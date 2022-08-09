ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden struggles with coughing fit during speech days after COVID recovery

By Steven Nelson
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33sOlQ_0hAYzPNq00

President Biden had to repeatedly halt remarks on the White House lawn due to a persistent hacking cough Tuesday — just days after he tested negative for COVID-19 following a “rebound” infection.

Biden, 79, paused several times during his remarks on passage of a $280 billion computer-chip bill, including at one point to sip water.

“Excuse me, I’m sorry,” the president said, adding, “I’m going to take another sip of water.”

The uncomfortable extended fit was notably more severe than Biden’s standard throat-clearing during remarks, which his physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor last year attributed to gastroesophageal reflux.

After completing his speech, Biden was seen blowing his nose before members of Congress crowded around to watch him sign the technology legislation. He did not wash his hands before greeting Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and he proceeded to mingle with other legislators present.

Biden was also spotted coughing Monday during a briefing on storm damage in eastern Kentucky, but the hacking was more pronounced Tuesday.

“This is the most difficulty [Biden] has had getting through prepared remarks in a while as he struggles with repeated coughing/throat clearing,” tweeted Voice of America journalist Steve Herman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ipQGe_0hAYzPNq00
The uncomfortable extended fit was notably more severe than Biden’s standard throat-clearing during remarks.
MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WIVJk_0hAYzPNq00
President Biden had to repeatedly halt remarks on the White House lawn due to a persistent hacking cough.
Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GMQHN_0hAYzPNq00
The White House has refused to allow Dr. O’Connor to directly take reporter questions on Biden’s recent experience with COVID-19.
REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dfGvb_0hAYzPNq00
President Joe Biden signs into law H.R. 4346, the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022 on August 9, 2022.
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f8Dag_0hAYzPNq00
U.S. President Joe Biden signs bill to subsidize U.S. semiconductor industry and boost efforts to make United States more competitive with China.
Reuters

Jake Schneider, deputy director of rapid response at the Republican National Committee, tweeted , “Just imagine a scenario in which Donald Trump gives a speech days after he gets COVID and hacks nasty coughs into his hands every 30 seconds. It’d be a national emergency. That’s exactly what Joe Biden is doing this morning. Predictably, crickets.”

The White House has refused to allow Dr. O’Connor to directly take reporter questions on Biden’s recent experience with COVID-19. The lack of transparency drew objections from prominent veteran journalists who said that the lack of Q&A is a deviation from historical practice during a serious presidential illness.

New York Post

New York Post

