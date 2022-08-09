Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
Richland County Land Bank issues 'community call to action' on Daisy Thomas House
MANSFIELD -- A local engineer has estimated it will cost at least $200,000 just to stabilize and weatherize the the first home in Richland County built and owned by African-American residents. And that work needs to be done soon -- or the interior failure in the "Daisy Thomas House" will...
richlandsource.com
Richland County engineer opens one roundabout, discusses potential second
MANSFIELD -- The "road closed" signs were barely taken down at a new roundabout Thursday morning and Richland County Engineer Adam Gove was alerting county commissioners to the possibility of a second. The next site may be the intersection of Home Road and Lexington-Springmill Road, the location of a fatal...
WHIZ
Special Deer Hunt to take Place Next Month
This September for one day only a special hunt will take place at a state nature preserve in Licking County. In an effort to control the deer populations the Ohio Department of Natural Resources is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen nature preserves, including Blackhand Gorge. Preserve managers will handle...
crawfordcountynow.com
Shielda R. Ballantyne
Shielda R. Ballantyne, 90 of Bucyrus died peacefully on August 10, 2022 while surrounded by family at Kingston Residence of Marion. Shielda was born April 14, 1932 in McKendree, West Virginia, a premature birth only weighing 4 lbs. She grew up in Salem, VA where she lived until age 14. Following the death of her father, she and her mother relocated to Marion, OH with her step-father. Shielda attended Marion Harding HS and graduated in 1951. Shielda studied Commercial Photography at the Progressive School of Photography in New Haven, CT. She held a lifelong love of photography. Shielda’s first job was at the Kirby Camera store in Marion. She then worked at Osgood Co., until the Marion Power Shovel Co. added her to their photography department. While at Power Shovel, Shielda had the unique opportunity to stand on and photograph some of the largest shovels being built, as well as the beginning of the NASA Transport Crawler. Shielda worked briefly as a newspaper photographer for the Marion Star, and one of her photos was published in the New York Times. Her photography skills included hand coloring, portraits, landscape and abstract.
richlandsource.com
Westinghouse: Crestline company gets $3.99 million bid to demolish, clean up site
MANSFIELD -- The $4 million demolition and remediation of former Westinghouse properties will be in local hands. The Richland County Land Bank on Thursday approved the $3,995,000 bid of R&D Excavating of Crestline to demolish and clean up the former industrial sites that have sat idle for more than three decades.
crawfordcountynow.com
Nancy Ann Everly
Nancy Ann Everly, 73, Crestline, passed away on August 5, 2022, at Grant Medical Center, Columbus. Nancy was born on September 3, 1948, in Oneida, NY to the late, Harold and Eva (Potye) Best. Nancy married Joseph Everly on October 24, 1987, and he preceded her in death on November 17, 2014.
richlandsource.com
Six new police officers move Mansfield closer to budgeted goal
MANSFIELD -- Keith Porch said Friday morning he is a grateful Mansfield police chief after watching the swearing in of six new officers. "We've been fortunate to get some good candidates to apply, to go through the process," said the chief, whose department has battled staffing woes for the past couple of years.
Deer hunting temporarily allowed at nature preserves
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will temporarily open fourteen state nature preserves to deer hunters.
sent-trib.com
100,000 square-foot spec building going up in North Baltimore
NORTH BALTIMORE — A new spec building will soon be constructed in southern Wood County. Nooter announced plans to construct a 100,000 square-foot expandable building in North Baltimore. Construction is expected to begin this fall, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. The project is being supported...
crawfordcountynow.com
Richard A. Wolfe
Richard A. Wolfe, 89, died peacefully at his home Thursday night, August 11, 2022 under the care of his family and Kindred Hospice. He was born November 21, 1932 in Marion to the late Herbert and Nita (Whitcum) Wolfe. After graduating from Marion Harding High School, Richard served in the US Army with three tours into the Korean Conflict. Like his father and sister, Richard was a printer. While doing work for United Ohio Insurance, he was asked to join their home office as their full-time print shop manager and he retired from Ohio Mutual Insurance Group. He continued to help at Quality Printing well into his 80s. Richard married Marlene Callahan on April 20, 1957 and she survives.
farmersadvance.com
Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project
COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
crawfordcountynow.com
Kenneth Eugene Thompson
Kenneth Eugene Thompson, 72, of Galion passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, August 8, 2022. Kenneth was born in Galion on May 9, 1950, to the late Willis and Bertha (Knipp) Thompson. He married Arnella Pangborn on June 27, 1998, and she survives. Kenneth graduated from Galion High...
Knox Pages
Knox County Sheriff's law report: Aug. 11-12, 2022
Deputies were dispatched on a welfare check of a female who made possible suicide threats near Columbus Road. Deputies made contact with the female and she denied having any suicidal ideations. A report was completed for documentation. Deputies were dispatched to an address on Broadway St. in Mount Vernon on...
Hungry Lake Erie walleye are on the move: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Lake Erie has record-setting schools of walleye to brag about, with Governor’s Fish Ohio Day dropping anchor in Port Clinton on Thursday morning. Angling experts taking out the Fish Ohio crowd of state and local officials and media will be keeping on eye on just where the big schools are feeding around the Western Basin of Lake Erie.
crawfordcountynow.com
Larry L. Armstrong
Larry L. Armstrong, age 74, of Nevada, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 12:40 pm at the James Cancer Center at The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Larry was born on June 13, 1948, in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, to Carl and Marjorie (Hinton) Armstrong, both of whom are deceased. He married Cynda Buckley on September 11, 2010 and she survives.
crawfordcountynow.com
Joyce Ann Fultz
Joyce Ann Fultz, 71, of Marion, Ohio, born March 23, 1951 to the late Lawrence Rodney, and Catherine Isabell Clark-Fultz took leave of her earthly vessel and traveled on to the heavens on August 8, 2022. Joyce was a fun-loving soul, with an ornery streak a mile long! She was...
crawfordcountynow.com
Kenneth Lee Bogan
Kenneth Lee Bogan, 87 of North Robinson passed away on Wednesday August 10, 2022. Kenneth was born May 22, 1935 in North Robinson, Ohio to the late Chester Harrison Bogan and Anona (Pfahler) Bogan. Kenneth married Carol (Haycook) Bogan on May 25, 1957 who survives. Kenneth is preceded in death by brothers Donald (Audrey), Glenn (Nettie), and Raymond (Leota) Bogan.
crawfordcountynow.com
Donna “DJ” Beckel
Donna “DJ” Beckel 76, of Galion passed away Friday, August 6, 2022 at home. Born in Portsmouth, Ohio on July 21, 1946, she was the daughter of William (Sylvia) Skinner and Eva (Dave) Pace. She is survived by one sister, Carol Lovejoy of Midvale, Utah; two nephews, Erik...
25 Beagle Mixes Rescued From “Horrible Living Conditions” in Ohio Town
Rescuers saved 25 Beagle mixes from “horrible living conditions” in a home in Ashland, Ohio on Monday. Unfortunately, rescuers found three already deceased at the time of the rescue. The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release detailing the incident. Good Samaritan Calls in Tip A Good Samaritan called in a suspicion of animal […] The post 25 Beagle Mixes Rescued From “Horrible Living Conditions” in Ohio Town appeared first on DogTime.
crawfordcountynow.com
Sandra S. “Sandy” Holdcraft
Sandra S. “Sandy” Holdcraft, age 70, of Nevada, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 4:22pm at the Ohio State University Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. Sandy was born on June 14, 1952 in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, to Harold J. and Claribel (Boyce) Landoll, both of whom are deceased. She was first married to Donald O’Flaherty, and then married Danny R. “Cruiser” Holdcraft and he passed away on March 3, 2015.
