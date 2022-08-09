ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt County, NC

World Series Day 1: Pitt County falls in opener

By Courtney Layton, GameChanger.com, Jason O. Boyd, Brandon Tester
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mnznb_0hAZ2g0S00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Little League Softball World Series has begun its week-long tournament at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park.

There are four games slated for Tuesday, including host Pitt County against the West Region champion, La Verne, Calif., at 4 p.m.

Bracket | Website | Teams | Game schedule

You can watch the games in person or on ESPN+. Admission is free to attend in person.

Greenville kicks off Little League Softball World Series with opening ceremony celebration

The tournament, which pits the best ages 9-12 year-old all-star teams in the United States and around the world, runs through Monday. Game results can be found on the Little League Softball World Series website and by clicking the links below.

Tuesday’s games

Purple Bracket

Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.) 3, Central (Columbia, Mo.) 1

Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Philippines) 1, Canada (Alberta) 0

Orange Bracket

Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) 13, Northwest (Issaquah, Wash.) 4

West (La Verne, Calif.) 9, North Carolina (Pitt County) 2

Wednesday’s games

Purple Bracket

New England (Milford, Conn.) vs. Mid-Atlantic, 1 p.m.

Europe-Africa (Bologna, Italy) vs. Asia-Pacific, 4 p.m.

Orange Bracket

Latin America (Guayama, Puerto Rico) vs. Southwest, 10 a.m.

Southeast (Chesterfield, Virginia) vs. West, 7 p.m.

=====

Tuesday’s Pitt County game summary below is provided by GameChanger.com.

West put up four runs in the fourth inning and went on to take a 9-2 victory over Pitt County Tuesday in the Little League Softball World Series opener for both teams.

California advances in the Orange Bracket and will face Chesterfield, Va. (Southeast) on Wednesday at 7. Pitt County will play in a losers’ bracket game Thursday against an opponent to be determined.

Sofia Ayaberrano, Erin Garcia, and Zoey Colburn each had RBIs in the fourth inning for California. Katie Coldiron led things off in the circle for West. The pitcher allowed three hits and two runs over five innings, striking out four.

Kamdyn Haislip was in the pitcher’s circle for North Carolina. She went five innings, allowing seven hits and nine runs while striking out five.

California racked up seven hits in the game. Laila Washington and Ryan Torres each managed two hits to lead the West.

Harper Bradley, Saah Booth, Kamdyn Haislip, Logan Smith and Alana Albritton each had a hit for Pitt County. Michelle Jenkins and Kinsey White scored runs for Pitt County.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Softball World Series Day 5: Pitt Co. plays at 7 p.m.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Day 5 of the Little League Softball World Series is a catchup day after rain altered the schedule on Friday. Instead of two games played among the losers’ bracket teams, the two winners’ bracket games were slated to start first. Pitt County is in the losers’ bracket and will play at […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pitt Co. named fourth in country for digital use

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County is being recognized for its use of technology by placing fourth in the country for the top digital county. It’s an award given to counties that make information readily available through technology. County officials say they received the award for their use of an emergency services app called Pulse […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Five sites fail Swim Guide, rain could impact next report

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Four sites on the Lower Neuse and one on the Tar-Pamlico failed the Swim Guide test this week, but recent rain could be impacting water quality at other locations. “If there’s a hard rain in the 24 hours between when we take our samples and when get results, our results may not […]
HAVELOCK, NC
WITN

Mom: Parker Byrd to undergo further amputation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Mitzi Lee Byrd, the mother of ECU baseball commit Parker Byrd, says he is going to need to have his knee amputated. Parker has undergone numerous surgeries since his boating injury on Bath Creek back on July 23. He had to have his right leg amputated below...
GREENVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pitt County, NC
Sports
State
California State
County
Pitt County, NC
Greenville, NC
Sports
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
Greenville, NC
Government
State
Virginia State
Pitt County, NC
Government
City
Northwest, NC
City
Greenville, NC
City
Columbia, NC
WNCT

ECU commit Parker Byrd to undergo another amputation

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Incoming East Carolina University freshman Parker Byrd will need to have his right knee amputated after undergoing a below-the-knee-amputation on the same side earlier this month, his mother announced Thursday. Byrd, an ECU baseball commit, has been in the operating room numerous times after suffering serious leg damage in a boating […]
GREENVILLE, NC
shorttrackscene.com

Daughter of North Carolina Late Model legend beginning racing career

JACKSONVILLE, NC – Deac McCaskill’s youngest daughter is continuing the family tradition. 16-year-old Amber McCaskill has spent much of her life at the racetrack with her family, cheering on her father, who won the 2016 Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour championship. Now she’s looking forward to fulfilling a lifelong dream of racing herself.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU men’s hoops nonconference schedule released

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Games against South Carolina and UNCW, as well as seven home contests, help comprise the 2022-23 East Carolina men’s basketball non-conference schedule released Friday by school officials. The Pirates are under the direction of first-year head coach Michael Schwartz. In addition to a neutral site showdown against the Gamecocks this season, the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Linus Little League#Espn#Orange Bracket Southwest#Mid Atlantic
WNCT

ENC sheriff’s offices react to recent string of deputies shot in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Thursday night deadly shooting in Wake County is the latest in a recent string of deputy-involved shootings across North Carolina. Killed Wake County deputy identified by sheriff as 13-year veteran, search underway Sheriff’s Offices in Eastern North Carolina are reacting to the news. “If you are in this profession, you […]
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Tarboro football hosts regional schools for scrimmage jamboree

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - High school football jamboree night we headed up to Tarboro where the Vikings were hosting a number of teams from around the region. Everybody was excited to get out and play a little football under the lights. Maybe Washington County the most excited to get back out there.
TARBORO, NC
WNCT

Highest, lowest paying health care jobs in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

100 Fit Females and Kinston Community Health Center promote women’s health

Dr. Lin Dawson’s (former New England Patriot and Kinston High School standout) daughter, Jelyse Dawson is teaming up with the Kinston Community Health Center to increase health outcomes this Saturday at the Community Health & Wellness Fair in downtown Kinston. Jelyse will teach a live fitness class and finally...
KINSTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Softball
Country
Puerto Rico
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WNCT

Summer Ventures: Kayaking the Jones County waterways

Editor’s note: WNCT.com has a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are only […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
WNCT

A back-to-school giveaway is coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get ready to go back to school. On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Generation Y Center is holding an event for students who need school supplies when they go back to class. The center wants people to stop by and get school supplies for students. They […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

POLICE: Windsor man charged with Greenville murder

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A man is behind bars for a shooting that took the life of a 21-year-old last month. Greenville police say they arrested Khalil Smallwood, of Windsor, Thursday evening after he turned himself in. The 19-year-old Smallwood has been charged with murder for the shooting death of...
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

'Environmental racism:' First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain

Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. During the Civil War, there were over 10,000 enslaved men, women and children in Edgecombe County. Their stories remain etched across several geographical landmarks remaining in modern day Princeville – places like the Tar River, Shiloh Landing and Freedom Hill.
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy