PASADENA, Calif. - One man was stabbed to death in Pasadena Friday night, and a potential suspect has been detained, according to the Pasadena Police Department. Pasadena Police were called to the 600 block of North Lake Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Friday night after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, they discovered a man on the ground, unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

PASADENA, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO