Read full article on original website
Related
'I Just Killed My Dad' is Netflix's latest true-crime series not to watch with the whole family
As titles not to watch with the kids go, "I Just Killed My Dad" has to rank pretty high on the list. Yet there are enough twists in Netflix's latest true-crime docuseries to keep audiences engaged, with another sensational case that's more of a whydunit -- given the killer's immediate confession -- than who.
ComicBook
Halloween Ends: Original Michael Myers Actor Shares Sendoff to The Shape With BTS Pic
After Halloween hit theatres in 2018 and Halloween Kills followed in 2021, the final installment of David Gordon Green's trilogy is only mere months away. This week, the movie got its official R-rating for "bloody horror violence and gore, language throughout, and some sexual references." Last month saw the first official teaser for the film, and horror fans are eager for more content from the threequel. While it's hard to believe this will be the last Halloween movie ever made, it does sound like some longtime franchise staples will be saying goodbye after the newest installment. Nick Castle, who played the original "Shape" in 1978, returned in 2018 to provide some sound effects of Michael Myers' breathing. He also filmed a cameo for Halloween Kills, though that sequence ended up becoming one of the film's deleted scenes. Today, Castle shared an image that showed him recording once again for Halloween Ends.
ComicBook
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Mistake Made Fans Think Series Was Canceled
The HBO Max series Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin released the penultimate episode of its first season on Thursday, and the preview for the upcoming finale left fans puzzled and frustrated. The Pretty Little Liars offshoot/reboot advertised next week's Season 1 finale as the "Series Finale" in its promo. With everything at HBO Max in flux at the moment, fans immediately took this to mean the streaming service may have cancelled the new Pretty Little Liars show already. That's not the case, as the wording in the promo was actually just a mistake.
ComicBook
Quantum Leap Reboot's First Episode Won't Be Its Pilot
Quantum Leap is set to be reimagined for a whole new generation, with NBC's revival of the series set to debut in the fall of this year. The series' trek back to the small screen has been filled with some ups and downs, including a showrunner change, with Blindspot creator Martin Gero replacing Steve Lilien and Bryan Wyndbrandt. Additionally, it has now been confirmed that the series' previously-planned pilot episode will not be the first episode to air, with it instead airing a few weeks into the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Netflix Renews Love Death + Robots for Season 4
Love, Death + Robots Season 4 is a go and fans are elated. Netflix announced that another salvo of the anthology series is coming up. The Emmy award-winning animated show has been beloved by critics and audiences alike since premiering on the platform. Now, more of that world can be explored in the coming months. A lot of users are still working their way through Volume 3. The second wave didn't drop that long ago, so people are going to have to catch up before any other announcements drop. Over at Gold Derby, they talked to the creators and Tim Miller said the harder part about creating Love, Death + Robots is picking which stories they want to pursue with each outing. Check out what he had to say down below.
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
Controversial Netflix Show Has Been Cancelled After Just One Season
Netflix has somewhat of a reputation for cancelling shows prematurely. There’s Altered Carbon, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bepop, and First Kill - just to name a few casualties. You get the idea. No matter what your TV tastes, you’ve probably had a handful of your favourite Netflix shows cancelled. It’s not just Netflix though. HBO Max recently pulled the plug on a number of DC projects including Batgirl. Netflix certainly wants to stay on top though as it’s cancelled yet another show after a single season.
‘Better Call Saul’ Finale Predictions: Bob Odenkirk Says 1 in 9 People Get It ‘Dead Right’
Nine 'Better Call Saul' finale theories, one of which has to be correct according to Bob Odenkirk's estimate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Harper's Bazaar
Gwyneth Paltrow and Daughter Apple Martin Coordinate in Summer Whites
Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple Martin spent some quality time together in New York City yesterday, stepping out in breezy coordinating ensembles that showed off their individual styles. The Goop founder looked fresh in an airy, semi-sheer white blouse, which she buttoned all the way up and paired with baggy...
Man furious after realizing his friends introduced his girlfriend to him to check if he would 'get lucky'
How wrong is playing with one’s emotions when it might cause trauma?. Some people in our society don’t think much about a man disrespecting a woman. One in four young people doesn’t think it’s serious when a guy insults or verbally harasses a girl in the street.
‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 13 Teaser: Best Quality Vacuum Will Return in the Finale
The teaser for 'Better Call Saul' Season 6 Episode 13 suggests we'll see or hear about Best Quality Vacuum again in the finale.
Is That You, Marilyn Manson? Embattled Singer Steps Out With Wife Sans-Rock Makeup As Battle With Ex Evan Rachel Wood Heats Up
Marilyn Manson was spotted with his wife, Lindsay Usich, during a rare public outing as lawsuits pile up against the embattled rocker, Radar has learned. Manson, 53, (real name: Brian Hugh Warner) was almost unrecognizable without his signature goth makeup and colored contacts, still sticking to his usual monochromatic black ensemble while stepping out with Usich, 37, in West Hollywood on Wednesday.Usich and Manson's outing was captured in photos obtained by Daily Mail.The Tourniquet singer's legal woes continue to mount as he faces lawsuits from Game of Thrones star Esmé Bianco, model Ashley Morgan Smithine and a mystery woman. On...
The 29 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream First Knight Free Online
Cast: Sean Connery Richard Gere Julia Ormond Ben Cross Liam Cunningham. The timeless tale of King Arthur and the legend of Camelot are retold in this passionate period drama. Arthur is reluctant to hand the crown to Lancelot, and Guinevere is torn between her loyalty to her husband and her growing love for his rival. But Lancelot must balance his loyalty to the throne with the rewards of true love.
‘Better Call Saul’: Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman Wasn’t The Only Surprise ‘Breaking Bad’ Character on Last Night’s Episode
This post contains spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6, Episode 12. Proceed with caution. The Better Call Saul cameos just keep coming. So far Better Call Saul‘s intense final season has featured Carol Burnett as cab driver Jeff’s mother Marion, Jim O’Heir as Frank the Cinnabon-eating mall security guard, Home Alone‘s Devin Ratray and The Big Bang Theory’s Kevin Sussman as two of Gene’s marks, and appearances from Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul. In the prequel’s penultimate episode, Paul returned so his character Jesse Pinkman could share a glorious scene with Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). But Jesse wasn’t the only surprise Breaking Bad character in Season 6, Episode 12, “Waterworks.”
ComicBook
Marvel Director Taika Waititi Secretly Married Rita Ora
Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi married Rita Ora in a secret ceremony. Metro reported the union today and Marvel fans that were hoping for a shot are devastated. But, the couple had been on the pop culture radar for a while. Waititi and Ora reportedly decided on the smaller ceremony because of the media attention a bigger situation would have brought. Leave it to the Marvel director to keep everyone on their toes. As fans are unpacking the news, social media is on fire.
ComicBook
Legally Blonde, White Lotus Star Jennifer Coolidge Reveals the Line She Hears the Most From Fans
When it comes to the Legally Blonde franchise, there are no shortage of iconic lines, especially for star Jennifer Coolidge, but there's one that her character Paulette delivered in Legally Blonde 2 that has followed her with fans saying it more than others. Now, Coolidge is revealing the line, saying that it's one that makes fans "just go nuts" — particularly around a specific time of the year.
ComicBook
First Look at Johnny Depp's Next Movie Role Revealed
A new look at Johnny Depp's first feature film in three years has officially arrived. On Wednesday, France's Why Not Productions unveiled a first teaser image for Jeanne du Barry, an upcoming historical film starring Depp. The promo image, which you can check out below, showcases Depp as King Louis XV. The film will be directed by Maïwenn, who also stars in the project as the titular character. Production reportedly began on July 26th in France, and will last for 11 weeks.
Popculture
First Look of Johnny Depp as King Louis XV Released in His First Film in 3 Years
Johnny Depp has not worked on a film in three years, but now we have the first look at the actor portraying King Louis XV in his forthcoming movie. Deadline reports that Depp is starring alongside French actor/director Maïwenn in Jeanne du Barry, a historical love story that the filmmaker is helming as well. Per the news outlet, the film is an "ambitious drama" that is inspired by the life of Jeanne du Barry, Louis XV's last royal mistress at the Court of Versaille, after Madame de Pompadour.
ComicBook
Studio Bones President Reveals the Anime That Put It on the Map
Studio Bones has been most known in recent years for the likes of My Hero Academia and Mob Psycho 100, but the animation house is known for a number of other anime adaptations since it was first founded in 1998. During this year's Crunchyroll Expo, our own Megan Peters was able to attend the panel which had BONES' president, Masahiko Minami, discussing what big anime series was able to put the production studio on the map, along with some strong runners-up.
Comments / 0