Do You Need a Polio Booster? What Vaccinated People Should Know
People who are unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated against polio and living in New York should get the vaccine as soon as possible, the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) urged earlier this month. The recommendation comes after an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County was diagnosed with paralytic polio. Wastewater...
Polio detected in NYC's sewage, suggesting virus circulating
NEW YORK (AP) — The virus that causes polio has been found in New York City’s wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn’t been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, health officials said Friday. The presence of the poliovirus in the city’s wastewater suggests likely local circulation of the virus, health authorities from the city, New York state and the federal government said. The authorities urged parents to get their children vaccinated against the potentially deadly disease. “The risk to New Yorkers is real but the defense is so simple — get vaccinated against polio,” New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said. “With polio circulating in our communities there is simply nothing more essential than vaccinating our children to protect them from this virus, and if you’re an unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated adult, please choose now to get the vaccine. Polio is entirely preventable and its reappearance should be a call to action for all of us.”
Polio found in sewage in NYC; health officials urge vaccination
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Health officials said on Friday that the polio virus has been found in sewage in New York City, which poses a risk of community transmission. The New York Health Department announced the finding, which is the first in New York City following recent discoveries elsewhere in the state. The virus had previously been found in two other New York counties.
Polio Now Detected in NYC Sewage; State Identifies More Than 20 Samples of Concern
The virus that causes paralytic polio infections has been detected in New York City wastewater samples, state and city health officials jointly announced Friday, sounding the latest in a series of escalating alarms about potentially ongoing community spread of the once-dreaded childhood disease declared eradicated in the United States more than 40 years ago.
Polio detected in New York City's wastewater, suggesting virus is circulating: "Alarming, but not surprising"
The virus that causes polio has been detected in New York City's wastewater weeks after a case of polio was identified in Rockland County, north of the city, health officials announced Friday. The presence of the poliovirus in the city's wastewater suggests likely local circulation of the virus, the city...
New Yorkers living in a state – five of them – of emergency
(The Center Square) – Gun violence, an increasing problem, is one of five states of emergency most New Yorkers have been living under for months, and in some cases more than a year. Others statewide are for COVID-19, a health-care staffing shortage, and monkeypox. The fifth is local to...
A Potentially Deadly Virus Spread By Mosquitoes Found In New York State
A rare, but dangerous virus that is transmitted by mosquitoes has been discovered in New York State. The Madison County Health Department announced yesterday, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, that it found positive samples of Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus in mosquitoes in the county. The sample was found on August 3, at a trap site on Smith Ridge Road in the Town of Sullivan. The mosquito that was carrying it is a bird-biting species.
The Worst Part About Living in New York State
When you stop and think about it, the State of New York really does have some amazing aspects. The food in New York is incredible, more precisely at either end of the state. New York City we know all about and its rich and diverse mix of food cuisine. Buffalo and Western New York just might have the most underrated food scene in the entire country.
NYC Health Department urges mask wearing, promotes feds’ free N95 locator
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene urged New Yorkers on Tuesday to continue wearing masks that protect against the coronavirus (COVID-19), and shared a federal tool that helps people identify where they can get free ones. “New Yorkers: Keep wearing your masks! Higher-grade...
The County in New York with the Highest Suicide Rate
PLEASE NOTE: Suicide is a very serious issue, and we're not taking this information lightly. The unfortunate truth is that, in 2020 alone, over 45,900 Americans took their own lives, making it the 12th leading cause of death in the United States. The stress of the pandemic certainly didn't make it easier. People who already struggled with feelings of isolation were suddenly forced to stay home, exacerbating their feelings of aloneness.
Federal warning! Chemicals in air increase cancer risk for 2 towns in NJ
The Environmental Protection Agency is warning that residents living near medical sterilizing plants in two New Jersey municipalities are at an increased risk of developing cancer over their lifetimes. Ethylene Oxide, or EtO, is a colorless and flammable gas. According to the EPA, the chemical is typically used to make...
Health officials: 2 New Jersey towns make list of US areas with higher cancer risks from toxic gas
Two New Jersey towns have made it onto a list for towns with a high risk of cancer due to toxic gas.
NY State Health Department Issues Pharmacy Standing Order for Naxolone
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State has announced a statewide pharmacy standing order for naloxone beginning Monday. Naloxone is a medication that is used to block the effects of opioids allowing a person to regain consciousness and resume normal breathing. According to the state health department, some pharmacy chains...
New York Will Start Accepting Marijuana Dispensary Applications In Two Weeks—Exclusively From People Harmed By Drug War
New York marijuana regulators on Thursday announced that they will be officially begin accepting applications for the state’s first adult-use retailer licenses, reserved for people impacted by the drug war, starting on August 25. This comes about a month after the Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved the initial conditional...
A carriage horse collapsed in the middle of the street in Manhattan, reigniting calls for a ban in NYC
Videos showing a horse collapsed in the middle of the street during rush hour and police watering down the fallen horse had animal rights groups protesting outside of City Hall on Thursday. The Wednesday incident reignited calls for the city to ban horse carriages in New York City. "Yet another...
New Paltz Professor Says Students Who Don’t Mask Are Racist
A SUNY New Paltz Professor is under scrutiny after saying she will add a mask requirement to her class even though the school doesn't require it -- and those who don't follow it are racist. It's easy to think that our country has completely lost its mind. However, I like...
Governor Hochul signs new street safety laws
The two new mandates will allow communities to reduce speed limits to 25 miles per hour.
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis found in upstate New York mosquitoes
Potentially deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis has been discovered in mosquitoes in upstate New York. The infected insects were collected from a trap in the town of Sullivan, according to the Madison County Health Department. It’s the first sign of the virus in Madison County this summer. EEE was recently detected...
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws
New York State is enacting new traffic safety laws that will address speeding and hit and run fines.
Polio Outbreak In New York: Experts Believe Hundreds Could Be Infected
Two weeks after the U.S. reported its first case of polio in almost a decade, in Rockland County, north of New York City, experts fear that an outbreak could have infected hundreds of people in the area. The first case was a formerly healthy young adult who developed a paralysis...
