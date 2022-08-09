ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Madison, IA

Pen City Current

King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - George A. Sargent, 67, Keokuk

George A. “Tony” Sargent, 67, of Keokuk, IA, passed away at 4:32 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City. He was born on December 1, 1954 in Centerville, IA to Gilbert & Marie Wigger Sargent. He married Lisa Jones on June 26, 1972 and they later divorced. He later married Dannette Kraus-Derr on August 20, 2002. He was a pillar of support for his wife throughout her health struggles. He was a realtor at United Country Cramer Real Estate, Owned Sargent Auction Company and was a basketball coach. He was a past president of the Keokuk Board of Realtors and a past member of the Keokuk Elk’s Lodge. He was always a member of the booster club at the school he coached at and was a member of the Iowa Coaches Association and several hunting associations. He was an avid turkey & mushroom hunter & fisherman most of his life. He started coaching in 1973 at the YMCA and was a lifelong coach, serving as head coach at Cardinal Stritch, Central Lee and lastly was the head coach at Fort Madison High School until his death. He was proud of winning second place at the Iowa State Basketball Tournament in 2001 and was a very dedicated coach, working in all aspects of the school at which he coached. He never met a stranger and was a friend to all. He was especially dedicated to the youth of the area.
KEOKUK, IA
Pen City Current

Schmitz Funeral Home obituary - James Stephen Denning, 98, Houghton

James Stephen Denning, 98, of Houghton, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Savannah Heights Care Center in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. He was born on August 3, 1924, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Fort Madison, the son of Joe and Nellie (Freesmeier) Denning. On April 3, 1945, he married Majorie Stenger in Fort Madison. Together, they had three children: Tim, Monica and Mike. Marjorie passed away in 1950 shortly after the birth of their son, Mike. The following year, Jim married Marjorie’s sister, Eileen Stenger, on April 7, 1951 and they had seven children.
HOUGHTON, IA
KBUR

Fort Madison area boy hospitalized after incident at pool

Fort Madison, IA- A Fort Madison area boy was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa city following an incident at the Fort Madison pool. The Pen City Current reports that emergency crews responded to the pool at about 2:15 PM Saturday when the boy was being pulled from the pool by an adult.
FORT MADISON, IA
khqa.com

Canton toddler struck and killed; driver arrested

CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — A two-year-old boy died on Thursday night after he was hit by an SUV in Canton, Mo. The driver of the SUV was arrested on pending charges of driving while intoxicated and causing the death of another person and driving while intoxicated with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle with her, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online arrests reports.
CANTON, MO
KBUR

Authorities release names of teenagers involved in fatal crash south of Burlington

Burlington, IA- Authorities have released the names of the teenagers involved in a fatal accident that occurred Saturday, August 6th, south of Burlington. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 16-year-old Carson Bennet Anderson was traveling southbound on Sullivan Slough road. The vehicle then left the roadway for an unknown reason before striking a tree.
BURLINGTON, IA
Pen City Current

Miller-Meeks stops in FM on 20-county tour

FORT MADISON - With less than three months left before the general election, Iowa Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks made a stop in Fort Madison Wednesday morning for a meet-and-greet at Fort Colony Diner. Miller-Meeks said she thinks this year's election for the newly created 1st Congressional District will be a reflection...
FORT MADISON, IA
KCJJ

One person transported to UIHC after Washington County accident

A one-vehicle accident in Washington County has sent the driver to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to Washington County dispatch records, the rollover accident occurred just before 5:30 Tuesday night on 315th Street near its intersection with Highway 1, north of Brighton. The person who called in the accident reported the driver was still inside the vehicle and unresponsive, but breathing.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Henderson County Sheriff reactivating County Crime Stoppers

Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the reactivation of the Henderson County Crimestoppers. In a Facebook post, Henderson County Sheriff Steven Henshaw says that all Crime Stoppers programs share a common goal, they exist to help law enforcement agencies solve crimes. Crimestoppers organizations help members of...
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
tspr.org

Donated property could become park on Galesburg’s east side

The Galesburg city council accepted a donation of two parcels of property that could become a new park on the east edge of town. The adjacent lots are at 1965 E. Main St., which is a dilapidated one-story building with plywood over its windows, and 1969 E. Main St., a concrete lot overrun with grass.
GALESBURG, IL
kciiradio.com

Breaking News: Two Car Accident Sends Vehicle Through the Front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington

A two-car accident resulted in a car going through the front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington at around 11:30 am. No structural damage was reported to the adjoined Cafe Dodici, but the restaurant was shut down because of the crash. Onlookers say that a car was backing out of a parking spot in front of Dodici’s on S. Iowa Ave. when a vehicle heading northbound collided with the car before crashing into the front of the coffee shop. No injuries were reported, and it is unsure how long Dodici’s Shop will be closed for repairs.
WASHINGTON, IA
KWQC

Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash

A pick-up truck hit two pedestrians on North Broadway in Knoxville on Saturday night, according to police. Knauss family remembers East Tennessee’s most recent Purple Heart recipient. Updated: 18 minutes ago. Aug 26, 2021 is a date Ryan Knauss’ parents will always remember. He and 12 other service members...
HENRY COUNTY, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

Man faces felony charges for allegedly battering pregnant girlfriend in Galesburg

GALESBURG — A man was arrested on several felony charges after allegedly battering and choking his pregnant girlfriend early Thursday. Officers responded to the 1000 block of West South Street at 6:08 a.m., where they met with the victim, a 27-year-old Galesburg woman, and “immediately observed multiple injuries to her face and neck area.”
GALESBURG, IL
voiceofalexandria.com

Crash survivors work to recover after accident

MUSCATINE — Allyson Magnison does not like to drive and says she doesn’t drive - ever. She is afraid of cars. At age 22, she just recently got a learner's permit. She claims to be able to drive just fine in town, but it’s the highways that make her nervous. Magnison does not like the cars flying past her at high rates of speed. Whenever she needs to go somewhere, she will invariably be in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle rather than in the driver’s seat.
MUSCATINE, IA
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man arrested after not paying Cherry Street bar bill…twice

A Galesburg man was arrested on Wednesday, August 3rd, after ordering food and drinks at Cherry Street bar two days in a row and not paying for it. On Tuesday, officers responded to the bar and met with employees who said a male subject came in on July 23rd and on July 24th, ordered food and drinks and left without paying. The man’s server observed the man across the street at Monkey Business and provided police with a picture. Police, due to previous encounters, identified the man as 48-year-old David Heatherly of Galesburg. Employees also provided police with Heatherly’s receipts – which he actually signed his name. Heatherly was located the following day at Casey’s on West Main Street and he was taken into custody. According to police reports, Heatherly stated his “wallet was stolen” and “he knew what this was about.” He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft of Services.
GALESBURG, IL
Pen City Current

FM girls coach Sargent dies Thursday

FORT MADISON - Fort Madison head girls varsity basketball coach Tony Sargent died Thursday after a sudden illness Tuesday. Sargent was the head coach of the Lady Hounds for the past three years after coming over from Central Lee High School. The Fort Madison School District released a statement Friday...
FORT MADISON, IA

