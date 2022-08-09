Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Suspect in North Bay Village Hit-and-Run That Killed Mom, 2 Daughters Extradited to Miami-Dade
The driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash that killed a mother and her two daughters in North Bay Village back in June has been extradited to Miami-Dade. Julius Bernstein, 24, was booked into the Miami-Dade jail Thursday night, records showed. He had been taken into custody in Charlotte, North Carolina, last month.
NBC Miami
‘Took My Kid Away': 18-Year-Old Was Fatally Shot by Stepdad in Miami-Dade, Mom Says
A mother said her estranged husband fatally shot her son and injured the teen's girlfriend during a dispute inside a home in southwest Miami-Dade. The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. Friday in the 12800 block of Southwest 263rd Terrace. "I wish this was a nightmare and I could wake...
Click10.com
Police officers find man injured after shooting in Miami-Dade
GLADEVIEW, Fla. – Police officers found a man injured after a shooting on Thursday in Miami-Dade County’s Gladeview neighborhood. Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 7 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 19 Avenue and 67 Street, according to Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
Click10.com
Hit-and-run driver injures 2-year-old boy in Broward, grandfather says
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A grandfather said detectives and deputies were searching for the hit-and-run driver who injured his two-year-old grandson on Thursday evening in Broward County. According to Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an area near the intersection of Northwest...
Click10.com
2 injured during shooting in Davie, police say
DAVIE, Fla. – Police officers found two injured after a shooting on Friday night in Davie. According to Detective Peter Patton, police officers responded to a home along Southwest 58 Terrace near 36 Court and detained a suspect the victims identified. Patton, a spokesman for the Davie Police Department,...
WSVN-TV
Police search for armed intruder in Homestead
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for an armed intruder in Homestead. Surveillance video captured a man with a gun walking up to a home and trying to get in. It happened at the Isles of Oasis Community near Northeast 25th Avenue and Second Drive, Thursday morning. The...
NBC Miami
Suspect, 3 Others Hospitalized After Hit-and-Run in Tamarac: BSO
A suspect who fled and three other people were hospitalized after a hit-and-run in Tamarac Friday morning, authorities said. The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of West Commercial Boulevard and West Prospect Road, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. Investigators said three vehicles were involved in the crash,...
Click10.com
Watch: Miami police sergeant punches parking machine in drunken rage
MIAMI – Surveillance video from inside of a Brickell hotel showed the moment a Miami police sergeant caused more than $1,400 worth of damage to an automated parking machine in a drunken moment of rage while off-duty. Another piece of video, from the same night in August 2021, shows...
NBC Miami
Argument Over Trailer Sale Turns Deadly in Southwest Ranches
An argument over a trailer purchase has left one man dead and another charged with murder, Davie Police said. Ramon Correa, 52, answered a Facebook Marketplace advertisement for a travel trailer July 28, but didn’t have the money with him to pay for it, police said. According to the...
NBC Miami
Two People Found Dead Inside Car in Fort Lauderdale
Two people were found dead inside of a car Friday in Fort Lauderdale, police said. The two were found at around 6:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue, near the Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. Police didn't release details on how they...
Click10.com
Deputies: Broward suspect leaves behind trail of evidence
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies said a suspect left behind a trail of evidence that made it easier for them to find him. Detectives arrested Kevin Raglin on Thursday after the residents of an Oakland Park community at Northeast 43 Street and First Terrace reported oil was leaking from a dumpster and into a storm drain.
NBC Miami
Person in Custody After Police Search for Business Burglar in Davie
One person was taken into custody Thursday morning after police searched for an alleged business burglar in Davie. Police, including K9 teams and a helicopter crew, searched the area near the 6900 block of W. State Road 7, shortly before 7 a.m. Davie Police confirmed one person was taken into...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Police Officer, K-9 Injured in Crash on Turnpike
A Miami-Dade Police officer and a narcotics K-9 were injured in a crash on the Florida's Turnpike Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Southwest 211th Street. Miami-Dade Police officials said the officer was airlifted to a local hospital and the K-9 was taken...
WSVN-TV
Police fired gun in Southwest Miami-Dade; suspect taken into custody
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police officer fired their gun in response to a suspicious man in Southwest Miami-Dade. This person was spotted outside of Cutler Gardens Apartments near Southwest 200th Street and Southwest 123rd Drive around 3:20 a.m., Wednesday. Officials said they responded to a call after someone...
Two bodies found in car near Fort Lauderdale beach
Two dead bodies were discovered in a car near Fort Lauderdale beach Friday night, officials said. Officers responded to a call about 6 p.m. in the 900 block of Breakers Avenue regarding what appeared to be two bodies inside a car, Fort Lauderdale police said. After arriving, officers confirmed both people were dead. Police said the situation is considered an “ongoing death investigation” while ...
Click10.com
Police search for brazen Hollywood car burglars that followed victim from bank
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are searching for some bold car burglars. According to Hollywood police, officers responded to a Publix Supermarket at 1700 Sheridan Street at approximately 3:22 p.m. on Aug. 2. After reviewing surveillance video, police officers determined the suspects followed the victim from a...
Click10.com
Man extradited to Miami following fatal shooting on transit bus
MIAMI – A man who was arrested in December 2020 in Atlanta for a fatal shooting that occurred onboard a Miami-Dade Transit bus was finally extradited to Miami on Wednesday. Malik Osiris Horton, now 22, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in the killing of 33-year-old Brandon Lamar Bennett on Oct. 21, 2020.
NBC Miami
Suspect Who Man Says Drugged Him Before $50K Fort Lauderdale Robbery Arrested
Fort Lauderdale Police have identified the woman they say drugged and robbed out of more than $50,000 in jewelry and other belongings after meeting at a bar and bringing her home. Cloe Reynicke, a 23-year-old resident of Charlotte, NC, was arrested Monday in Henderson, NV for driving with a suspended...
Click10.com
Miami-Dade police officer fires gun after responding to call of suspicious person at apartment complex
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer fired his gun Wednesday morning after responding to an apartment complex regarding a report about a suspicious person, authorities confirmed. The incident happened just before 3:30 a.m. at 20000 SW 123rd Drive. Sky 10 was above the complex shortly before 7:30...
WATCH: Car Burglary Outside Hollywood Publix
A car burglary outside a Hollywood Publix caught on camera.
