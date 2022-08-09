Arizona State football new alternate uniform for 2022 slammed: 'Atrocious,' 'abomination'
A new alternate uniform for the Arizona State football team isn't winning over fans after it was recently debuted on social media.
@ASU_Uniformity, an account that tracks ASU's uniforms, recently unveiled the look on social media and it soon got picked up by several other accounts.
The uniform includes tan pants and a tan jersey with gold lettering and numbers.
The new look didn't get the most positive reaction overall on social media:
What do you think of the look?
