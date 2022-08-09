Shielda R. Ballantyne, 90 of Bucyrus died peacefully on August 10, 2022 while surrounded by family at Kingston Residence of Marion. Shielda was born April 14, 1932 in McKendree, West Virginia, a premature birth only weighing 4 lbs. She grew up in Salem, VA where she lived until age 14. Following the death of her father, she and her mother relocated to Marion, OH with her step-father. Shielda attended Marion Harding HS and graduated in 1951. Shielda studied Commercial Photography at the Progressive School of Photography in New Haven, CT. She held a lifelong love of photography. Shielda’s first job was at the Kirby Camera store in Marion. She then worked at Osgood Co., until the Marion Power Shovel Co. added her to their photography department. While at Power Shovel, Shielda had the unique opportunity to stand on and photograph some of the largest shovels being built, as well as the beginning of the NASA Transport Crawler. Shielda worked briefly as a newspaper photographer for the Marion Star, and one of her photos was published in the New York Times. Her photography skills included hand coloring, portraits, landscape and abstract.

BUCYRUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO