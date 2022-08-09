Power line upgrades will cause traffic detours in Great Falls on Aug 10

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - NorthWestern Energy is upgrading power lines in downtown Great Falls on August 10, 2022.

Traffic will be detoured from 5:00-9:00 A.M. on 5th Street South from Central Avenue to 1st Street South.

The alley between Central Avenue and 1st Avenue South from 4th Street to 6th Street will be closed at the same time.

According to a press release from NorthWestern Energy, the upgraded lines will increase service reliability.

Traffic interruptions during the construction work are required for the safety of the public and crews.