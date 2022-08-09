ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 people, 2 local nursing homes, including Brighton Rehab, indicted on health care fraud charges

By Nicole Ford, WPXI-TV
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Selfies are one of Jodi Gill’s favorite ways to capture her time with her 84-year-old dad Glenn.

“If I was one of those family members who lost my family member. I would be kicking myself every day wondering should I have done more, could I have done more,” Gill said.

Glenn was one of hundreds of residents who lived through the COVID-19 pandemic at Brighton Rehab, a facility that lost more than 80 residents to the virus. Now years later, what family members always believed is coming out.

“Individuals at the highest level of these facilities conspired to falsify nursing hours to comply with the department of health and Medicaid Medicare staffing requirements,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

These five individuals who owned or worked as administrators at Brighton Rehab and Wellness Center and Mt. Lebanon Rehab and Wellness Center are now named in a federal indictment:

  • Sam Halper, 39, CEO and part-owner of both facilities
  • Eva Hamilton, 35, former director of nursing
  • Susan Gilbert, 61, former administrator of Mt. Lebanon Rehab
  • Michelle Romeo, 46, and Johnna Haller, 41, co-defendants and regional-level employees

The charges are conspiracy to defraud the U.S. healthcare system by changing staffing records leading to poor care and adding ailments to patient files in order to get more government reimbursement.

“It would be hours I’d be looking for somebody. Like come on there’s a big puddle of urine in the room where everyone eats where are you?” Gill said.

But the dates in the indictment precede the pandemic, with the latest record of poor staffing being early 2020.

“It alleges many false statements but there is no mention of any deaths or connection to deaths in the indictment or allegations of such,” said Cindy Chung, U.S. Attorney for the western district of Pennsylvania.

While Jodi is happy with the indictments, she believes this only shows the facility wasn’t ready to take on the pandemic and did not have the proper staff to protect their loved ones. She’s hopeful more charges will be filed down the line.

“Looking back we can say if you didn’t have enough people you didn’t give them enough care and we know that. I’m so lucky that my dad is alive,” Gill said.

Halper had his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon and was released on bond. Gilbert was recently indicted and the other three are expected to go before a judge on Wednesday.

Sara Ritter
4d ago

I'm sure the nursing home's are not the only one's doing this, anyone looking at the hospitals, how many died because of money.

Related
wtae.com

Pennsylvania's acting health secretary responds to indictments of nursing home officials

PITTSBURGH — In the wake of indictments against top nursing home officials, the state health secretary said her priority is keeping nursing home residents safe. The CEO and four other top officials at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center were indicted on federal health care fraud charges. The nursing homes, themselves, were also charged.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wcn247.com

2 Pennsylvania nursing homes accused of health care fraud

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania are accused of fabricating records of staff time and residents’ conditions to defraud state and federal agencies. Prosecutors on Tuesday announced criminal charges against Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Allegheny County. They're accused of health care fraud, along with five people who managed their operations. A grand jury indictment alleges nurses were told to clock in for shifts they did not work and timecards were provided to the state, and that assessments of residents’ conditions were changed to qualify for higher government reimbursement.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Father of baby who died in hot car seeks release from Allegheny County Jail

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE:Judge Ed Borkowski has ruled that Khang Nguyen may be released on non-monetary bail with electronic home monitoring. Nguyen must also surrender his passport and attend an outpatient behavioral clinic examination, according to the bail conditions set by the judge after Friday's hearing. PREVIOUS: The Peters Township...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Hermitage mom accused of shaking infant, causing brain bleed and seizures

A Hermitage woman is being held in the Mercer County Jail on a $100,000 bond after police say she shook her infant so severely, that the injuries resulted in seizures. Alyssa Tilley, 29, is scheduled to appear before a District Magistrate Tuesday to answer charges of child endangering and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with extreme indifference.
HERMITAGE, PA
Farm and Dairy

Clarion County organic growers cooperative wins Walmart deal

When locals ask Lindsay Jacob where they can get Clarion River Organics produce, soon she’ll be able to tell them they can find it at their local Walmart. The small cooperative of organic growers in Clarion County, Pennsylvania, was one of 330 businesses given a deal to sell with Walmart through its ninth annual Open Call event.
CLARION COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Report of Two Beaver County Credit Unions Being Robbed Confirmed by FBI

(Beaver County , Pa.) There have been confirmed reports that a pair of financial institutions in Beaver County were robbed over last weekend. Beaver County Radio News Correspondent Sandy Giordano spoke with the FBI in Pittsburgh Thursday and she is reporting that the FBI Public Affairs Officer Catherine Policicchio confirmed to Giordano that “THAT THE FBI IS INVESTIGATING TWO ROBBERIES” that occurred at two Beaver County Credit Unions and that is it. She said there is no additional information at this time as the FBI is continuing to investigate.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Bethel Park police warn of USPS text message scam

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Bethel Park are warning residents of a text message scam. Police said in a Facebook post that the U.S. Postal Inspection Service told them several residents got text messages claiming a package is on hold for them because their address is incorrect. But police said if a resident clicks on the link, it could allow scammers to steal personal or financial information. Bethel Park police said to report USPS-related smashing, send an email to spam@uspis.gov.For tips on how to protect yourself from consumer fraud, click here.
BETHEL PARK, PA
butlerradio.com

Brighton Rehab Charged With Fraud

A Beaver County nursing home that gained notoriety for their response to the COVID-19 pandemic is now facing healthcare fraud charges. Brighton Rehab was one of two Western PA nursing homes that allegedly had senior administration using two separate schemes in order to make extra money off of federal programs.
monvalleyindependent.com

Donora: DA takes over evidence locker, police records

Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh filed an emergency petition Friday to take custody and control over the evidence locker and criminal investigative records of the Donora police department. The order, which was granted by Washington County Judge Michael Lucas, required all police officers and municipal officials to cooperate with the transfer of control and custody of the materials and to relinquish all keys to county detectives at 10 a.m. Friday morning.
DONORA, PA
WETM 18 News

AG: PA residents, nursing homes face federal fraud charges

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Five people and two for-profit skilled nursing facilities in Southwestern Pennsylvania have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung and PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Tuesday, Aug. 9. According to Shapiro, the charges are charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and related […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
