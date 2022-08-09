Read full article on original website
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake, VA Comedian Donates Game Show Winnings to Children's HospitalChannelocityChesapeake, VA
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023Channelocity
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
WAVY News 10
Lana Scott, ‘The Voice’ semifinalist and Chesapeake native, to perform at home
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — “The Voice” semifinalist Lana Scott is returning home to Hampton Roads this weekend for a show. The Chesapeake native will be at Norfolk’s Granby Theater on Saturday, August 13 from 7- 9 p.m. Scott will be performing new music and chatting with...
Local track athletes shine at national, world championships
Some legendary names in track and field call Hampton Roads home. Now, the next generation is ready to make a mark of their own.
Spirit Cruises return to the Elizabeth River
Spirit Cruises are returning to the Elizabeth River two months after a fire that started in the engine room burned for hours and destroyed the beloved Spirit of Norfolk. This weekend, another Spirit will set sail from Otter Berth in downtown Norfolk.
Stereogum
Portsmouth, VA Will Rename Street Missy Elliott Blvd
Missy Elliott is getting a street named after her in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. As local news station WTKR reports, the Portsmouth City Council recently approved an ordinance to change a portion of a street in their entertainment district to Missy Elliott Boulevard. The road was previously known as McLean Street. “I am forever GRATEFUL,” Elliott responded on Twitter after hearing the news.
“Missing, But Never Forgotten” Monday on WAVY TV 10
"Missing, but Never Forgotten" airs Monday, August 15 on WAVY News 10 at 10 p.m. on FOX43 and on WAVY News 10 at 11 p.m. Tune in for the emotional story of how a family and the military never gave up on bringing Brown home.
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia Beach
(Kzenon/Adobe Stock Images) Even though Valentine's Day is months away, love is in the air. The state of Virginia's slogan isn't "Virginia is for Lovers" for nothing. If you're looking to wine and dine your love interest, if you're just looking to experience the most romantic restaurants in Virginia Beach, look no further than these top spots.
WAVY News 10
No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of Portsmouth
The call for the fire came in just after midnight in the 700 block of Dorset Avenue. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Agl919. No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of …. Woman faces child abuse, cruelty charges after fire …. ‘We are very concerned’: Family of missing Norfolk …. On...
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)
Are you looking for the best seafood restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia? Then you should check out these top restaurants. The Crab Claw has been a favorite seafood restaurant in Chesapeake for years, thanks to its delicious dishes like Crab Cake Benedict and Crab Imperial. This spot also has a wide variety of fresh seafood items like crab legs, salmon, and tilapia.
Virginia Beach reveals proposals for Rudee Loop redevelopment
The City of Virginia Beach has revealed some of the proposals they have received for the redevelopment of the Rudee Loop at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.
‘We are very concerned’: Family of missing Norfolk teen continues to search
Her mom told 10 On Your Side that they reported Kadence missing Sunday, but hadn’t seen her since that previous Thursday. Her family thought she was in her room and “not feeling well.”
WAVY News 10
Local university's first Black scholar pens a self-care book after COVID-19 and controversy
Sophia Nelson's fourth book is titled "Be the One You Need." Local university’s first Black scholar pens a self-care …. Man dead, another injured following shooting on Manor …. Spirit Cruises return to Norfolk. Suspects charged after 2 shot, 1 killed on Lone Holly …. Green Run ready for...
Newport News pastor hosts basketball tournament for law enforcement and kids
A Newport News pastor is working to take back the community by bringing together kids, churches and law enforcement.
peninsulachronicle.com
Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company Planning Expansion In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS-A dairy company with a facility in Newport News is expanding its operations locally. Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company, Inc. recently leased a 53,255 square foot industrial building in Copeland Industrial Park, which is located at 5100 Chestnut Ave. Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer made the announcement on August 5.
Championship is expectation for William & Mary football
"Everybody expects a championship because we can't accept less."
Virginia Business
Va. Beach honors Ramon W. Breeden Jr.
Mayor Bobby Dyer proclaimed day in honor of real estate mogul. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer proclaimed Aug. 9, 2022, as Ramon W. Breeden Jr. Day, in honor of the real estate mogul. Since starting The Breeden Co. in 1961 out of the trunk of his Pontiac convertible and the...
Spirit of Norfolk’s replacement starting cruises Friday
The Spirit of Mount Vernon, the ship that will replace the Spirit of Norfolk, will start cruises from Norfolk on Friday.
Smithfield family struggles to find AC repair company
We all know how difficult it can be to get the air conditioning fixed during a stretch of intense heat. It's been made worse because of staffing shortages. But when someone's health is at stake, the need is turned up a notch.
Chesapeake firefighters tackle two dramatic rescues in one week
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man on a roof and a horse in a ditch. That's what was waiting for the Chesapeake Fire Department's Technical Rescue Team this week. The week began when a horse, named Patches, wandered off. "It looks like Patches was off on a morning stroll. They...
Animal shelters in Hampton Roads face overcapacity
4,000 dogs that were saved from a breeding facility have been sent throughout the country to different rescue centers. 17 of those dogs went to Virginia Beach SPCA and other centers in Hampton Roads.
Man seriously hurt in shooting on Airline Blvd. in Portsmouth
A man was seriously hurt in a shooting Saturday in the area of Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth.
