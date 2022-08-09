Read full article on original website
foxla.com
LA City bans homeless encampments nears schools. How will it be enforced?
The LA City Council banned homeless encampments near schools and daycares. Now that the ban is approved, how will it be enforced? FOX 11's Christina Gonzalez spoke to one councilmember who detailed plans for enforcement.
foxla.com
LA City Council looks to house those displaced by South LA fireworks explosion
The Los Angeles City Council is looking to find permanent housing for those displaced by an LAPD fireworks explosion last year. Eighteen families are still living in hotels paid for by the city.
foxla.com
Cecil Hotel: Infamous downtown LA hotel to provide permanent housing for homeless
LOS ANGELES - A motion for the city of Los Angeles to enter into a master lease with the downtown Cecil Hotel for a permanent housing program to address homelessness advanced in the Homeless and Poverty Committee on Thursday. The hotel, a historic building which has attracted public fascination for...
foxla.com
Former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa named infrastructure advisor for California
LOS ANGELES - Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa will serve as an infrastructure advisor for the state of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 17: Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa attends ACLU SoCal's Annual Bill of Rights dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on November 17, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alberto E (Getty Images)
foxla.com
Water main break causes major flooding in Wilmington
LOS ANGELES - Crews are working to repair a water main that caused major flooding in Wilmington. Authorities were notified of the flooding in the 400 block of North Avalon Boulevard around 2:05 p.m. Friday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. LAFD units noted the floodwaters caused damage to...
foxla.com
Long Beach woman terrorizes neighbors with racist rants, death threats; Community fears her return
LONG BEACH, Calif. - Several residents living at an apartment complex in Long Beach said they fear for their lives due to a neighbor who allegedly threatens them daily, and the neighbor's actions landed her in jail Thursday. Yukatan Everett Mason captured a cell phone video of his neighbor, Lorrene...
foxla.com
Riverside County chemical leak: Freeway reopened, evacuations lifted
PERRIS, Calif. - The 215 Freeway in Perris in Riverside County has been reopened and evacuation orders have been lifted after fire officials said a rail car leak threatened an explosion in the Inland Empire community. Parts of the Freeway were shut down and hundreds of residents were evacuated Thursday...
foxla.com
Third suspect arrested in killing of Monterey Park police officer
LOS ANGELES - A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Monterey Park police officer. 26-year-old Gardiel Solorio was shot and killed August 8 during an attempted robbery outside an LA Fitness gym in Downey. Just a few days after his death, the Los...
foxla.com
LA County gas prices drop for 60th consecutive day
LOS ANGELES - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased for the 60th consecutive day Saturday since rising to a record, dropping six-tenths of a cent to $5.399, its lowest amount since March 6. The average price has dropped $1.063 since rising...
foxla.com
LAPD seeks help finding accomplice who helped speeding teen driver evade officers
LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s help with identifying a passenger who they say guided and helped a driver evade officers. The incident occurred in several locations on May 29 around 9:25 p.m., including the intersection of Florence and Vermont avenues in...
foxla.com
La Verne eliminated in Little League Softball World Series
The all-star team from the La Verne Little League was eliminated from the Little League Softball World Series Friday with a 6-1 weather-delayed loss to its counterpart from the Pitt County Girls Softball Little League in a rematch of the openers for both teams. Pitt County had five consecutive batters...
foxla.com
Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez dies after getting hit by vehicle
OXNARD, Calif. - Ventura County leaders are mourning the loss of one of their own. The county's supervisor was hit and killed by a vehicle in Oxnard Friday, according to the County of Ventura's social media pages. "We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, loved ones, and her City...
foxla.com
Dozens arrested in San Bernardino gang operation
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Dozens of people were arrested this week after a multi-department gang task force bust in San Bernardino, according to officials. The arrests were part of an operation by the "San Bernardino Movement Against Street Hoodlums," or SMASH which included deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, and officers from Rialto, Redlands, Fontana, Colton, Montclair and Upland.
foxla.com
Rail car leak prompts evacuation orders, freeway closure in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Fire authorities said the possibility of an explosion following a rail car leak has shut down a section of the 215 Freeway and prompted evacuation orders for hundreds of residents in Riverside County. Officials with Cal Fire said around. 7:40 p.m. Thursday, firefighters received reports about...
foxla.com
'Sophia's Buddies' supporting childhood cancer families, hospitals and communities
The community is training for the Hermosa Beach Triathlon in addition to helping support families, hospitals and raise awareness for childhood cancer. How you can help: https://bit.ly/3Qu1FLY.
foxla.com
Chemical leak forces evacuation in Riverside County amid possible explosion fears; 215 Freeway closed
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Fire authorities said the possibility of an explosion following a rail car leak has shut down a part of the 215 Freeway and prompted evacuation orders for hundreds of residents in Riverside County. Officials with Cal Fire said around. 7:40 p.m. Thursday, firefighters received reports about...
foxla.com
Man stabbed to death in Pasadena; suspect in custody
PASADENA, Calif. - One man was stabbed to death in Pasadena Friday night, and a potential suspect has been detained, according to the Pasadena Police Department. Pasadena Police were called to the 600 block of North Lake Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Friday night after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, they discovered a man on the ground, unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
foxla.com
Mar Vista car crash: Anne Heche's blood test showed 'presence of drugs,' LAPD says
LOS ANGELES - Anne Heche is under investigation for felony DUI after a victim came forward with injuries following Friday's crash in Mar Vista, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officials said initially there were no reported injuries in connection with the crash. However, LAPD "later learned that there...
foxla.com
Man found stabbed to death in East LA: LASD
EAST LOS ANGELES, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in East Los Angeles Thursday morning after a young man was found stabbed to death at a basketball court, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Officers responded to the scene in the 4900 block of E. Cesar Chavez...
foxla.com
Fraternities disaffiliate from USC over party rules
LOS ANGELES - Six fraternities have chosen to disaffiliate from USC in a push back against strict rules enacted after multiple accusations of sexual assault at frat parties last year. Kappa Alpha Order, Pi Kappa Alpha, Sigma Alpha Mu, Sigma Chi, Tau Kappa Epsilon and Zeta Beta Tau — six...
