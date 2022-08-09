Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Friday, August 12th, 2022
(St. Louis, MO) – A new vaccine distribution plan to handle monkeypox is being launched in the St. Louis region. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has designated the health department for St. Louis County to serve as a regional vaccine hub for the city of St. Louis, along with St. Louis, St. Charles, and Jefferson counties. Nineteen-hundred vials of vaccine have been made available for monkeypox patients in the St. Louis area and for distribution to other parts of the state if needed. The monkeypox virus is spread primarily through close skin-to-skin contact with an infected person or contact with their clothing or bedding. While anyone can get monkeypox, state health officials say most cases involve male-to-male sexual contact.rt.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Companies join abortion-rights effort; new site emerges in KC baseball stadium discussion
As the Corn Belt inches north, farmers across Missouri are looking to diversify their crops. The ideal corn-growing region, which traditionally spanned from Kansas to Ohio and from Missouri to the Dakotas, has experienced extreme weather conditions, including droughts and heavy rain, causing the shift. Missouri sits at the southern end of the Corn Belt and will be one of the first states in that region to experience the changing agricultural landscape. In Kansas City, a new prospect has emerged as a potential site for a downtown Royals stadium. To date, most conversations about a new home for the baseball team have revolved around the East Village area and the 18th & Vine district. Now, reports suggest land in the East Crossroads neighborhood has been pitched for the venue. And, a dozen companies across Missouri have joined the Brands against Bans campaign, an effort organized by Planned Parenthood to protest the state's abortion ban. A growing number of U.S. companies are taking a stance, and more than 100 have pledged to help employees access reproductive health care.
The Best Breakfast in Missouri is not in St. Louis or Kansas City
Every single town in Missouri has a go-to breakfast place, so trying to figure out which is the best breakfast in the state seems impossible, but when it comes to the 2022 Missouri's Best awards one breakfast place stood a stack of pancakes above the rest!. The Missouri's Best 2022...
FRIDAY UPDATES: Central region in Missouri only community region with low COVID level
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post FRIDAY UPDATES: Central region in Missouri only community region with low COVID level appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Thursday, August 11th, 2022
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Rural Missouri roads will get a big boost in the next five years, thanks to a combination of state and federal funds. Former Missouri Transportation Commission chair, Tom Waters of Orrick, says the biggest boost comes from 100 million dollars appropriated by the state Legislature to fix two-lane letter blacktop roads. Mo-DOT plans to spend a total of ten billion dollars over the next five years to fix some of Missouri’s roads and bridges. The federal infrastructure law also includes seven-point-three billion dollars for Missouri’s roads, bridges, and airports -- along with broadband expansion. Waters says while rural roads have not been neglected by the transportation commission in the past, they have not received enough money to keep them properly upgraded.
lakeexpo.com
Cool Down With These Great Float Trip Locations In Central Missouri
It's been a hot summer: just another great reason to cool off and discover nature on Missouri’s rivers and streams. Here are five great opportunities to paddle and float in central and northeast Missouri. Learn more about these, and other public paddling opportunities at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places, download the MO Outdoors...
KFVS12
Gov. Parson appoints Kathy Swan to Labor and Industrial Relations Commission
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson announced for appointments to various boards and commissions, including a Cape Girardeau woman. Kathy Swan was appointed to the Labor and Industrial Relations Commission. According to a release from the governor’s office, Swan has been the president of Johnson Communications Services Inc....
Here’s How To Save Cash at the Missouri State Fair
If it wasn't the $13.00 I paid for nachos and a corn dog. Or $10.00 for a Bud Light in the grandstand. Or the $17.50 ribeye sandwich and Diet Pepsi at the Beef House I'm not sure I'd be writing this article about how you can save some cash at the fair.
More than 1 million Missourians lack internet but the issue in Columbia is reliability
Even in metropolitan areas, such as Columbia, access is not always reliable. The post More than 1 million Missourians lack internet but the issue in Columbia is reliability appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Attorney sees victories in Missouri Sunshine Law cases over access to meetings, records
In the tiny town of Edgar Springs, Rebecca Varney recently won a small victory in her fight to access city records, though a final resolution of the long-running dispute isn’t in sight. In another Sunshine Law dispute, the Southern District Missouri Court of Appeals recently ruled a public health...
KOMU
Farmers at State Fair express concern about drought in Missouri
SEDALIA − The 2022 Missouri State Fair started on Thursday, and for some Missouri farmers, the drought is causing concern. The fair runs Aug. 11 through Aug. 22. People from across Missouri can buy tickets for the fair and see horses, cattle, pigs and other animals. The fair also has a carnival and food stands for the public.
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. State students, professor study Cape Girardeau deer population
The Hope Therapeutic Center expanded to Sikeston and Farmington. Some Heartland residents react to the CDC loosening its COVID-19 guidelines. Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of outdoor, powersport store. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Ribbon cutting celebrated the opening of a new outdoor, motorsport store. Paducah police investigating stolen motorcycle. Updated:...
kcur.org
In Missouri, 1 in 4 school districts now have a 4-day week due to teacher shortage
This school year, 1 in 4 districts in Missouri will be in class only four days a week. The trend has grown quickly over the past decade. Jon Turner is an associate professor in the College of Education at Missouri State University. He researches rural school districts and the four-day school week.
Watch a Bright Fireball that Lit Up the Missouri Ozarks Thursday
Once again our skies have not been boring. A bright fireball was widely reported over 3 states early Thursday morning including the Missouri Ozarks as a camera shows. If you didn't know the Perseid Meteor Shower is peaking right now according to Space.com. Peak it did early Thursday morning at approximately 4am as the American Meteor Society website shows. It was reported at locations in Terre Haute, Indiana, Kansas City, Missouri and Fayetteville, Arkansas.
2-year-old Missouri boy survives near-drowning
CAMDEN COUNTY — A 2-year-old Missouri boy survived a near drowning on Wednesday at Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a boy from Sunrise Beach wandered away from a home at 60 Terra Vista Road and was later located in the water at the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm and revived at the scene.
krcu.org
Tales of the St. Francis River
No other river best captures the diverse nature of Missouri than the St. Francis River. The river begins its 426-mile course in the St. Francis Mountains, flows rapidly in its rugged upper part, before taking the appearance of a typical Ozark river, then ends in the flat swampy country of southeastern Missouri and northeastern Arkansas. It marks the boundary between Missouri and Arkansas along the west side of Dunklin County, then eventually reaches the Mississippi north of Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.
kttn.com
Major Sarah Eberhard to retire from Missouri State Highway Patrol on September 1, 2022
Major Sarah L. Eberhard, commander of the Criminal Investigation Bureau, will retire from the Missouri State Highway Patrol on September 1, 2022, after over 29 years of dedicated service. Eberhard was appointed to the Patrol on January 1, 1993, as a member of the 65th Recruit Class. After graduating from...
The Neff Tavern Smokehouse originally built by Isaac Neff in the 1800s stands in Saline County, Missouri
The Neff Smoke Tavern. (Edited for brightness.)Source: Santa Fe Trails Historic Sites. Six miles west of Arrow Rock, Missouri, there is an old smokehouse that's on the old Santa Fe Trail. It's located in Napton in Saline County.
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, Missouri
John Augustus Hockaday house located in Fulton, Missouri.Photo by Ammodramus, CC0 1.0, Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons. Before the Hockaday house was built, the family first lived in a log home above Stinson Creek. That was the home where John Augustus Hockaday was born.
