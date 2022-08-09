When she was five years old Megan Kingsbury’s grandfather gifted her a bred heifer. Reflecting on this gift that through a carefully curated breeding program continues to grow the herd Grimes Cattle Company raises as a fifth-generation Kadoka, South Dakota, cow/calf producer, Kingsbury says raising cattle has taught her incredible life lessons – perseverance through hard times, value of the free-market economy, belief in a Higher Power, love of cultural heritage and tradition, family values, strong sense of right and wrong, and the unique connection humans have with the earth and with the animal kingdom.

KADOKA, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO