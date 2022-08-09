ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We’re wrapping up the second week in August with a rumble of tropical activity in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is now monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the north-central Gulf of Mexico, just off the coast of Louisiana. As of Friday, the NHC is only giving this tropical disturbance (Invest 98-L) a low, 10-percent chance of development over the next two to five days.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO