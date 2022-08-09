World Series Day 1: Pitt County falls in opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Little League Softball World Series has begun its week-long tournament at Stallings Stadium at Elm Street Park.

There are four games slated for Tuesday, including host Pitt County against the West Region champion, La Verne, Calif., at 4 p.m.

You can watch the games in person or on ESPN+. Admission is free to attend in person.

The tournament, which pits the best ages 9-12 year-old all-star teams in the United States and around the world, runs through Monday. Game results can be found on the Little League Softball World Series website and by clicking the links below.

Tuesday’s games

Purple Bracket

Mid-Atlantic (Delmar, Md.) 3, Central (Columbia, Mo.) 1

Asia-Pacific (Bacolod City, Philippines) 1, Canada (Alberta) 0

Orange Bracket

Southwest (Hewitt, Texas) 13, Northwest (Issaquah, Wash.) 4

West (La Verne, Calif.) 9, North Carolina (Pitt County) 2

Wednesday’s games

Purple Bracket

New England (Milford, Conn.) vs. Mid-Atlantic, 1 p.m.

Europe-Africa (Bologna, Italy) vs. Asia-Pacific, 4 p.m.

Orange Bracket

Latin America (Guayama, Puerto Rico) vs. Southwest, 10 a.m.

Southeast (Chesterfield, Virginia) vs. West, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Pitt County game summary below is provided by GameChanger.com.

West put up four runs in the fourth inning and went on to take a 9-2 victory over Pitt County Tuesday in the Little League Softball World Series opener for both teams.

California advances in the Orange Bracket and will face Chesterfield, Va. (Southeast) on Wednesday at 7. Pitt County will play in a losers’ bracket game Thursday against an opponent to be determined.

Sofia Ayaberrano, Erin Garcia, and Zoey Colburn each had RBIs in the fourth inning for California. Katie Coldiron led things off in the circle for West. The pitcher allowed three hits and two runs over five innings, striking out four.

Kamdyn Haislip was in the pitcher’s circle for North Carolina. She went five innings, allowing seven hits and nine runs while striking out five.

California racked up seven hits in the game. Laila Washington and Ryan Torres each managed two hits to lead the West.

Harper Bradley, Saah Booth, Kamdyn Haislip, Logan Smith and Alana Albritton each had a hit for Pitt County. Michelle Jenkins and Kinsey White scored runs for Pitt County.

