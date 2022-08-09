Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
jankysmooth.com
Phot Recap: Teyana Taylor in Southern California
Teyana Taylor‘s art has always been elevated compared to the rest of the pop world. She represents a charisma, sensuality, sexuality, and rawness that is unparalleled in mainstream music. She inspires the underground far and wide, even bringing punks out to her two Southern California shows for the Last Rose tour stops at The Hollywood Palladium and House of Blues Anaheim. Her shows were painted deep red, with scandalous intent, making every little choreographed step more confident and confrontational. She brought out a slew of guests like Brandy and her husband, basketball pro, Iman Shumpert. Seeing Teyana’s incredible stage performance and setup let everyone dream as if they could do something as outrageous and ballsy, just seeing how hard she was going and how much of herself she put out there. We got some epic photos from her two Southern California shows and we hope you gaze upon their beauty like you would a rose.
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your date
Los Angeles has one of the most romantic, unique, and the most appealing environments in the entire world. As a matter of fact, it's a city that attracts all kinds of people from all over the world. This means that if you're planning on spending time with your significant other this summer, what better way than to take her out for an amazing date night at one of these most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles?
Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including… cat comedy and a summer fest
An evening with jokes and cats, a "summer fest" and heaps of opportunities to support your local businesses this weekend. The post Things to do in Long Beach this weekend including… cat comedy and a summer fest appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Nipsey Hussle to get Walk of Fame star on his birthday
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce plans to honor Los Angeles native and Grammy-award-winning rapper Nipsey Hussle posthumously with a star on the Walk of Fame on his birthday, those familiar with the proceedings said Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hotnewhiphop.com
L.A. Metro Station To Honour Late Nipsey Hussle With Name Tribute
The City of Los Angeles is doing its part to honour the legacy of the deceased rapper, who will now have a brand new Metro Rail station named in his honour. As per CBS Los Angeles, the stop will serve the Hyde Park K Line and is to be located in Nipsey Hussle Square.
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight Budget
3 best romantic but affordable date night restaurants in Los Angeles / image: Elina Sazanov unsplash. (Los Angeles, CA) - Worrying about how to afford a date night out together that won’t drain your bank account?
The Best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Los Angeles, According to Yelp
Looking for the best Bottomless Mimosa Brunch in Hollywood? / Eat This Cafe. (Los Angeles, CA) - Eat This Cafe is a true hidden star in Hollywood. It's a relaxing respite from the hustle and bustle of Theatre Row.
tornadopix.com
In Los Angeles, the shopping center is reborn as a workplace
The original building was designed by Victor Gruen & Associates, the pioneering company that partially created the indoor shopping mall. Although the building has not been designated a Historic-Cultural Landmark by the City of Los Angeles, the exterior is likely to be significant. GPI and HLW chose to preserve key elements of the original exterior structure, which features classic-inspired white concrete columns 25 feet apart that flare outward to support a roof-style roof. On a much smaller scale, the remodel retained some of May’s original terrazzo floors.
RELATED PEOPLE
7 Leaves Cafe Opening Two New Los Angeles Locations
The company will start with a new site in Montebello, then Monterey Park
Headlines: Rainwater Is No Longer Safe to Drink; Burning Body Found Hanging in Tree in Griffith Park
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Rainwater is no longer safe to drink ANYwhere on Earth, due to PFAs, say scientists. [EuroNews]. —Protests at a...
focushillsboro.com
Johnnie Cochran Net Worth: What Was Johnnie Cochran Worth When He Died?
Johnnie Cochran Net Worth: Known for his work on high-profile and widely publicized cases of police brutality against members of the African-American community, Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr. was an American lawyer. In addition to Michael Jackson, Sean Combs, Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, Riddick Bowe, and Todd Bridges, he represented a...
Headlines: Northern Vs. Southern California Cannabis; Instagram User Shows ‘How to Hack an Electronic Road Sign’
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Thirty-seven-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, the driver suspected of causing a multi-vehicle crash that killed five in Windsor Hills last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Burning body found hanging from a tree in LA park
The last thing park visitors expected to see in Griffith Park on Tuesday afternoon was a burning tree but when they looked closer what they saw was chilling. A burning body was discovered hanging in a tree near a merry-go-round in Los Angeles according to officials reported nypost. Passerbyers walking at the park around 12:30 […]
The best water parks in Southern California
With temperatures reaching extreme highs this year, it’s important to know where you can go to cool off. A swimming pool is great and all, but water parks are best for some more excitement in your summer. Whether you’re looking for thrills or just a place to relax, here are some of the best water parks in the area.
At this Long Beach salon, inclusion isn’t an afterthought—it’s the mission
Black Sheep Salon in Long Beach is dedicated to providing safe and accessible service to everyone, no matter their size, gender, sexuality or disability. The post At this Long Beach salon, inclusion isn’t an afterthought—it’s the mission appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Caught on camera: Man directs racist rant towards Long Beach street vendor
A disturbing video out of Long Beach shows a man directing a racist tirade towards the workers at a taco stand, raising additional concerns for the safety of street vendors in the Southland. "Let's get La Migra here!" the man shouted at the workers, using a slang term used to refer to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. "Let's get ICE here."As the video, first released by LA Taco continues, the man can be seen with arms raised asking the workers, who were more than five hours into their shift last Tuesday, if they "got a problem with it," questioning if they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Buying groceries in Tijuana helps Californians fend off inflation
Nauni says inflation has driven food prices way too high in her native Los Angeles, and that's why she makes a two-hour drive to Tijuana every couple of weeks to buy groceries.
NBC Los Angeles
Photos: Memorials Continue to Grow for Victims in Windsor Hills Crash
On Aug. 4, 2022 a fiery fatal crash occurred in Windsor Hills that killed six people -- including a pregnant woman and her infant. The driver, identified as Nicole Lorraine Linton, a 37-year-old registered traveling nurse from Houston, was said to be traveling at a speed over 100 mph when she went through the intersection at La Brea and Slauson Ave.
theeastsiderla.com
A minor change in its schedule turned out to be a big deal for this East L.A. school
East Los Angeles -- When the new school year begins next Monday, classes at Griffith STEAM Magnet Middle School will begin at 8 am -- four minutes later than last semester. Starting at 8 am instead of 7:56 am seems like a little thing. But “it was a big deal” at Griffith, requiring meetings of staff, parents, students and union reps, said Principal Carlos Madrigal.
vvng.com
Los Angeles man, 24, killed in crash on NB I-15 freeway near Baker
BAKER, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old Los Angeles man killed in a traffic collision on the I-15 freeway near the town of Baker was identified as Joey Dee Hagedorn. On August 6, 2022, at approximately 5:35 am, officers from the California Highway Patrol Barstow Area were dispatched to a two-vehicle traffic crash on the northbound I-15, north of the town of Baker, near mile marker 15 SBD 145.
Comments / 1