Georgia State Receives $1 Million National Science Foundation Grant, Supporting Initiative to Recruit, Retain, Engage and Support Women Faculty in STEM

ATLANTA—Georgia State University faculty earned $164.2 million in research funding in fiscal year 2022, the highest total in university history. This is the eighth consecutive year research awards have topped $100 million. This year’s record surpasses the previous high of $150 million set in fiscal year 2020 and is $22 million higher than the previous year’s total. In the past three years, externally funded research activity at the university has climbed 9.5 percent.

