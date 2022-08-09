Read full article on original website
The Old Spaghetti Factory opening new location in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Old Spaghetti Factory is opening their newest location in Colorado Springs on August 22, 2022. In a press release, the restaurant says they, “specializes in traditional Italian family-style dining, offering Colorado Springs residents and visitors complete, affordable meals in a fun and festive atmosphere”.
Total Transformation: Dog brought into Pikes Peak Human Society gets a new look
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - What a transformation! Meet Alfie!. The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) says Alfie was brought into the Pueblo shelter and was in pretty bad shape. He was severely matted, and his coat was covered in urine and feces. The HSPPR vet team immediately brought him in for a medical shave-down.
Flag raised Friday that will cover Deputy Andrew Peery’s casket
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Friday morning marked another step in the El Paso County community honoring fallen sheriff’s deputy Andrew Peery. A flag was raised to the top of the flag pole outside the sheriff’s department downtown Colorado Springs. It held there for six minutes of silence; one minute for every year Peery served with the agency. The flag was taken down and folded ceremoniously. It will drape over Peery’s casket at his funeral Monday.
Where to find the cheapest gas in Colorado Springs, Pueblo
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Gas prices are continuing to plummet across much of the country and in Colorado. More and more gas stations in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and elsewhere in the state are offering sub-$4 unleaded gas, and increasingly, more are offering gas below $3.90. Last week, nine gas stations in the Springs and four in Pueblo were listing prices at $3.99 or better; this week, the top 10 cheapest gas stations in Colorado Springs are all under $3.85 and in Pueblo, under $3.75!
Once told he would never walk again, man scales Manitou Incline in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Manitou Incline was once a near-impossible thought for Patrick Rummerfield. For those who aren’t familiar with the hike, the trail gains about 2,000 feet in elevation from start to finish and features nearly 3,000 steps. The trail used to be used as a tourist cable car track.
MISSING: 15-year-old last seen in East Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 15-year-old Lillian Enyeart. Deputies say she was last seen around 9 p.m. Friday near Constitution and Chelton. Enyeart was reportedly wearing a light colored hoodie, blue jeans, with a grey backpack and is on...
Colorado drivers reminded to use caution and follow laws with school back in session
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Many students are already back in the classroom while other school districts are getting ready to welcome students back in Colorado. Multiple law enforcement agencies have been issuing simple warnings and reminders the past few weeks about following traffic laws. “As students return for the...
Police in Colorado ask for help with tracking down suspected fuel thieves
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are hoping some video of suspected fuel thieves will help them identify the suspects. According to police, there have been several incidents of someone drilling into the gas tanks of cars since the start of this month. Police believe the suspects are stealing gas and have caused damage to vehicles ranging from $500 to $3,000.
Colorado Springs woman run over by car in her driveway
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman was killed when she was run over by a car in her own driveway early Thursday morning. Firefighters first responded to the 5500 block of Lantana Drive around 5 a.m. for a possible patient with cardiac arrest. Once they were at the scene, they realized the woman had actually been hit by a car and called police.
Colorado Springs man sentenced to more than 21 years for bank robberies
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - 46-year-old Jared Lincoln has been sentenced by a judge to 262 months in federal prison for four counts of bank robbery, including one with force. “Jared Lincoln Fitzgerald committed four takeover-style robberies, all while he was under supervision for previous bank robberies,” said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider. “Fitzgerald clearly knew the consequences of his actions and still chose to break the law and terrorize his victims. This lengthy sentence is appropriate for this defendant; keeping him behind bars helps keep our communities safe.”
Colorado Springs Police respond to shooting call at nightclub
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Spring Police are investigating after several people reported hearing gunshots outside of an unnamed nightclub. This happened around 5:20 a.m. Saturday near Airport Road and South Circle Drive. As officers arrived witnesses reportedly told them they saw a man shooting a handgun into the...
WATCH: Flag raising ceremony at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for fallen Deputy Andrew Peery
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is holding a flag raising ceremony Friday to honor fallen Deputy Andrew Peery. Deputy Peery was killed in the line of duty on Sunday August, 7, 2022. This ceremony will be streamed on the 11 Breaking News Center,...
11 Call For Action investigation: Colorado Springs woman loses thousands of dollars in hack
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local woman is still searching for answers after she says hackers stole tens of thousands of dollars from her in mere minutes. Despite the devastating loss, she tells 11 News she is determined to get justice. Machelle Williams says it all started when she...
WATCH: Colorado School District 11 Superintendent talks priorities for school year
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
Innocent bystander shot in Pueblo, search underway for suspects
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are searching for shooting suspects after an innocent bystander was injured on Thursday. Pueblo Police received reports that people in two vehicles were shooting at each other close to the 2000 block of Troy Avenue. The neighborhood is on the east of the city. Someone who was in the area was hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital. The victim is expected to survive.
El Paso County school districts still struggling with bus driver shortage; offering incentives for drivers
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - All major El Paso County school districts are still struggling with the continued nationwide bus driver shortage. To help hire more drivers, the districts are offering competitive incentives. The largest school district in southern Colorado, Academy District 20, starts the new school year next week....
Police in Pueblo ask for help tracking down theft suspects
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are hoping surveillance photos can help them identify two theft suspects. The photos can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. Police didn’t share when or where the crime happened, but they say a green Kawasaki motorcycle was taken. If...
MISSING: 63-year-old man last seen in Pueblo West
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are asking for help with locating a missing man. According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old David Edwards was last seen Aug. 8 at 11 a.m. in Pueblo West. His family says he left to the grocery store and never returned home.
Suspect accused of borrowing cell phones to make a call, while stealing money from people’s Venmo accounts, police say
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man accused of going to the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs’ campus in May committing an alleged Venmo scam is said to be back on the streets, according to police. Colorado Springs residents are being told to look out for this man,...
Monument police officer taken to hospital following possible narcotics exposure
MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - As the fentanyl crisis continues in Colorado, first responders are on the front lines of facing a possible narcotics exposure every day. The Monument Police Department is reporting an officer had to be hospitalized following an incident Wednesday night. Police are reporting a suspicious vehicle was spotted in a parking lot near Jackson Creek Parkway and Leather Chaps Drive.
