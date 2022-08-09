Read full article on original website
Related
kfdi.com
Constitution Day Reading at U.S. District Courthouse on Sept. 16th
Constitution Day is on September 17th, celebrating the anniversary of the day the Constitutional Convention signed and formally adopted the United States Constitution in 1787. This year marks the 235th anniversary of the event. Community members are invited to a ceremonial reading of the U.S. Constitution on the east steps...
kfdi.com
Driver dies in car fire in Reno County
Crews found one person dead after a car fire that touched off a grass fire in southeastern Reno County. The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Riverview Drive and Parallel Road, north of the Cheney Reservoir. The Reno County Sheriff’s Office said there were reports...
kfdi.com
Wichita park facility vandalized, repaired, then vandalized again
A community facility at a Wichita park has been closed until late fall because of two rounds of vandalism that have occurred this summer. The city’s recreation superintendent, Reggie Davidson, said the facility at Hyde Park had windows broken over the July 4th weekend and the air conditioning unit was damaged to the point where it could no longer be used. Davidson said the damage was repaired and the unit was replaced on August 8th, only to be vandalized again within 24 hours.
kfdi.com
Wichita Public Schools: Changes Made to Free Lunch Programs
Wichita Public Schools has provided free lunch and breakfast to all students for the past two years. While breakfast will still be free, there will now be a fee for lunch unless you qualify for the free and reduced-price lunches (Application required). Many students in the district do qualify. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfdi.com
South Carolina couple charged in Wichita man’s 2010 murder
A husband and wife from South Carolina have appeared in Sedgwick County District Court in connection with a cold case murder. Kristopher Valadez is charged with second degree murder, and his wife Candace is charged with aiding a felon. The couple, both age 32, were arrested in late July in...
kfdi.com
Wichita to close public swimming pools for the season
As the summer ends and a new school year begins, the City of Wichita is announcing a schedule for the closing of public swimming pools and splash pads. Friday is the last day for Harvest Pool, and Sunday will be the last day for the Minisa pool. The Aley, McAfee, Orchard and College Hill pools will remain open through Labor Day weekend.
kfdi.com
Wichita woman convicted in son’s death to return to prison
A Wichita woman who was convicted in the 2018 death of her two-month-old son has been ordered to return to prison for a parole violation. A Sedgwick County judge ordered a 120-day sanction in the Kansas Department of Corrections for 42-year-old Christy Rollings, and that will be followed by 12 months of probation.
kfdi.com
Wichita Man Sentenced to Over 22 Years In Fatal 2020 Shooting
A Wichita man was sentenced to over 22 years in prison for a fatal shooting that happened in July, 2020. 20 year old Lamonte Lucas was sentenced in Sedgwick County District Court on Thursday to 267 months in prison for the shooting death of 40 year old Nick Blue. Lucas pleaded guilty to second degree murder in June.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kfdi.com
Driver hits several people outside south Wichita club
Several people were hit by a driver outside Club Rodeo Thursday night, in the area of K-15 and MacArthur. Injuries were all described as not life-threatening. Officials say there was some kind of disturbance shortly before 11 p.m., involving a man driving into people, and building, and other cars. The driver eventually left their car and was last seen running along the railroad tracks that run along K-15. This person is described as being 35 to 40-years-old, with a goatee, and wearing a white shirt with blue flowers on it.
kfdi.com
Work Nearly Complete on WSU’s Woolsey Hall, Classes Resume Aug. 22nd
Woolsey Hall, the state-of-the-art facility that will be home to the W. Frank Barton School of Business at Wichita State University, is set to open for classes Aug. 22. While faculty and staff are already at work in Woolsey Hall in preparation for the fall semester, finishing touches inside the building and landscaping work remain in progress.
Comments / 0