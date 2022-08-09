Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Airport tower and beacon to be Ti's newest historical monument
TICONDEROGA | Buried within the trees on the Sylvamo Paper Mill property was a relic from the past that laid undisturbed by time- eight decades, to be exact. In May of 2021, local resident and Ticonderoga Heritage Museum Board President Terry Smith’s attention was brought to an airport beacon and tower that remained on the site from the World War II era. Immediately the wheels began turning in his head how to preserve this treasure for the Ticonderoga community. Fifteen months later, that idea has culminated with Sylvamo officially donating the tower as a gift to the town, and a relocation process well underway.
A night at the THS 125th anniversary
TICONDEROGA | Wednesday, Aug. 6 could be described in no other way than a “true Ticonderoga night.”. From the back lawn of the Hancock House, the “Western Gateway,” as Horace Moses called it, was backlit as the sun began its descent over Chilson. Wicker Street was calm, and the Moses Circle Senior Apartment building looked as dignified as the illustrious near-identical hospital that once stood in its place; it was almost as if the past century had stood still. A more ideal night for the Ticonderoga Historical Society to celebrate its 125th anniversary there never was.
House of Pizza celebrates 20th anniversary
TICONDEROGA | In 2002, Tammy Munson saw an advertisement in a Greek newspaper for a pizza place for sale in a small town in Upstate New York called Ticonderoga. Having been in the service industry since she was 16, and with a few small restaurant ownership experiences under her belt, the then-New Paltz resident made a decision that would ultimately improve her quality of life in many facets over the next two decades.
