KING-5
Gov. Jay Inslee orders U.S. and state flags be lowered in honor of fallen Spokane Valley firefighter
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — On Thursday, Aug. 11, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee expressed his sorrow over the passing of Spokane Valley Firefighter Dan Patterson via twitter. In his tweet, the governor said that all U.S. and state flags should be lowered to half-staff on Friday, Aug. 12. Patterson...
KING-5
These two counties in Washington state have seen home prices drop
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. — The door is opening to more homebuyers in Island County. The Northwest Multiple Listing Service states Island and Ferry counties are the only ones in the state to see their home prices drop between July of 2021 and this July. One home in Oak Harbor...
KING-5
How the Woodland Park Zoo helped bring the western pond turtle back from the brink of extinction in Washington
SEATTLE — Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and Woodland Park Zoo are fighting for the future of a local animal many people probably didn’t realize was approaching extinction just a few decades ago. The western pond turtle is the only native turtle to Western Washington. In...
KING-5
Oregon police seize 3,000 stolen catalytic converters; 14 suspects charged
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A year-long Beaverton police investigation into a catalytic converter theft ring led to the indictment of 14 suspects on multiple felony crime charges, including racketeering, aggravated theft and money laundering in late July. Beaverton police held a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss the bust. "We...
KING-5
Evelyn's in Skagit Valley offers up good drinks and an epic patio
CLEAR LAKE, Wash — If you ask about a good watering hole in Skagit County, chances are you'll hear a thing or two about Evelyn’s Tavern. That's because locals have been coming here for years since the place started out in 1895 as part bar, part drugstore. Now...
