xenia may soon increase number of small livestock people can own
XENIA — The City of Xenia may soon allow people to own more chickens and bunnies. Since 2016, the city has allowed its residents to own small livestock and have up to four animals on their property. Recently someone asked the city to increase that number to six. “The...
Eaton Register Herald
News briefs
Effective Friday, Aug. 5, Brubaker Road at Brubaker Covered Bridge is closed for an as of yet undetermined period of time, beginning at Ohio 122 and ending at Aukerman Creek Road due to damage to the bridge incurred in a traffic crash. No traffic is permitted. Upcoming railroad crossing closure.
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This Weekend
The night skies in Ohio are about to be lit up with much more than just stars. A unique festival is coming to the Buckeye State, and it’s set to deliver a light show that promises to be an experience unlike any other. Keep reading to learn more.
Eaton Register Herald
Scenes from the Fair
EATON — The 172nd Preble County Fair kicked off Saturday, July 31, and was highlighted with several Jr. Fair and open class livestock shows. Saturday included competitions of all sorts, for competitors of all ages and ended with a bang at the traditional demolition derby. The day also brought several special visitors including U.S. Congressman Warren Davidson and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to Preble County to check out the first day of the fair.
Eaton Register Herald
Camden extends sidewalk project into 2023
CAMDEN — Camden Village Council met Thursday, Aug. 4, for its regularly scheduled meeting, during which a sidewalk replacement project was discussed. Councilwoman Debbie Hickman expressed her concerns during the old business segment of the meeting. “I want to talk about the sidewalk project. Since we voted to start...
Eaton Register Herald
Giving a gift of life
EATON — Life has not stood still in the years since Vincent Jones died of leukemia just days after the birth of his second son. On Saturday, July 30, the Eaton First Church of God hosted the seventh annual Vincent Jones Memorial Blood Drive in celebration of what Vincent’s widow Mindy Sue Jones-Vannatter has always called “the ripple effect” of sharing life with others.
Daily Standard
Area steer sets state record
COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
Eaton Register Herald
Commissioners meet with Palmer Energy for update
EATON — On Monday, Aug. 1, Preble County Commissioners heard from a representative from Palmer Energy regarding electric aggregation. Palmer representative Amy Hoffman explained to commissioners the progress made toward placing electric aggregation on the November ballot for certain townships in the county. Palmer Energy has been making its way to meeting with county and township officials about the advantages of going with aggregated electricity.
Eaton Register Herald
National Night Out
EATON — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office hosted National Night Out with officers at the Preble County Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Aug. 2. “This is the first time we’ve taken part in National Night Out,” Sheriff Mike Simpson said. “Obviously it runs during the fair each year; we were approached and asked if we would set up down here. So, the goal is to really just interact with the residents and the fair goers, let them meet the Sheriff’s Office and those who are serving them. It’s the residents we are serving — that’s kind of what we’re after here.”
Eaton Register Herald
Gratis struggles with EMS needs
GRATIS — Gratis Village Council held its regular meeting Thursday, July 28, where members received updates on the status of local EMS, police department expenditures, and a new cleansing system for the village’s wastewater plant. Chief Joan Vance of Gratis EMS updated Council on the status of her...
Eaton Register Herald
‘It can, and will be repaired’
GRATIS — Residents near and far were saddened by the news of a semi driver getting his truck and trailer stuck inside, and severely damaging, the historic Brubaker Covered Bridge when he attempted to drive through it on Friday, Aug. 5. The 88-foot Brubaker Bridge was built in 1887...
Daily Advocate
Fliehman to be judge of Darke County Court of Common Pleas
GREENVILLE ─ The Darke County Republican Central Committee (DCRCC) met recently to elect the person to replace Judge Jon Hein on the November general election ballot. Hein had previously resigned his candidacy in the election and his position as judge of the Darke County Court of Common Pleas for the upcoming term.
Eaton Register Herald
