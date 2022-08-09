James Glen Sanden, 85, of Princeton, Minn., passed away Monday, November 15, 2021 peacefully in St. Paul, Minn. Jim was born on July 3, 1936, in Harmony, Minn., to Glen and Edith Sanden. He served four years in the U.S. Air Force. Jim worked as a welder at Hoffman Engineering in Anoka for 33 years. He married his wife Darlene in 1977; they were married for 39 years.

