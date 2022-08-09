ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

WAVY News 10

Spirit Cruises return to the Elizabeth River

Spirit Cruises are returning to the Elizabeth River two months after a fire that started in the engine room burned for hours and destroyed the beloved Spirit of Norfolk. This weekend, another Spirit will set sail from Otter Berth in downtown Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA
Stereogum

Portsmouth, VA Will Rename Street Missy Elliott Blvd

Missy Elliott is getting a street named after her in her hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia. As local news station WTKR reports, the Portsmouth City Council recently approved an ordinance to change a portion of a street in their entertainment district to Missy Elliott Boulevard. The road was previously known as McLean Street. “I am forever GRATEFUL,” Elliott responded on Twitter after hearing the news.
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia Beach

(Kzenon/Adobe Stock Images) Even though Valentine's Day is months away, love is in the air. The state of Virginia's slogan isn't "Virginia is for Lovers" for nothing. If you're looking to wine and dine your love interest, if you're just looking to experience the most romantic restaurants in Virginia Beach, look no further than these top spots.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of Portsmouth

The call for the fire came in just after midnight in the 700 block of Dorset Avenue. Read more: https://bit.ly/3Agl919. No injuries after fire in Cavalier Manor area of …. Woman faces child abuse, cruelty charges after fire …. ‘We are very concerned’: Family of missing Norfolk …. On...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Terry Mansfield

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)

Are you looking for the best seafood restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia? Then you should check out these top restaurants. The Crab Claw has been a favorite seafood restaurant in Chesapeake for years, thanks to its delicious dishes like Crab Cake Benedict and Crab Imperial. This spot also has a wide variety of fresh seafood items like crab legs, salmon, and tilapia.
Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company Planning Expansion In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS-A dairy company with a facility in Newport News is expanding its operations locally. Maola Milk & Ice Cream Company, Inc. recently leased a 53,255 square foot industrial building in Copeland Industrial Park, which is located at 5100 Chestnut Ave. Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer made the announcement on August 5.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Virginia Business

Va. Beach honors Ramon W. Breeden Jr.

Mayor Bobby Dyer proclaimed day in honor of real estate mogul. Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer proclaimed Aug. 9, 2022, as Ramon W. Breeden Jr. Day, in honor of the real estate mogul. Since starting The Breeden Co. in 1961 out of the trunk of his Pontiac convertible and the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
