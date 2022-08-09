Read full article on original website
Farmers Union South Dakota State Fair forum to features CEO of Western Legacy Development Corporation
When she was five years old Megan Kingsbury’s grandfather gifted her a bred heifer. Reflecting on this gift that through a carefully curated breeding program continues to grow the herd Grimes Cattle Company raises as a fifth-generation Kadoka, South Dakota, cow/calf producer, Kingsbury says raising cattle has taught her incredible life lessons – perseverance through hard times, value of the free-market economy, belief in a Higher Power, love of cultural heritage and tradition, family values, strong sense of right and wrong, and the unique connection humans have with the earth and with the animal kingdom.
National 811 Day a reminder to always contact 811 before digging
Montana-Dakota Utilities hopes this date on the calendar, 8/11, will serve as a natural reminder for residents to contact 811 prior to any digging project to have underground utility lines marked. Every few minutes an underground utility line is damaged because someone decided to dig without first contacting 811. When...
