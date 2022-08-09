Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - George A. Sargent, 67, Keokuk
George A. “Tony” Sargent, 67, of Keokuk, IA, passed away at 4:32 p.m. on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa City. He was born on December 1, 1954 in Centerville, IA to Gilbert & Marie Wigger Sargent. He married Lisa Jones on June 26, 1972 and they later divorced. He later married Dannette Kraus-Derr on August 20, 2002. He was a pillar of support for his wife throughout her health struggles. He was a realtor at United Country Cramer Real Estate, Owned Sargent Auction Company and was a basketball coach. He was a past president of the Keokuk Board of Realtors and a past member of the Keokuk Elk’s Lodge. He was always a member of the booster club at the school he coached at and was a member of the Iowa Coaches Association and several hunting associations. He was an avid turkey & mushroom hunter & fisherman most of his life. He started coaching in 1973 at the YMCA and was a lifelong coach, serving as head coach at Cardinal Stritch, Central Lee and lastly was the head coach at Fort Madison High School until his death. He was proud of winning second place at the Iowa State Basketball Tournament in 2001 and was a very dedicated coach, working in all aspects of the school at which he coached. He never met a stranger and was a friend to all. He was especially dedicated to the youth of the area.
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Camden man arrested for traffic and drug offenses; Fort Madison wins state honor for depot renovation
Authorities arrested a western Illinois man who is accused of speeding on a McDonough County road and then crashing his vehicle into a barn. The sheriff’s department reported a deputy spotted James Johnson, 65, of Camden driving a Buick LeSabre at about 100 mph on Bellingham Road on Tuesday night.
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home obituary - James Stephen Denning, 98, Houghton
James Stephen Denning, 98, of Houghton, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 8, 2022, at Savannah Heights Care Center in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. He was born on August 3, 1924, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Fort Madison, the son of Joe and Nellie (Freesmeier) Denning. On April 3, 1945, he married Majorie Stenger in Fort Madison. Together, they had three children: Tim, Monica and Mike. Marjorie passed away in 1950 shortly after the birth of their son, Mike. The following year, Jim married Marjorie’s sister, Eileen Stenger, on April 7, 1951 and they had seven children.
KBUR
Fort Madison area boy hospitalized after incident at pool
Fort Madison, IA- A Fort Madison area boy was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals in Iowa city following an incident at the Fort Madison pool. The Pen City Current reports that emergency crews responded to the pool at about 2:15 PM Saturday when the boy was being pulled from the pool by an adult.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
khqa.com
Canton toddler struck and killed; driver arrested
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — A two-year-old boy died on Thursday night after he was hit by an SUV in Canton, Mo. The driver of the SUV was arrested on pending charges of driving while intoxicated and causing the death of another person and driving while intoxicated with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle with her, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online arrests reports.
KBUR
Authorities release names of teenagers involved in fatal crash south of Burlington
Burlington, IA- Authorities have released the names of the teenagers involved in a fatal accident that occurred Saturday, August 6th, south of Burlington. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2007 Chevy Trailblazer driven by 16-year-old Carson Bennet Anderson was traveling southbound on Sullivan Slough road. The vehicle then left the roadway for an unknown reason before striking a tree.
KCRG.com
Two arrested after deputy finds stolen vehicle with burglary tools inside in Riverside
RIVERSIDE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it recovered a stolen vehicle early Thursday morning in Riverside. Officials said a deputy spotted the vehicle in a parking lot outside Riverside Casino, located at 3184 Highway 22, at about 12:30 a.m. Deputies said they found a stolen...
Pen City Current
Miller-Meeks stops in FM on 20-county tour
FORT MADISON - With less than three months left before the general election, Iowa Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks made a stop in Fort Madison Wednesday morning for a meet-and-greet at Fort Colony Diner. Miller-Meeks said she thinks this year's election for the newly created 1st Congressional District will be a reflection...
RELATED PEOPLE
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
KCJJ
One person transported to UIHC after Washington County accident
A one-vehicle accident in Washington County has sent the driver to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. According to Washington County dispatch records, the rollover accident occurred just before 5:30 Tuesday night on 315th Street near its intersection with Highway 1, north of Brighton. The person who called in the accident reported the driver was still inside the vehicle and unresponsive, but breathing.
KBUR
Henderson County Sheriff reactivating County Crime Stoppers
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the reactivation of the Henderson County Crimestoppers. In a Facebook post, Henderson County Sheriff Steven Henshaw says that all Crime Stoppers programs share a common goal, they exist to help law enforcement agencies solve crimes. Crimestoppers organizations help members of...
aledotimesrecord.com
47 holes 'consistent with a shotgun blast' found on exterior of Galesburg home
GALESBURG — A northeastern Galesburg residence was reportedly damaged by gunfire Thursday morning. Officers were called to the home in the 900 block of Bateman Street at 9:01 a.m. where the residents showed officers damage to the front of the home, consistent with shotgun damage. A total of 47...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tspr.org
Donated property could become park on Galesburg’s east side
The Galesburg city council accepted a donation of two parcels of property that could become a new park on the east edge of town. The adjacent lots are at 1965 E. Main St., which is a dilapidated one-story building with plywood over its windows, and 1969 E. Main St., a concrete lot overrun with grass.
kciiradio.com
Breaking News: Two Car Accident Sends Vehicle Through the Front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington
A two-car accident resulted in a car going through the front of Dodici’s Shop in Washington at around 11:30 am. No structural damage was reported to the adjoined Cafe Dodici, but the restaurant was shut down because of the crash. Onlookers say that a car was backing out of a parking spot in front of Dodici’s on S. Iowa Ave. when a vehicle heading northbound collided with the car before crashing into the front of the coffee shop. No injuries were reported, and it is unsure how long Dodici’s Shop will be closed for repairs.
KWQC
Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash
A pick-up truck hit two pedestrians on North Broadway in Knoxville on Saturday night, according to police. Knauss family remembers East Tennessee’s most recent Purple Heart recipient. Updated: 18 minutes ago. Aug 26, 2021 is a date Ryan Knauss’ parents will always remember. He and 12 other service members...
aledotimesrecord.com
Man faces felony charges for allegedly battering pregnant girlfriend in Galesburg
GALESBURG — A man was arrested on several felony charges after allegedly battering and choking his pregnant girlfriend early Thursday. Officers responded to the 1000 block of West South Street at 6:08 a.m., where they met with the victim, a 27-year-old Galesburg woman, and “immediately observed multiple injuries to her face and neck area.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
voiceofalexandria.com
Crash survivors work to recover after accident
MUSCATINE — Allyson Magnison does not like to drive and says she doesn’t drive - ever. She is afraid of cars. At age 22, she just recently got a learner's permit. She claims to be able to drive just fine in town, but it’s the highways that make her nervous. Magnison does not like the cars flying past her at high rates of speed. Whenever she needs to go somewhere, she will invariably be in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle rather than in the driver’s seat.
Galesburg man arrested after not paying Cherry Street bar bill…twice
A Galesburg man was arrested on Wednesday, August 3rd, after ordering food and drinks at Cherry Street bar two days in a row and not paying for it. On Tuesday, officers responded to the bar and met with employees who said a male subject came in on July 23rd and on July 24th, ordered food and drinks and left without paying. The man’s server observed the man across the street at Monkey Business and provided police with a picture. Police, due to previous encounters, identified the man as 48-year-old David Heatherly of Galesburg. Employees also provided police with Heatherly’s receipts – which he actually signed his name. Heatherly was located the following day at Casey’s on West Main Street and he was taken into custody. According to police reports, Heatherly stated his “wallet was stolen” and “he knew what this was about.” He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft of Services.
Pen City Current
FM girls coach Sargent dies Thursday
FORT MADISON - Fort Madison head girls varsity basketball coach Tony Sargent died Thursday after a sudden illness Tuesday. Sargent was the head coach of the Lady Hounds for the past three years after coming over from Central Lee High School. The Fort Madison School District released a statement Friday...
muddyrivernews.com
City to spend $4.43 million to elevate, repair barge dock wall; Mayor ‘doesn’t understand rationale’ for Park District’s intention to close the marina in 2024
QUINCY — The Quincy City Council voted Monday night to accept the low bid of $4.43 million from County Contractors of Quincy to elevate and repair the city’s barge dock wall and grade the land adjacent to the dock. The barge dock, located on the Mississippi River at...
Comments / 0