Read full article on original website
Related
homenewshere.com
Work on ADA sidewalk project will impact roads around Lincoln Elementary in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Work is starting soon for an ADA sidewalk project that requires temporary closure of part of 6th Ave. South and 8th Ave. South. The City of Great Falls says construction activity will have 6th Ave. South closed between 26th St. South and 28th St. South between Aug. 12 and Aug. 22.
homenewshere.com
People charged in connection to fish killed at Giant Springs Fish Hatchery
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Two people have been charged for killing several fish in the display pond at Giant Springs. Last August, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) asked the public for information after a knife was used to spear and slash many large trout in the circular display pond.
homenewshere.com
Man identified and charged in connection with the officer involved shooting from July
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Silas Joseph Reevis has been booked in the Cascade County Detention Center for one count of assault on a peace officer. July 5 around 3:49 A.M., the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) responded to a disturbance call in the in the 400 block of 8th Avenue South.
Comments / 0