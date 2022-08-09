ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

Health

Do You Need a Polio Booster? What Vaccinated People Should Know

People who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated against polio and living in New York should get the vaccine as soon as possible, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) urged earlier this month. The recommendation comes after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County was diagnosed with paralytic polio. Wastewater...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
The Associated Press

Polio detected in NYC's sewage, suggesting virus circulating

NEW YORK (AP) — The virus that causes polio has been found in New York City’s wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn’t been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, health officials said Friday. The presence of the poliovirus in the city’s wastewater suggests likely local circulation of the virus, health authorities from the city, New York state and the federal government said. The authorities urged parents to get their children vaccinated against the potentially deadly disease. “The risk to New Yorkers is real but the defense is so simple — get vaccinated against polio,” New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said. “With polio circulating in our communities there is simply nothing more essential than vaccinating our children to protect them from this virus, and if you’re an unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated adult, please choose now to get the vaccine. Polio is entirely preventable and its reappearance should be a call to action for all of us.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

Polio found in sewage in NYC; health officials urge vaccination

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Health officials said on Friday that the polio virus has been found in sewage in New York City, which poses a risk of community transmission. The New York Health Department announced the finding, which is the first in New York City following recent discoveries elsewhere in the state. The virus had previously been found in two other New York counties.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
Washington State
City
Philadelphia, NY
County
Rockland County, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A Potentially Deadly Virus Spread By Mosquitoes Found In New York State

A rare, but dangerous virus that is transmitted by mosquitoes has been discovered in New York State. The Madison County Health Department announced yesterday, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, that it found positive samples of Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus in mosquitoes in the county. The sample was found on August 3, at a trap site on Smith Ridge Road in the Town of Sullivan. The mosquito that was carrying it is a bird-biting species.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Worst Part About Living in New York State

When you stop and think about it, the State of New York really does have some amazing aspects. The food in New York is incredible, more precisely at either end of the state. New York City we know all about and its rich and diverse mix of food cuisine. Buffalo and Western New York just might have the most underrated food scene in the entire country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBX 950

The County in New York with the Highest Suicide Rate

PLEASE NOTE: Suicide is a very serious issue, and we're not taking this information lightly. The unfortunate truth is that, in 2020 alone, over 45,900 Americans took their own lives, making it the 12th leading cause of death in the United States. The stress of the pandemic certainly didn't make it easier. People who already struggled with feelings of isolation were suddenly forced to stay home, exacerbating their feelings of aloneness.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

NY State Health Department Issues Pharmacy Standing Order for Naxolone

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State has announced a statewide pharmacy standing order for naloxone beginning Monday. Naloxone is a medication that is used to block the effects of opioids allowing a person to regain consciousness and resume normal breathing. According to the state health department, some pharmacy chains...
HEALTH
marijuanamoment.net

New York Will Start Accepting Marijuana Dispensary Applications In Two Weeks—Exclusively From People Harmed By Drug War

New York marijuana regulators on Thursday announced that they will be officially begin accepting applications for the state’s first adult-use retailer licenses, reserved for people impacted by the drug war, starting on August 25. This comes about a month after the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved the initial conditional...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

