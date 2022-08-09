ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

ComicBook

Halloween Ends: Original Michael Myers Actor Shares Sendoff to The Shape With BTS Pic

After Halloween hit theatres in 2018 and Halloween Kills followed in 2021, the final installment of David Gordon Green's trilogy is only mere months away. This week, the movie got its official R-rating for "bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout, and some sexual references." Last month saw the first official teaser for the film, and horror fans are eager for more content from the threequel. While it's hard to believe this will be the last Halloween movie ever made, it does sound like some longtime franchise staples will be saying goodbye after the newest installment. Nick Castle, who played the original "Shape" in 1978, returned in 2018 to provide some sound effects of Michael Myers' breathing. He also filmed a cameo for Halloween Kills, though that sequence ended up becoming one of the film's deleted scenes. Today, Castle shared an image that showed him recording once again for Halloween Ends.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Mistake Made Fans Think Series Was Canceled

The HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin released the penultimate episode of its first season on Thursday, and the preview for the upcoming finale left fans puzzled and frustrated. The Pretty Little Liars offshoot/reboot advertised next week's Season 1 finale as the "Series Finale" in its promo. With everything at HBO Max in flux at the moment, fans immediately took this to mean the streaming service may have cancelled the new Pretty Little Liars show already. That's not the case, as the wording in the promo was actually just a mistake.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Quantum Leap Reboot's First Episode Won't Be Its Pilot

Quantum Leap is set to be reimagined for a whole new generation, with NBC's revival of the series set to debut in the fall of this year. The series' trek back to the small screen has been filled with some ups and downs, including a showrunner change, with Blindspot creator Martin Gero replacing Steve Lilien and Bryan Wyndbrandt. Additionally, it has now been confirmed that the series' previously-planned pilot episode will not be the first episode to air, with it instead airing a few weeks into the season.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Arconia Board#Charles Oliver Mabel
ComicBook

Netflix Renews Love Death + Robots for Season 4

Love, Death + Robots Season 4 is a go and fans are elated. Netflix announced that another salvo of the anthology series is coming up. The Emmy award-winning animated show has been beloved by critics and audiences alike since premiering on the platform. Now, more of that world can be explored in the coming months. A lot of users are still working their way through Volume 3. The second wave didn't drop that long ago, so people are going to have to catch up before any other announcements drop. Over at Gold Derby, they talked to the creators and Tim Miller said the harder part about creating Love, Death + Robots is picking which stories they want to pursue with each outing. Check out what he had to say down below.
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season

Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Harper's Bazaar

Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Martin Coordinate in Summer Whites

Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple Martin spent some quality time together in New York City yesterday, stepping out in breezy coordinating ensembles that showed off their individual styles. The Goop founder looked fresh in an airy, semi-sheer white blouse, which she buttoned all the way up and paired with baggy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RadarOnline

Is That You, Marilyn Manson? Embattled Singer Steps Out With Wife Sans-Rock Makeup As Battle With Ex Evan Rachel Wood Heats Up

Marilyn Manson was spotted with his wife, Lindsay Usich, during a rare public outing as lawsuits pile up against the embattled rocker, Radar has learned. Manson, 53, (real name: Brian Hugh Warner) was almost unrecognizable without his signature goth makeup and colored contacts, still sticking to his usual monochromatic black ensemble while stepping out with Usich, 37, in West Hollywood on Wednesday.Usich and Manson's outing was captured in photos obtained by Daily Mail.The Tourniquet singer's legal woes continue to mount as he faces lawsuits from Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco, model Ashley Morgan Smithine and a mystery woman. On...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream First Knight Free Online

Cast: Sean Connery Richard Gere Julia Ormond Ben Cross Liam Cunningham. The timeless tale of King Arthur and the legend of Camelot are retold in this passionate period drama. Arthur is reluctant to hand the crown to Lancelot, and Guinevere is torn between her loyalty to her husband and her growing love for his rival. But Lancelot must balance his loyalty to the throne with the rewards of true love.
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

‘Better Call Saul’: Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman Wasn’t The Only Surprise ‘Breaking Bad’ Character on Last Night’s Episode

This post contains spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 12. Proceed with caution. The Better Call Saul cameos just keep coming. So far Better Call Saul‘s intense final season has featured Carol Burnett as cab driver Jeff’s mother Marion, Jim O’Heir as Frank the Cinnabon-eating mall security guard, Home Alone‘s Devin Ratray and The Big Bang Theory’s Kevin Sussman as two of Gene’s marks, and appearances from Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. In the prequel’s penultimate episode, Paul returned so his character Jesse Pinkman could share a glorious scene with Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). But Jesse wasn’t the only surprise Breaking Bad character in Season 6, Episode 12, “Waterworks.”
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Marvel Director Taika Waititi Secretly Married Rita Ora

Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi married Rita Ora in a secret ceremony. Metro reported the union today and Marvel fans that were hoping for a shot are devastated. But, the couple had been on the pop culture radar for a while. Waititi and Ora reportedly decided on the smaller ceremony because of the media attention a bigger situation would have brought. Leave it to the Marvel director to keep everyone on their toes. As fans are unpacking the news, social media is on fire.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Legally Blonde, White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge Reveals the Line She Hears the Most From Fans

When it comes to the Legally Blonde franchise, there are no shortage of iconic lines, especially for star Jennifer Coolidge, but there's one that her character Paulette delivered in Legally Blonde 2 that has followed her with fans saying it more than others. Now, Coolidge is revealing the line, saying that it's one that makes fans "just go nuts" — particularly around a specific time of the year.
MOVIES
ComicBook

First Look at Johnny Depp's Next Movie Role Revealed

A new look at Johnny Depp's first feature film in three years has officially arrived. On Wednesday, France's Why Not Productions unveiled a first teaser image for Jeanne du Barry, an upcoming historical film starring Depp. The promo image, which you can check out below, showcases Depp as King Louis XV. The film will be directed by Maïwenn, who also stars in the project as the titular character. Production reportedly began on July 26th in France, and will last for 11 weeks.
MOVIES
Popculture

First Look of Johnny Depp as King Louis XV Released in His First Film in 3 Years

Johnny Depp has not worked on a film in three years, but now we have the first look at the actor portraying King Louis XV in his forthcoming movie. Deadline reports that Depp is starring alongside French actor/director Maïwenn in Jeanne du Barry, a historical love story that the filmmaker is helming as well. Per the news outlet, the film is an "ambitious drama" that is inspired by the life of Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV's last royal mistress at the Court of Versaille, after Madame de Pompadour.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ComicBook

Studio Bones President Reveals the Anime That Put It on the Map

Studio Bones has been most known in recent years for the likes of My Hero Academia and Mob Psycho 100, but the animation house is known for a number of other anime adaptations since it was first founded in 1998. During this year's Crunchyroll Expo, our own Megan Peters was able to attend the panel which had BONES' president, Masahiko Minami, discussing what big anime series was able to put the production studio on the map, along with some strong runners-up.
COMICS

