Spirit Lake, IA

The Lakes Project to pack thousands of meals for Ukrainian refugees

By Ariel Pokett
 4 days ago

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A local project will pack more than 30,000 meals to feed Ukrainian refugees on Wednesday.

According to a release from The Lakes Project, the nonprofit organization has been working to feed the 4.9 million Ukrainian refugees who are starving.

The release stated that the youth-led group has been working to bring awareness to the struggles of refugees and will hold a food packing event at the Dickinson County Expo Center on Wednesday. There are at least 150 volunteers, and they will help pack at least 35,000 meals.

There will be 4 lines with 48 volunteers per shift, each shift is as follows;

  • 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is made possible by a partnership with the Outreach Program. The nonprofits will work to bring Ukrainian water, food, medical care, and education to those who need it.

The release indicated that the Outreach Program has sent 500,000 meals to refugees in need, and they have secured 500 volunteers to help make it happen.

The release stated that businesses, youth groups, athletic teams, and service organizations are encouraged to participate.

Additional information can be found on the Lakes Projects Facebook page , or on the website .

