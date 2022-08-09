Biker group raises money for kids with disabilities at Rally event

Hamsters USA gathered at Rally Week in Spearfish, raising more than $467,050 for children with disabilities that are served by LifeScape.

Hamsters USA is an international motorcycle group and has raised more than $4 million to help kids receive occupational, physical, speech and behavior therapy over the last 17 years.

LifeScape is an independent, non-profit organization that provides lifelong support for adults with disabilities and rehabilitation needs.

“We are so, so grateful to Hamsters USA,” Jessica Wells, president of the LifeScape Foundation said in a release. “For 17 years, they have helped keep services available for hundreds of kids at LifeScape Rapid City. The difference they’ve made in children’s lives in Western South Dakota is impossible to measure. The funds they raise and their genuine concern for children with disabilities is heartwarming and inspiring."

Funds were raised through a silent auction, a separate event in Arizona and a "cash call" made by two veteran members.