Memphis, TN

Dermon Bldg., University Lofts PILOTs approved by CCRFC

By Neil Strebig
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

The Center City Revenue Finance Corp., an affiliate board of the Downtown Memphis Commission, approved incentives for two residential development projects in Downtown.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, board members approved a 12-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) for the University Lofts development at 440 Monroe Ave. in the Edge District. Jonesboro-based Six Land Co. plans to build a four-story, 77,000-square-foot apartment building with 105 micro lofts.

“This is something that will add more population density to the Edge District,” Downtown Memphis Commission urban planner Abe Lueders said.

Six Land vice president of real estate Parker Sitton said the proposed $15.3 million, 77,227-square-foot development will feature 105 micro lofts averaging 423 square feet. (Courtesy of Six Land Company LLC)

The lofts will be completely furnished, and Wi-Fi and utilities will be included in the base rent for tenants, Six Land vice president of real estate Parker Sitton said. During the meeting, Sitton said the University Lofts project is comparable to other projects the company has completed in downtown Jonesboro, including the University Lofts at Greensborough Village .

The proposed development will be located at the former Holliday Flowers property along Monroe Avenue. Six Land bought the property at 440 Monroe Avenue and 16 S. Lauderdale St. in June for $3 million, according to the Shelby County Register of Deeds. The firm plans to demolish the existing buildings to make way for the new complex, including a 19,000-square-foot parking garage on the ground floor.

The total cost for the development, including property acquisition and construction cost, is $20,429,456. Six Land is expecting demolition to begin in November and construction to begin in the first quarter of 2023. The firm plans to open in early 2025.

During the meeting, Sitton said the decision to demolish the buildings was based on bringing a larger focus to Monroe Avenue and improving the streetscape and facade along that entrance for passersby.

Six Land also bought the property next door at 430 Monroe Ave. for $2 million on Aug. 2, according to the Shelby County Register of Deeds. Sitton said the property at 430 Monroe Ave. is part of a second phase for the University Lofts development.

Jonesboro-based Arch 101 Design Studio is the architect on the project. Jetton General Contracting is the general contractor for University Lofts.

Dermon Building reno also approved for PILOT

Workers cleared rubbish from the Dermon Building in Downtown Memphis in December 2018. (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian file)

Additionally, the Center City Revenue Finance Corp. board approved a 12-year PILOT for the $17.1 million renovation of the historic Dermon Building in Downtown.

The 10-story building, which dates back to 1925, will be converted into 103-apartment units.

“This is a key historic building in Downtown,” Lueders said. “The building has been vacant … we want to see it brought back to use.”

Developers Nick and Sam Patel plan to add 2,000-square-feet of flexible space on the floor along with an outdoor pool area and dog park for residents. According to the PILOT application, the developers plan to begin construction in the third quarter of 2023.

“We’re very excited about the project and bringing the building back to life,” Nick Patel said. “We want to be part of the revitalization of Downtown.”

Board members Jim Crone and Sean Norris voiced concerns over the estimated $17.1 million price tag for project and if that figure was too low given the condition of the historic building.

“I was surprised by that,” Crone said. “I was expecting to see something north of $25 million.”

Patel said the previous building owner, Amit Patel, had already begun controlled demolition and asbestos removal in the building. Several of the floors are already gutted.

“We’re very fortunate the previous owner did a lot of dirty work for us,” Patel said.

Amir Patel’s company Dermon Capital Group bought the historic building in January 2016 for $1.5 million, according to the Shelby County Register of Deeds.

During the meeting, Nick Patel said he and his partner, Sam Patel, are working to buy the building and surrounding parcels.

Nick Patel, who is also involved in a hotel development project at 380 Beale St ., said he became involved in the project with Amir Patel because the original plan was to turn the Dermon Building into a hotel.

“The previous owner wanted to do a hotel and that’s how we got involved,” Nick Patel said. “We looked at the hotel conversion originally, and we think multifamily is better (option).”

According to the PILOT application, the developers were planning to partner with the nearby Indigo Hotel to use the hotel’s parking garage for tenants. Nick Patel said those plans were scrapped as they now have the nearby 160 Court Ave. parking garage under contract.

Sam Patel’s Cordova-based company Hospitality Builders of American Inc. is the general contractor for the project. Memphis-based Shapiro and Co. Architects is the helping with design for the project.

The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

