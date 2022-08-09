ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

The Old Spaghetti Factory opening new location in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Old Spaghetti Factory is opening their newest location in Colorado Springs on August 22, 2022. In a press release, the restaurant says they, “specializes in traditional Italian family-style dining, offering Colorado Springs residents and visitors complete, affordable meals in a fun and festive atmosphere”.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Total Transformation: Dog brought into Pikes Peak Human Society gets a new look

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - What a transformation! Meet Alfie!. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) says Alfie was brought into the Pueblo shelter and was in pretty bad shape. He was severely matted, and his coat was covered in urine and feces. The HSPPR vet team immediately brought him in for a medical shave-down.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Flag raised Friday that will cover Deputy Andrew Peery’s casket

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Friday morning marked another step in the El Paso County community honoring fallen sheriff’s deputy Andrew Peery. A flag was raised to the top of the flag pole outside the sheriff’s department downtown Colorado Springs. It held there for six minutes of silence; one minute for every year Peery served with the agency. The flag was taken down and folded ceremoniously. It will drape over Peery’s casket at his funeral Monday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Where to find the cheapest gas in Colorado Springs, Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices are continuing to plummet across much of the country and in Colorado. More and more gas stations in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and elsewhere in the state are offering sub-$4 unleaded gas, and increasingly, more are offering gas below $3.90. Last week, nine gas stations in the Springs and four in Pueblo were listing prices at $3.99 or better; this week, the top 10 cheapest gas stations in Colorado Springs are all under $3.85 and in Pueblo, under $3.75!
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
KKTV

MISSING: 15-year-old last seen in East Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Lillian Enyeart. Deputies say she was last seen around 9 p.m. Friday near Constitution and Chelton. Enyeart was reportedly wearing a light colored hoodie, blue jeans, with a grey backpack and is on...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Police in Colorado ask for help with tracking down suspected fuel thieves

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are hoping some video of suspected fuel thieves will help them identify the suspects. According to police, there have been several incidents of someone drilling into the gas tanks of cars since the start of this month. Police believe the suspects are stealing gas and have caused damage to vehicles ranging from $500 to $3,000.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs woman run over by car in her driveway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was killed when she was run over by a car in her own driveway early Thursday morning. Firefighters first responded to the 5500 block of Lantana Drive around 5 a.m. for a possible patient with cardiac arrest. Once they were at the scene, they realized the woman had actually been hit by a car and called police.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs man sentenced to more than 21 years for bank robberies

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - 46-year-old Jared Lincoln has been sentenced by a judge to 262 months in federal prison for four counts of bank robbery, including one with force. “Jared Lincoln Fitzgerald committed four takeover-style robberies, all while he was under supervision for previous bank robberies,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “Fitzgerald clearly knew the consequences of his actions and still chose to break the law and terrorize his victims. This lengthy sentence is appropriate for this defendant; keeping him behind bars helps keep our communities safe.”
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs Police respond to shooting call at nightclub

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Spring Police are investigating after several people reported hearing gunshots outside of an unnamed nightclub. This happened around 5:20 a.m. Saturday near Airport Road and South Circle Drive. As officers arrived witnesses reportedly told them they saw a man shooting a handgun into the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Innocent bystander shot in Pueblo, search underway for suspects

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are searching for shooting suspects after an innocent bystander was injured on Thursday. Pueblo Police received reports that people in two vehicles were shooting at each other close to the 2000 block of Troy Avenue. The neighborhood is on the east of the city. Someone who was in the area was hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital. The victim is expected to survive.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Police in Pueblo ask for help tracking down theft suspects

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are hoping surveillance photos can help them identify two theft suspects. The photos can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. Police didn’t share when or where the crime happened, but they say a green Kawasaki motorcycle was taken. If...
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

MISSING: 63-year-old man last seen in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are asking for help with locating a missing man. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old David Edwards was last seen Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. in Pueblo West. His family says he left to the grocery store and never returned home.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KKTV

Monument police officer taken to hospital following possible narcotics exposure

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - As the fentanyl crisis continues in Colorado, first responders are on the front lines of facing a possible narcotics exposure every day. The Monument Police Department is reporting an officer had to be hospitalized following an incident Wednesday night. Police are reporting a suspicious vehicle was spotted in a parking lot near Jackson Creek Parkway and Leather Chaps Drive.
MONUMENT, CO

