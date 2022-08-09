Read full article on original website
Shark knocks man off paddleboard at Lovers Point in California's Pacific Grove
The man and his dog were uninjured and able to crawl back onto the board and paddle to shore.
benitolink.com
California’s Richest All Girl Roping honors memory of late Paicines resident
Arena dirt flew and ropes sailed through the air as some of the fastest women in the sport of rodeo went head-to-head in California’s Richest All Girl Roping at Bolado park on Aug. 6-7. Attracting athletes from across the state, the event consisted of an open jackpot team roping, calf branding, line sorting, breakaway roping, and all girl team roping.
Faced with staffing shortages, businesses gearing up for busy Monterey Car Week
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV) - Monterey Car Week officially kicks off on Friday. Monterey County expects around 85,000 people to visit the Central Coast because of the event. For hotels and restaurants, this is both good news and bad news. Now hiring signs are posted out front of some of the restaurants on Alvarado Street. With The post Faced with staffing shortages, businesses gearing up for busy Monterey Car Week appeared first on KION546.
indybay.org
Nowhere Land: The Magical Thinking of Santa Cruz Officials
Another camper spoke about staying at the Salvation Army run Overlook Camp. The van driver didn’t show so she was late to her job. Her employer wanted a note as to why she was late but to do so would tip her boss off to the fact she is homeless and would result in her losing her job. A third pointed out that you have to catch the van before 8:00 pm and if you miss it you have to spend the night on the streets.
Second shark attack at Lovers Point leaves bite marks on paddle board
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif.(KION-TV)- A surfer at Lovers Point said their board was bitten by a shark Wednesday. This is the second shark attack at the beach this summer. Read more: Pacific Grove great white shark bite survivor discharged from hospital At around 11:30 a.m., the shark bit the board multiple times, according to witnesses. This The post Second shark attack at Lovers Point leaves bite marks on paddle board appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Paddleboarder and dog attacked by shark off Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove: Witness
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — For the second time this summer, a shark attack has been reported off of Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove. Video Player: Marine biologists talk about the science of sharks attacking humans. According to multiple witnesses, around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, a paddle boarder was attacked...
Beaches in Central California shut down after man, dog escape shark bite
Lovers Point Beach and other nearby beaches in Pacific Grove are closed after a shark swam underneath and bit the paddleboard of a beachgoer in Monterey County.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
15 of the Best Outlet Malls in California
California is known for its fabulous shopping, in no small thanks to moves like “Clueless” and reality TV shows that showcase its stars wearing luxury brands. The lifestyle portrayed in movies and television make us want to spend money. After all, who doesn’t love luxury? But even more than that, who doesn’t love a good deal?
Highway 1 to Big Sur named one of California’s 4 best road trips
“With its stunning ocean views, beautiful beaches, and quaint small towns, a drive down California’s Highway 1 is an unforgettable experience,” worldatlas.com says.
'Remember the butterflies?' The monarchs are on their way — let's plan a welcome feast
For decades, Natural Bridges State Beach has attracted monarch butterflies and crowds eager to glimpse their delicate beauty. Their numbers are now dwindling — down 99.9% since the 1980s — and the iconic orange and black insects are coming in smaller numbers to Santa Cruz. Longtime resident and writer Claudia Sternbach remembers trips with her in-laws, her Montessori class and the day the Loma Prieta earthquake solidified her love for the colorful, winged visitors. She also helps us think about what small acts we can do to help them survive.
KSBW.com
Illegal cannabis farm hidden on berry farm in Monterey County
SALINAS, Calif. — An illegal cannabis operation was found in Monterey County, hidden by a berry farm, by the Monterey County District Attorney's Office. According to the DA's office, law enforcement found more than 14,000 illegal cannabis plants and more than 15 tons of processed cannabis. The illegal operation...
Mystery of Gilroy dog found in German village solved
GILROY (KRON) – If you’d roll 500 miles for love, would you roll 6,000 for your pooch? A dog with a tag reading “Gilroy CA” was found almost 6,000 miles away in “a small village in Germany,” according to a Facebook post Monday from the Gilroy Police Foundation. “We had recently received a messsge [sic] […]
pajaronian.com
144-unit Hillcrest Estate breaks ground
WATSONVILLE—Major groundwork has begun on the 144-home Hillcrest Estate subdivision situated on an 11.27-acre hilltop between Ohlone Parkway and Walker Street above Watsonville Slough. “It’s a great boon that we are going to get an additional 144 units for Watsonville residents,” said Watsonville Community Development Department Director Suzi Merriam....
montereycountyweekly.com
This Seaside market is a church to the classic American sandwich.
How does one recognize a good deal in today’s day and age when portions of fries are getting smaller and smaller, and once respectful restaurants refill Heinz bottles with cheaper, regional ketchup wannabes? Have you noticed that napkins, once forced on clients in abundance, are now something to beg for? Not in LaSala’s BiRite Market, an 80-year-old sandwich shop that will feed your nostalgia without devastating your pocket.
iheart.com
Crowd Favorite Garlic Festival Returns This Weekend, But In A New Location
A long-awaited garlic festival is coming to Stockton this weekend, but not in Gilroy, where it previously gained notoriety. The Bay Area previously had the Gilroy Garlic festival, but organizers cancelled the event indefinitely earlier this year because of costly insurance coverage. The California Garlic Festival will be at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds from August 13th to the 14th. Think brown sugar garlic ice cream and garlic fries. Stockton's Noceti Group, which puts on the Asparagus Festival, is hosting all things garlic. The Gilroy Garlic Festival had been struggling since the 2019 mass shooting that left four people dead and pulled in no revenue the last two years amid the pandemic. Organizers have said they plan to hold smaller events.
Gilroy Dispatch
Photo: It’s rodeo time in Gilroy
The Gilroy Rodeo is back in town for its fourth year, and to mark the occasion, country band Bootleg performed in the final Downtown Live concert of the year on Aug. 4. The rodeo kicks off Aug. 12 at 2365 Dunlap Ave. with line dancing lessons, live music, and the Buckin Bash, which is described as an “abbreviated rodeo dedicated to all things that buck.” The rodeo continues Aug. 13-14 with various performances. For information and tickets, visit gilroyrodeo.com.
thedesertreview.com
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Santa Cruz
Compiled the highest paying health care jobs in Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
New $7,800 grant to help improve Fort Ord trails
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A $78,000 grant has been given to the Monterey Off-Road Cycling Association to help “reduce environmental impact in Couch Canyon and explore an alternative North-South single track connector trail to relieve user conflicts at the Fort Ord National Monument.” The money will be used to build a bridge across lower Couch Canyon The post New $7,800 grant to help improve Fort Ord trails appeared first on KION546.
montereycountyweekly.com
Monterey County’s event tracker serves an added purpose: helping dodge Car Week traffic.
It should come as no surprise that Car Week generates standstill traffic. The events (at least 26 this year) draw car-lovers, up to 100,000 of them, many driving a vehicle they’d like to show off. But traffic was not the primary motivation for officials in Monterey County’s Resource Management...
