Rockland County, NY

Author Salman Rushdie attacked on stage in New York

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. — Salman Rushdie, whose novel “The Satanic Verses” drew death threats from Iran’s leader in the 1980s, was stabbed in the neck and abdomen Friday by a man who rushed the stage as the author was about to give a lecture in western New York.
DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw resigns to work on governor's campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Christina Pushaw, the press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, has resigned to take on a role in the governor's reelection campaign. "Now, the gloves are off," the now-former spokesperson wrote Friday morning, retweeting her resignation letter published by The Florida Standard account on Twitter. It says Pushaw will serve as DeSantis' director of rapid response as he faces off against Democratic challengers vying to become the next governor.
DeSantis looks to recruit veterans for the teaching field

TAMPA, Fla. — Amid statewide teacher shortages, Gov. Ron DeSantis is looking to recruit military veterans for the classroom. Earlier this year, the governor signed SB 896, which allows the Department of Education to issue a temporary teaching certificate to specified military servicemembers who meet certain criteria. Under the...
Disturbance in northern Gulf to produce heavy rain this weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — We’re wrapping up the second week in August with a rumble of tropical activity in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is now monitoring an area of disturbed weather in the north-central Gulf of Mexico, just off the coast of Louisiana. As of Friday, the NHC is only giving this tropical disturbance (Invest 98-L) a low, 10-percent chance of development over the next two to five days.
Gulf temps are plenty warm — what does that mean for the tropics?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you’re familiar with summers in Tampa Bay, then you likely know that a trip to the beach quickly becomes less refreshing, especially from July through September. That’s because this is the time frame where water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico normally range...
Up to Speed: Back-to-school safety reminders in school zones

TAMPA, Fla. — As thousands of students head back to class, it means traffic is about to get heavier — especially in school zones. It's why everyone from local law enforcement agencies to school districts and even AAA are sending out messages reminding drivers to slow down, stay aware and avoid distractions anywhere in or around a school.
Horse rescued after five-hour effort in South Carolina

PELION, S.C. — Frolicking in the field is where you typically see a horse, but a couple of days ago that's not where Dandy the horse was found. After reaching for some tasty grass near a pond, the Arab gelding slipped into the pond as the the ground was softened by recent rains.
