TICONDEROGA | Wednesday, Aug. 6 could be described in no other way than a “true Ticonderoga night.”. From the back lawn of the Hancock House, the “Western Gateway,” as Horace Moses called it, was backlit as the sun began its descent over Chilson. Wicker Street was calm, and the Moses Circle Senior Apartment building looked as dignified as the illustrious near-identical hospital that once stood in its place; it was almost as if the past century had stood still. A more ideal night for the Ticonderoga Historical Society to celebrate its 125th anniversary there never was.

TICONDEROGA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO