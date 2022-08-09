ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Gadsden Times

Guntersville man faces drug charges; police say drugs were linked to overdoses

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
 4 days ago
Between Feb. 25 and Feb. 27, five people in Marshall County overdosed on drugs and two of them died the same day, according to Commander John Siggers of the Marshall County Drug Enforcement Unit.

Those overdoses have been under investigation and on Monday, a Guntersville man was arrested, accused of distribution of the drugs that authorities say led to at least three of those overdoses, including one of the fatalities.

Wayne Hollingsworth, 24, of Guntersville, was charged with three counts of unlawful possession of controlled and unlawful distribution of a controlled substance.

Two of the overdoses investigators say Hollingsworth is linked to happened in Guntersville; the other was in Boaz.

Hollingsworth was held on bonds of $40,000 property, $40,000 property, and $25,000 cash.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

Gadsden, AL
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gadsden, AL from Gadsden Times.

