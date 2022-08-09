Teyana Taylor‘s art has always been elevated compared to the rest of the pop world. She represents a charisma, sensuality, sexuality, and rawness that is unparalleled in mainstream music. She inspires the underground far and wide, even bringing punks out to her two Southern California shows for the Last Rose tour stops at The Hollywood Palladium and House of Blues Anaheim. Her shows were painted deep red, with scandalous intent, making every little choreographed step more confident and confrontational. She brought out a slew of guests like Brandy and her husband, basketball pro, Iman Shumpert. Seeing Teyana’s incredible stage performance and setup let everyone dream as if they could do something as outrageous and ballsy, just seeing how hard she was going and how much of herself she put out there. We got some epic photos from her two Southern California shows and we hope you gaze upon their beauty like you would a rose.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO