Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa named infrastructure advisor for California

LOS ANGELES - Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa will serve as an infrastructure advisor for the state of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa attends ACLU SoCal's Annual Bill of Rights dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on November 17, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E (Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Water main break causes major flooding in Wilmington

LOS ANGELES - Crews are working to repair a water main that caused major flooding in Wilmington. Authorities were notified of the flooding in the 400 block of North Avalon Boulevard around 2:05 p.m. Friday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. LAFD units noted the floodwaters caused damage to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LA County gas prices drop for 60th consecutive day

LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased for the 60th consecutive day Saturday since rising to a record, dropping six-tenths of a cent to $5.399, its lowest amount since March 6. The average price has dropped $1.063 since rising...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

La Verne eliminated in Little League Softball World Series

The all-star team from the La Verne Little League was eliminated from the Little League Softball World Series Friday with a 6-1 weather-delayed loss to its counterpart from the Pitt County Girls Softball Little League in a rematch of the openers for both teams. Pitt County had five consecutive batters...
LA VERNE, CA
foxla.com

Dozens arrested in San Bernardino gang operation

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Dozens of people were arrested this week after a multi-department gang task force bust in San Bernardino, according to officials. The arrests were part of an operation by the "San Bernardino Movement Against Street Hoodlums," or SMASH which included deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, and officers from Rialto, Redlands, Fontana, Colton, Montclair and Upland.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

Man stabbed to death in Pasadena; suspect in custody

PASADENA, Calif. - One man was stabbed to death in Pasadena Friday night, and a potential suspect has been detained, according to the Pasadena Police Department. Pasadena Police were called to the 600 block of North Lake Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Friday night after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, they discovered a man on the ground, unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Man found stabbed to death in East LA: LASD

EAST LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in East Los Angeles Thursday morning after a young man was found stabbed to death at a basketball court, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Officers responded to the scene in the 4900 block of E. Cesar Chavez...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Fraternities disaffiliate from USC over party rules

LOS ANGELES - Six fraternities have chosen to disaffiliate from USC in a push back against strict rules enacted after multiple accusations of sexual assault at frat parties last year. Kappa Alpha Order, Pi Kappa Alpha, Sigma Alpha Mu, Sigma Chi, Tau Kappa Epsilon and Zeta Beta Tau — six...
LOS ANGELES, CA

