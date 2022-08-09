ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

jankysmooth.com

Phot Recap: Teyana Taylor in Southern California

Teyana Taylor‘s art has always been elevated compared to the rest of the pop world. She represents a charisma, sensuality, sexuality, and rawness that is unparalleled in mainstream music. She inspires the underground far and wide, even bringing punks out to her two Southern California shows for the Last Rose tour stops at The Hollywood Palladium and House of Blues Anaheim. Her shows were painted deep red, with scandalous intent, making every little choreographed step more confident and confrontational. She brought out a slew of guests like Brandy and her husband, basketball pro, Iman Shumpert. Seeing Teyana’s incredible stage performance and setup let everyone dream as if they could do something as outrageous and ballsy, just seeing how hard she was going and how much of herself she put out there. We got some epic photos from her two Southern California shows and we hope you gaze upon their beauty like you would a rose.
ANAHEIM, CA
Vivid Snacks

Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your date

Los Angeles has one of the most romantic, unique, and the most appealing environments in the entire world. As a matter of fact, it's a city that attracts all kinds of people from all over the world. This means that if you're planning on spending time with your significant other this summer, what better way than to take her out for an amazing date night at one of these most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles?
LOS ANGELES, CA
tornadopix.com

In Los Angeles, the shopping center is reborn as a workplace

The original building was designed by Victor Gruen & Associates, the pioneering company that partially created the indoor shopping mall. Although the building has not been designated a Historic-Cultural Landmark by the City of Los Angeles, the exterior is likely to be significant. GPI and HLW chose to preserve key elements of the original exterior structure, which features classic-inspired white concrete columns 25 feet apart that flare outward to support a roof-style roof. On a much smaller scale, the remodel retained some of May’s original terrazzo floors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
focushillsboro.com

Johnnie Cochran Net Worth: What Was Johnnie Cochran Worth When He Died?

Johnnie Cochran Net Worth: Known for his work on high-profile and widely publicized cases of police brutality against members of the African-American community, Johnnie L. Cochran, Jr. was an American lawyer. In addition to Michael Jackson, Sean Combs, Snoop Dogg, Tupac Shakur, Riddick Bowe, and Todd Bridges, he represented a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Headlines: Northern Vs. Southern California Cannabis; Instagram User Shows ‘How to Hack an Electronic Road Sign’

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Thirty-seven-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, the driver suspected of causing a multi-vehicle crash that killed five in Windsor Hills last...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTRF- 7News

Burning body found hanging from a tree in LA park

The last thing park visitors expected to see in Griffith Park on Tuesday afternoon was a burning tree but when they looked closer what they saw was chilling. A burning body was discovered hanging in a tree near a merry-go-round in Los Angeles according to officials reported nypost. Passerbyers walking at the park around 12:30 […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

The best water parks in Southern California

With temperatures reaching extreme highs this year, it’s important to know where you can go to cool off. A swimming pool is great and all, but water parks are best for some more excitement in your summer. Whether you’re looking for thrills or just a place to relax, here are some of the best water parks in the area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Caught on camera: Man directs racist rant towards Long Beach street vendor

A disturbing video out of Long Beach shows a man directing a racist tirade towards the workers at a taco stand, raising additional concerns for the safety of street vendors in the Southland. "Let's get La Migra here!" the man shouted at the workers, using a slang term used to refer to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. "Let's get ICE here."As the video, first released by LA Taco continues, the man can be seen with arms raised asking the workers, who were more than five hours into their shift last Tuesday, if they "got a problem with it," questioning if they...
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Photos: Memorials Continue to Grow for Victims in Windsor Hills Crash

On Aug. 4, 2022 a fiery fatal crash occurred in Windsor Hills that killed six people -- including a pregnant woman and her infant. The driver, identified as Nicole Lorraine Linton, a 37-year-old registered traveling nurse from Houston, was said to be traveling at a speed over 100 mph when she went through the intersection at La Brea and Slauson Ave.
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA
theeastsiderla.com

A minor change in its schedule turned out to be a big deal for this East L.A. school

East Los Angeles -- When the new school year begins next Monday, classes at Griffith STEAM Magnet Middle School will begin at 8 am -- four minutes later than last semester. Starting at 8 am instead of 7:56 am seems like a little thing. But “it was a big deal” at Griffith, requiring meetings of staff, parents, students and union reps, said Principal Carlos Madrigal.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
vvng.com

Los Angeles man, 24, killed in crash on NB I-15 freeway near Baker

BAKER, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 24-year-old Los Angeles man killed in a traffic collision on the I-15 freeway near the town of Baker was identified as Joey Dee Hagedorn. On August 6, 2022, at approximately 5:35 am, officers from the California Highway Patrol Barstow Area were dispatched to a two-vehicle traffic crash on the northbound I-15, north of the town of Baker, near mile marker 15 SBD 145.
BAKER, CA

