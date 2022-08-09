ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Friday, August 12th, 2022

(St. Louis, MO) – A new vaccine distribution plan to handle monkeypox is being launched in the St. Louis region. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services has designated the health department for St. Louis County to serve as a regional vaccine hub for the city of St. Louis, along with St. Louis, St. Charles, and Jefferson counties. Nineteen-hundred vials of vaccine have been made available for monkeypox patients in the St. Louis area and for distribution to other parts of the state if needed. The monkeypox virus is spread primarily through close skin-to-skin contact with an infected person or contact with their clothing or bedding. While anyone can get monkeypox, state health officials say most cases involve male-to-male sexual contact.rt.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
missouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Companies join abortion-rights effort; new site emerges in KC baseball stadium discussion

As the Corn Belt inches north, farmers across Missouri are looking to diversify their crops. The ideal corn-growing region, which traditionally spanned from Kansas to Ohio and from Missouri to the Dakotas, has experienced extreme weather conditions, including droughts and heavy rain, causing the shift. Missouri sits at the southern end of the Corn Belt and will be one of the first states in that region to experience the changing agricultural landscape. In Kansas City, a new prospect has emerged as a potential site for a downtown Royals stadium. To date, most conversations about a new home for the baseball team have revolved around the East Village area and the 18th & Vine district. Now, reports suggest land in the East Crossroads neighborhood has been pitched for the venue. And, a dozen companies across Missouri have joined the Brands against Bans campaign, an effort organized by Planned Parenthood to protest the state's abortion ban. A growing number of U.S. companies are taking a stance, and more than 100 have pledged to help employees access reproductive health care.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Thursday, August 11th, 2022

(Jefferson City, MO) -- Rural Missouri roads will get a big boost in the next five years, thanks to a combination of state and federal funds. Former Missouri Transportation Commission chair, Tom Waters of Orrick, says the biggest boost comes from 100 million dollars appropriated by the state Legislature to fix two-lane letter blacktop roads. Mo-DOT plans to spend a total of ten billion dollars over the next five years to fix some of Missouri’s roads and bridges. The federal infrastructure law also includes seven-point-three billion dollars for Missouri’s roads, bridges, and airports -- along with broadband expansion. Waters says while rural roads have not been neglected by the transportation commission in the past, they have not received enough money to keep them properly upgraded.
MISSOURI STATE
lakeexpo.com

Cool Down With These Great Float Trip Locations In Central Missouri

It's been a hot summer: just another great reason to cool off and discover nature on Missouri’s rivers and streams. Here are five great opportunities to paddle and float in central and northeast Missouri. Learn more about these, and other public paddling opportunities at https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places, download the MO Outdoors...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Farmers at State Fair express concern about drought in Missouri

SEDALIA − The 2022 Missouri State Fair started on Thursday, and for some Missouri farmers, the drought is causing concern. The fair runs Aug. 11 through Aug. 22. People from across Missouri can buy tickets for the fair and see horses, cattle, pigs and other animals. The fair also has a carnival and food stands for the public.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

Southeast Mo. State students, professor study Cape Girardeau deer population

The Hope Therapeutic Center expanded to Sikeston and Farmington. Some Heartland residents react to the CDC loosening its COVID-19 guidelines. Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of outdoor, powersport store. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Ribbon cutting celebrated the opening of a new outdoor, motorsport store. Paducah police investigating stolen motorcycle. Updated:...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Watch a Bright Fireball that Lit Up the Missouri Ozarks Thursday

Once again our skies have not been boring. A bright fireball was widely reported over 3 states early Thursday morning including the Missouri Ozarks as a camera shows. If you didn't know the Perseid Meteor Shower is peaking right now according to Space.com. Peak it did early Thursday morning at approximately 4am as the American Meteor Society website shows. It was reported at locations in Terre Haute, Indiana, Kansas City, Missouri and Fayetteville, Arkansas.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Joseph Post

2-year-old Missouri boy survives near-drowning

CAMDEN COUNTY — A 2-year-old Missouri boy survived a near drowning on Wednesday at Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a boy from Sunrise Beach wandered away from a home at 60 Terra Vista Road and was later located in the water at the 26.7 mile marker of the Osage Arm and revived at the scene.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
krcu.org

Tales of the St. Francis River

No other river best captures the diverse nature of Missouri than the St. Francis River. The river begins its 426-mile course in the St. Francis Mountains, flows rapidly in its rugged upper part, before taking the appearance of a typical Ozark river, then ends in the flat swampy country of southeastern Missouri and northeastern Arkansas. It marks the boundary between Missouri and Arkansas along the west side of Dunklin County, then eventually reaches the Mississippi north of Helena-West Helena, Arkansas.
MISSOURI STATE

