10NEWS
Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New York
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York.
10NEWS
DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw resigns to work on governor's campaign
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Christina Pushaw, the press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has resigned to take on a role in the governor's reelection campaign. "Now, the gloves are off," the now-former spokesperson wrote Friday morning, retweeting her resignation letter published by The Florida Standard account on Twitter. It says Pushaw will serve as DeSantis' director of rapid response as he faces off against Democratic challengers vying to become the next governor.
10NEWS
New law adds pressure to inspect condos, fund reserves
Most condo associations in Florida do not put the proper funds away for addressing maintenance issues. Under a new law, boards will have to step up their finances.
10NEWS
DeSantis looks to recruit veterans for the teaching field
TAMPA, Fla. — Amid statewide teacher shortages, Gov. Ron DeSantis is looking to recruit military veterans for the classroom. Earlier this year, the governor signed SB 896, which allows the Department of Education to issue a temporary teaching certificate to specified military servicemembers who meet certain criteria. Under the...
10NEWS
Florida state law enforcement officers receive pay raise but no bonus check this year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida state law enforcement officers won't be seeing $1,000 bonus checks this year, but they are receiving a pay raise — the first in years. These bonus checks would have been the second round of federally funded first-responder bonuses received by state police. In 2021, both local and state first responders received bonuses of the same amount.
10NEWS
Disturbance in northern Gulf to produce heavy rain this weekend
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We’re wrapping up the second week in August with a rumble of tropical activity in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is now monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the north-central Gulf of Mexico, just off the coast of Louisiana. As of Friday, the NHC is only giving this tropical disturbance (Invest 98-L) a low, 10-percent chance of development over the next two to five days.
10NEWS
Gulf temps are plenty warm — what does that mean for the tropics?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you’re familiar with summers in Tampa Bay, then you likely know that a trip to the beach quickly becomes less refreshing, especially from July through September. That’s because this is the time frame where water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico normally range...
10NEWS
Beautiful People: Tampa Bay woman changing the way students are educated by starting micro-schools
Jamie started a micro-school in her community with just one class. Now she has multiple micro-schools expanding across the Tampa Bay area.
10NEWS
Up to Speed: Back-to-school safety reminders in school zones
TAMPA, Fla. — As thousands of students head back to class, it means traffic is about to get heavier — especially in school zones. It's why everyone from local law enforcement agencies to school districts and even AAA are sending out messages reminding drivers to slow down, stay aware and avoid distractions anywhere in or around a school.
10NEWS
Horse rescued after five-hour effort in South Carolina
PELION, S.C. — Frolicking in the field is where you typically see a horse, but a couple of days ago that's not where Dandy the horse was found. After reaching for some tasty grass near a pond, the Arab gelding slipped into the pond as the the ground was softened by recent rains.
10NEWS
Mississippi man sets new state record by reeling in 104-pound blue catfish
NATCHEZ, Miss — Christopher Halley of Brookhaven, Mississippi, has a knack for catching big fish. While fishing on the Mississippi River near Natchez on Tuesday, he hauled up a 104-pound blue catfish on a trotline, setting a new state trophy record. According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries...
10NEWS
Brightside's Jabari brewing up community conversations at Tampa Bay area coffee shops
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Who doesn't love coffee? Especially when heading out the door every morning, a lot of us rely on that morning cup o' joe to help get us started for the day. And it's no secret the Tampa Bay area is full of coffee shops, many...
