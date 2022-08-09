ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

This Mom Has a Pointed Response When People Comment on Her Postpartum Body & Reddit is Applauding

By Thea Glassman
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GrdRF_0hAZ0NML00

Click here to read the full article.

A new mom wants feedback from Reddit ’s AITA forum about her response to baby weight comments — and the users have spoken. She began by explaining that she recently gave birth to her third child after a very difficult pregnancy. She suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum , which meant she couldn’t keep liquids down. She was throwing up three to seven times a day, became hypoglycemic and was taking three different anti-nausea medications. Later, in the comment section, she explained that the enamel on her teeth is practically gone.

Fast forward to today. She’s returned to her original weight one week after giving birth. “People who were around me my entire pregnancy (family, coworkers, some friends, etc) have made similar comments about how ‘lucky’ I am to bounce back so quickly, how ‘grateful’ I must be to not have to ‘work off’ the baby weight, how they wish they were as ‘blessed’ as me,” she wrote .

This is frustrating to the mom because these people saw just how much she suffered during the pregnancy. She’s started making pointed comments back, like “Yeah, I would have rather been able to eat for the last ten months” or “I wouldn’t call involuntary starvation blessed” or “I’m more grateful that I can actually consume things now.”  She’s receiving divided feedback on how she’s responding to these compliments.

“My mom thinks I’m justified and that the comments from others are insensitive,” the Reddit user wrote. “My grandma and some friends of mine think they’re unnecessary and that my peers are simply complimenting me and I’m being TA for making them feel bad.”

So, she turned to the forum. Is she being TA here?

Commenters reinforced that her friends/family/co-workers shouldn’t be making comments about her body. Many felt she was justified in her response. “NTA,” one person wrote. “When are people going to get it through their heads that commenting on other peoples’ bodies is never appropriate? You absolutely have every right to respond this way.”

Others spoke from personal experience. “I also had HG with my first and lost 30 lbs during the pregnancy,” a mom commented. “It was miserable, it was bullsh-t, it was scary, and I didn’t get to enjoy anything about being pregnant. After I gave birth, everyone kept saying similar things. They’re invalidating your struggles, and reminding them of that doesn’t make you an AH.”

One user explained that they used similar pointed comments to get people to reassess their unsolicited feedback.  “I’ve been overweight my whole life and people feel entitled to comment about my body,” the person noted. “It’s none of their business and I don’t put up with it. A year ago I was diagnosed with cancer and have gone through chemo and a stem cell transplant. The number of people who have congratulated me on losing weight due to treatment (aka malnutrition) is astounding. People really can’t help themselves for some reason, and I always push back on it. Most recently someone told me she wished she could lose weight like I have, so I told her I hope she gets cancer so she can do so.”

This Reddit post is such an important reminder that it’s never appropriate to comment on someone’s postpartum body — even if it’s meant to be a compliment. It can be hurtful, insensitive and ignoring the person’s lived experience.

These gorgeous photos show moms who love their postpartum bodies .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SHmLD_0hAZ0NML00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

This Reddit User is in Hot Water After Banning Her Friend's Kids From Her House — Is That Fair?

A Reddit user has turned to the “AITA” forum to find out who is right in a squabble with her friends. “My husband and I are empty nesters. It is a grand experience. Our house is far from childproof,” she began. “We have a small bar set up in the game room, a pool, expensive artwork, pets (one being a dog we do bitesport with), firearms (that are secured, but still in the house), basically all the things we waited to be empty nesters to get.” There’s also a magnetic knife bar packed with very sharp knives. The couple likes to...
RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Rumored Shampoo Could Be Why Her Hair Always Looks So Silky Smooth — & It's On Sale

Click here to read the full article. Trying to tame frizzy hair is easier said than done, especially if you live in a humid climate. But for those who are naturally curly, this is an ongoing battle. Frizz is great when it comes to volume, but sometimes we want a different look that’s more easily managed. More specifically, if Kate Middleton has the hair goals you’re after, then you’re in luck. We’ve heard, according to Marie Claire UK, that her favorite shampoo is from Kérastase, in particular, the Bain Oléo-Relax Shampoo that’s on sale now. Let this be your time to...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Cancer#Diseases#General Health#Postpartum Body Reddit
SheKnows

Mandy Moore Is ‘Savoring’ Moments With Son Gus Before She Becomes a Mom of 2

Click here to read the full article. Being pregnant when you’re already a mom can be a bittersweet experience. Anticipating a new baby is exciting, of course, but it’s also a little sad because you know your family will never be exactly the same as it is right now. A pregnant Mandy Moore is going through all the feels today as she approaches life as a mom of two, and she shared the sweetest post on Instagram about her 17-month-old son Gus, whom she shares with husband Taylor Goldsmith. “Can we freeze time for just a moment?” the This Is Us...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Tabyana Ali Just Won the Hearts of Fans Even More — Here’s How

She’s made sure fans know just how much their love is appreciated!. Few pairings on General Hospital lately have gotten viewers quite as excited as “Sprina.” It’s hardly surprising, of course. The two have all the makings of a great soap couple — forbidden love thwarted by a cruel schemer, courtroom intrigue, redemption, of a sorts, as Spencer has realized the truth about Esme and his feelings for Trina. Plus, they’re just downright cute together.
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

A Husband is Getting Heat from His Family for Asking his SAHM Wife to Find Work — But Reddit Has His Back

One of the decidedly less romantic things about getting married and starting a family is merging finances and coming up with an arrangement that seems fair and functional for your household. But it’s an important part and one that you’ll undoubtedly need to adjust and troubleshoot down the line as your family grows and the ups and downs of life hit you. A poster in Reddit’s AITA column found himself struggling with that troubleshooting when circumstances changed enough that he had to ask his wife, who has been a SAHM since 2006, if she could get some part-time work now that...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
SheKnows

Brittany Mahomes Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Sterling Bonding With Her Pet Dog

Just when you think the Mahomes family couldn’t get any cuter, expectant mama Brittany Mahomes blesses us with an adorable (and hilarious) captured moment between 1-year-old daughter Sterling and their family’s pet dog. Even though we love to see all the parenting, fitness and family posts on Brittany and her Kansas City Chiefs quarterback hubby Patrick Mahomes’ Instagrams, this is truly the type of heartwarming content that just makes a person’s day.
SheKnows

This $15 Pain Relieving Eye Mask Has Been Dubbed a 'Must Have for Migraine Sufferers'

Whether it’s an aggravating migraine or never-ending insomnia, we want to sleep. We’ve tried so many tools, got the blackout curtains, and it still isn’t enough sometimes. That’s when we go online to find a solution. Now, a migraine is “a headache that can cause severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation,” which means they’re tight and painful as heck per Mayo Clinic. We’ve tried so much to relieve the pain, investing in different products Amazon shoppers swear by (with pretty good success!) But it’s never too late to add more migraine-fighting tools to our bag, especially when it’s only $15...
HEALTH
SheKnows

This Tool With Over 28,000 Reviews Is Only $17 Right Now & Has Shoppers Claiming It ‘Cured Their Neck Pain’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We don’t know when it started, but we can’t do anything without discomfort or pain somewhere. It’s not life-stopping (most of the time), heck, we’ve even learned to live with it. Neck pain, back pain, random aches in our legs — you name it, and we probably experienced it before noon. It can get exhausting, and we look for whatever we can to have a painless day.
AMAZON
SheKnows

Mindy Kaling Revealed The Thoughtful Reason Why She Was Finally Ready for Parenthood

Click here to read the full article. Mindy Kaling is opening up about having kids later in life. The actress/writer/director told Marie Claire in a recent interview that she wanted to wait to have daughter Katherine, 4, and son Spencer, 1, until she “had the means.” That decision, Kaling said, made all the difference. She added: “The choice to have a child — by yourself, on your own terms — it was the best part of my life … It’s the thing that I hope women feel confident doing by themselves.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mindy...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Yes, I Prioritize My Middle Child Over the Others

Growing up as a middle child, I was desperate — and unsuccessful in my attempts — to stand out from my two siblings. While I craved a moment in the spotlight when I could simply be myself, I often felt alienated. When I became a mother of three, there arose a camaraderie with my second daughter — a deep connection stemming from equal parts kinship and a fierce protective instinct. This past fall, on the heels of my younest daughter’s death following an unsuccessful heart transplant — everything changed. Now, my eldest daughter has left for boarding school, and my middle...
KIDS
SheKnows

Hilary Duff Jokes Her Daughter Banks Is ‘Not a Dummy’ When it Comes to Eating French Fries

Hilary Duff’s 3-year-old daughter Banks, whom she shares with husband Matthew Koma, has a nose for snacks. Specifically, French fries! The How I Met Your Father actress recently had a friend recount a recent experience with Banks sniffing out fries in the car, and it is hilarious. “Can you please impersonate my daughter getting into your car?” Duff asked her friend on her Instagram Stories Thursday. The friend responds by sniffing deeply. Then she says, while pretending to be Banks, “Smells good. Smells like French fries. Do you have French fries? Can I have some?” which makes Duff burst out laughing. ...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

What I Learned From Dinner With My Husband’s Girlfriend

She was terrifying. A tall, blonde, vegan who was seven years younger than me — and she never wore a bra. She was my husband’s girlfriend. My husband Per and I were exploring Consensual Non-Monogamy (CNM), which is an umbrella term for non-monogamy that includes open communication, mutual care, and consent. The learning process was uncomfortable. We had dabbled in friends-with-benefits relationships while Per and I were in a long-distance relationship. But neither of us had ever sought a relationship in the way Per was now dating his girlfriend. And this new shift was uncomfortable.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
SheKnows

We Found The Best Way to Help Your Kiddo Read Before This School Year & it Involves Paw Patrol

Click here to read the full article. The task of helping your kiddo learn how to read, write and do math can seem so daunting. When do you start? How do you start? How can you tell if it’s working or if they’re just memorizing the page after practicing repeatedly? I get it — it’s easy to stress about something that matters so much, but you really don’t have to when you have an innovative and interactive educational program on your side. Noggin is a learning app by none other than Nick Jr. It has the backing of experts and parents...
KIDS
SheKnows

Sarah Levy Shares Rare New Photo of Baby James

Click here to read the full article. Sarah Levy showed her appreciation for her husband Graham Outerbridge with the sweetest photo of him and their baby James Eugene. On Wednesday, the Schitt’s Creek star shared a rare glimpse of the newborn being cuddled by his dad on their front porch. “What in the world would we do without you,” Levy wrote on Instagram. “Happy 40th, love you so.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Levy (@sarahplevy)   In the black-and-white shot, the Distancing Socially producer is dressed casually in a black t-shirt and shorts, while he carefully holds James...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

SheKnows

62K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy